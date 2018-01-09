General Electric: The Comeback Kid

Summary

2017 was a rough year for General Electric's shareholders, who faced a drastic dividend cut along with the stock going down 40 percent in the last year.

The current situation has created a great opportunity for those on the sidelines to go long and bet on GE's recovery.

It's going to be more tricky than some might think to bet on the recovery though, so a careful and methodical investment plan has to be followed to ensure success.

Admittedly, the road ahead is going to bumpy, and GE might not be the correct stock to hold for investors close to retirement.