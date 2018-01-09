Electronic Arts: 2 Reasons Why I'm Selling My Shares
About: Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), Includes: ATVI, TTWO
by: Aleksey Razdolgin
Summary
I have been an investor of Electronic Arts for almost 2 years and during that time its stock had appreciated in value by 40%.
Throughout 2017, Electronic Arts failed to successfully launch its major titles and I don’t think that 2018 will improve the overall situation.
In this article I outline 2 major reasons why in my opinion right now is not a good time to hold Electronic Arts shares.