CVS Merger Is A Positive Sign
About: CVS Health Corporation (CVS)
by: Alberto Wallis
Summary
CVS to acquire health care company Aetna, in a $69 billion deal.
The merger is expected to diversify cash flow and increase sales and efficiency.
The tax rate reduction will increase CVS’s cash flow by more than $1 billion this year.
12 month price targets range from $88.00 (13.16% upside) to $81.5 (4.81% upside).
After poor performance over the past years, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) seems ready for a breakthrough. The company has taken the right steps to improve its performance in the coming years, with strategic