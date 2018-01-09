Make your own High Risk/High Reward Lithium ETF

These lithium stocks have the potential to provide a much better return on investment than the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF.

Lithium demand

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution has been guaranteed by European and Asian government announcements to end fossil fuels in vehicles. In response to this, almost all automakers have announced plans to produce more EV models in the near future. To meet the impending automotive demand, 26 battery "megafactories" are planned or in production today, up from only 3 in 2014.

Of all raw materials to support this paradigm shift, lithium supply needs to increase the most. With lithium supply as it is today, 2,898% more will be needed to convert the world to 100% EVs. Currently, there is just enough lithium to meet demand.

Or is there? The prices of LCE have risen in step with the chart above, suggesting we are already in an undersupply situation.

In 2016, Roskill projected 328,000t of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) would be needed by 2026. Just recently, Roskill updated their projection to 1,009,000t of LCE by 2026.

An investment opportunity like this only comes around about every 100 years.

The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Investors in LIT have seen great returns, with the ETF gaining 62.54% in the last year. LIT contains 35 companies and the top 10 companies in LIT by weight account for 74.17% of the total ETF.

The big issue here is that these companies will not make incredible gains over the next 12 months. As they say, the value of these companies "is already baked into the cake". They are fairly valued, low-risk investments.

If you want to focus your investment on lithium, another issue with LIT is that lithium is only a portion of the focus of the top 3 companies. SQM, Albermarle and FMC only have 61%, 48% and 14.6% of their profit, respectively, coming from lithium sales, and these top 3 companies make up over 42% of the ETF.

I expect LIT to perform better than most ETFs going forward, but I believe an educated investor can do better.

Brine and Hard Rock Lithium Miners

Recently, I have begun to prefer hard rock lithium miners. The reasons are simple; a hard rock lithium operation can begin producing lithium years sooner than a brine operation, and at lower initial cost. Lithium demand is through the roof right now, and will continue to be into the next decade. Hard rock miners are best positioned to capitalize on this opportunity in the near term.

Though hard rock costs more per tonne to mine, LCE prices are projected to stay above $10K US for the foreseeable future, meaning all lithium producers should have good profit margins.

Brine lithium miners do have their own set of advantages. They are low risk from an operations cost stand point. Currently, there is no lower cost method to produce lithium, so if the demand for lithium drops, the lowest cost producers will survive. However, I don't foresee that happening with how much lithium will be needed in the coming years.

The resources that brine explorers prove out tend to be massive. For example, Orocobre will have only used 15% of their total defined resource after 40 years. Also, there are many new disruptive technologies being pitched now that revolutionize lithium extraction from brine. Several of these technologies may emerge as scalable in the coming years, which could bring brine focused miners into production faster.

Make your own High Risk/High Reward Lithium ETF

These 9 companies are higher risk, but also should yield much higher returns. Strong lithium demand helps lowers the risk of investing in early miners, but you still have to weed out the bad apples. After some analysis, I think all the companies below have great odds in becoming producers. If that happens, you may be able to quit that day job.

I put in the suggested percent of the total investment next to each company. Remember, this is your ETF, so change the percentages or add/subtract companies as you see fit.

I have also provided a list of promising companies at the end of this article that only trade on international exchanges. The 9 below have OTC tickers, but it is best to buy all foreign stocks on their local exchanges for better liquidity. To trade international stocks on their local exchanges, US persons can sign up for international trading using services like Fidelity.

1) Advantage Lithium (OTCQX:AVLIF, CVE:AAL) - 20%

Advantage Lithium ($181m market cap) is a Canadian company with 28500 hectares of Argentina property that borders lithium producer Orocobre (market cap $1.5B), and near term producer Lithium Americas (market cap $1.07B). Advantage has been drilling to increase the size of their historic .47Mt LCE resource and have yielded very promising results to date. They are de-risked through their partnership with Orocobre and are set to release their new resource estimate in Q1 2018.

When they release their resource estimate, I expect to see big gains followed shortly after by an offtake agreement or similar. My article "The Number 1 Lithium Mining Stock to Buy" details the potential of Advantage.

2) AVZ Minerals (OTC:AZZVF, ASX:AVZ) - 15%

AVZ minerals ($420m market cap) is an Australian hard rock miner that is about to begin a 20000 meter drill program to define what will likely be the world's largest hard rock lithium resource. AVZ estimates the Manono property to contain between 1Bt and 1.2Bt of 1.25% to 1.5% Li2O. By way of comparison, Pilbara's hard rock lithium resource is one of the largest in the world at 156Mt at 1.25% Li20. Big gains are in store once they complete drilling.

The issue with AVZ is that they are located in the Congo. However, the financing risk seems to be low given the MOU AVZ announced in October with Shanghai Greatpower Industry. And in a recent AVZ release, a Chinese affiliated investor group (CIG) has decided to fund rehabilitation of 466km of road from Luambo to Manono, projected to cost US$285m. These examples suggest China will be willing to finance AVZ going forward.

A higher risk/higher reward substitute for AVZ would be Force Commodities. They have great potential and I recently wrote about them in my article "The Next AVZ Minerals?".

3) Sayona Mining (OTC:DMNXF, ASX:SYA) - 15%

Sayona ($122m market cap) is an Australian hard rock miner that shares most of their management with Altura Mining (market cap $889m). Altura is set to start producing lithium Q1 2018. Per Sayona's schedule, they are about 18 months behind Altura, set to begin producing Q4 2019.

Sayona is currently working to complete their Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on their Authier project in Quebec, Canada. Recently, they signed an MOU with Changyuan, and I feel this MOU has derisked Sayona. Please see my article on Sayona titled "Sayona Mining: A Derisked Lithium And Gold Stock" for more reasons that I see them as a great investment.

A higher risk/higher reward substitute for Sayona would be MetalsTech. They are also a hard rock lithium miner in Quebec, but at an earlier stage. See my article "MetalsTech Is On The Verge Of A Breakout" for more information.

4) Wealth Materials (OTCQB:WMLLF, TSXV:WML) - 10%

These next two lithium miners have their properties located in Chile. The previous Chilean administration made the county less desirable for starting new lithium operations. However, that has now changed with the election of the new, pro-mining president Sebastián Piñera.

Wealth Materials (market cap $168m) has 46200 hectares of exceptional property in the Atacama salar. The Atacama Salar is the world’s highest grade and largest producing lithium brine deposit. Producers in this salar are SQM and Albemarle. After good geophysical results, Wealth intends to begin drilling their property at Atacama in Q1 2018. They also have many more large properties in Chile, where surface samples have been promising.

Wealth recently closed financing with proceeds of 7.3m to move forward their development plan, with Atacama being their focus. I think 2018 will be the year Wealth's value rockets. A good article on Wealth can be seen here.

5) Lithium Power International (OTC:LTHHF, ASX:LPI) - 10%

Another promising miner in Chile is Lithium Power International (market cap $121m). They are an Australian company and are ahead of Wealth Materials with a very large defined 2.15Mt LCE resource at Salar Maricunga. Per the company timeline I expect to see good gains from upcoming catalysts until they begin construction their plant in 2019.

Also, An MOU is being drafted with a Chinese firm that will substantially derisk LPI. The future is certainly looking bright. See Matt Bohlsen's article for a great overview of Lithium Power.

6) NRG Metals (OTCQB:NRGMF, CVE:NGZ) - 10%

NRG metals (market cap $50m) is a Canadian company that has very good brine properties in Argentina located at Hombre Muerto and at Salar Escondido. They recently secured an offtake partner in Chemphys, a Chinese battery materials company. Right now they are drilling Salar Escondido, with final results from their initial hole due shortly. NRG is at a very early stage, but with the Chinese backing and a very good management team, I expect them to keep climbing.

My first article details more of the potential of NRG. They are the last stock I discuss in the article here.

7) Novo Litio (OTC:NLIOF, ASX:NLI) - 10%

Novo Litio (market cap $21m), or "New Lithium" in Portuguese, is a cashed up Australian lithium explorer at square one. They have nearly 17m in cash, so the stock is sitting just above cash backing now.

They have had some bad luck over the past 6 months with a court dispute on their flagship property Sepeda in Portugal. Since resolution to the case is taking time, they are beginning to explore their other promising properties.

I believe in NLI's exploration potential, because they have defined 2 lithium resources in 2 different countries in only 14 months. I think they will do it again in the near future, which will translate into big gains. My article "Get In On The Ground Floor Of These Promising Lithium Stocks" gives a thorough analysis of NLI.

8) Lithium Energi Exploration (OTC:LXENF, CVE:LEXI) - 5%

Lithium Energi Exploration (market cap $30m) is a Canadian lithium brine focused company with over 200,000 hectares! or property in Argentina. Much of these properties are bordering Albemarle's at Salar Antofalla and are very likely to contain a large resource. LEXI is at a very early stage, and plan to begin geophysical studies on their properties in Q1, 2018.

I see 2018 being a transformative year for LEXI, and the stock price should reflect that. I wrote about them as the 2nd stock in one of my articles here.

9) Nova Minerals (OTC:QTRPF, ASX:NVA) - 5%

Nova Minerals (market cap $23m) recently changed its name from Quantum Resources. Nova is an Australian hard rock miner at early stage, but has a historic resource estimate at their Canadian property of 4.3Mt at 1.3% Li20. They have been working to identify extensions to this resource and have impressed me with their ASX releases. Drilling is planned to commence this month to prove out the historical resource and hopefully expand it. With drilling and follow on catalysts in 2018, this could prove to be the year Nova starts getting taken seriously as a near term lithium producer.

They also have a joint venture with neighboring miner Far Resources. Once all resources are defined, Nova and Far could pool their resources to prove a more economical case for operations in a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Other promising lithium companies on foreign exchanges

These companies are possible alternates for the 9 listed above. I have written on many of these in my previous articles and blog posts:

Force Commodities (ASX:4CE), MetalsTech (ASX:MTC), Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR), Metalicity (ASX:MCT), Prospect Resources (ASX:PSC), Portofino Resources (CVE:POR), Core Exploration (ASX:CXO), Savannah Resources (LON:SAV), Leading Edge Materials (CVE:LEM), and Lake Resources (ASX:LKE).

Risks

The companies I have presented are micro and nano-cap stocks. The big risks with these types of stocks is the lack of information available, possible bankruptcy, and low liquidity. To combat low liquidity, buying on the local exchanges is highly recommended on all companies I have mentioned here.

These stocks are all speculative stocks. That means they do not yet have revenue from operations. Their survival relies upon discovering and developing a lithium resource, and it is possible they will fail to find adequate lithium, or secure financing to develop a mine. Even though the lithium outlook is bright, you can lose your investment with these companies.

These companies will also need to continually raise cash to continue exploration and development until they reach production. For most of these companies, this will take years. What this means is that your shares will be worth less with each capital raise (issuing new shares), and if the stock isn't increasing in value, you are losing money.

Conclusion

It is important to remember that this ETF alternative should be made up of stocks that reflect your risk/reward appetite. There are many lithium producers or near term producers that you can choose from, however, the possible gains are capped with those choices. The projected lithium demand and my analysis gives me confidence that all the above miners will succeed, and make investors a lot of money.

Author's note: For more promising lithium miners, see my blog posts and other articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVLIF, NRGMF, ASX:4CE, ASX:PNN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.