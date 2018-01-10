Dividend Income Was Robust In 2017

We expect to receive 15% more in dividends in 2018 than we did in 2017. And that is before we reinvest dividends or add to existing positions.

As I stated in the recently published year end review, 2017 was a memorable one for the March to Freedom Fund. The total value of our portfolio increased 21.22%. Almost a quarter of the stocks my wife and I owned saw their share prices climb 30% or more from the start to the end of the year. Another seven stocks climbed more than 20%. It was the best year yet for our portfolio, but total portfolio value isn’t the most important aspect of investing. To us, dividends are the most important aspect of investing. While the total return is impressive, I’m much more awed by how much our dividend income grew during the year.

Current Positions and Weights

After adding six new positions and selling three positions in 2017, the March to Freedom Fund now contains thirty-nine holdings. They are as follows:

3M (MMM), AbbVie (ABBV), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Aflac (AFL), Altria (MO), Apple (OTC:APPL), AT&T (T), Boeing (BA), Chevron (CVX), Cisco (CSCO), Coca-Cola (KO), Costco (COST), Cummins (CMI), CVS Health (CVS), Dominion Energy (D), Disney (DIS), Exxon Mobil (XOM), General Mills (GIS), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Honeywell International (HON), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Lockheed Martin (LMT), MasterCard (MA), McCormick & Company (MKC), Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE), Pepsi (PEP), Philip Morris (PM), Procter & Gamble (PG), Qualcomm (QCOM), Realty Income (O), Southern Company (SO), Starbucks (SBUX), Target (TGT), Ventas (VTR), Verizon (VZ), V. F. Corp (VFC) and Visa (V).

The table below includes the portfolio and dividend income weight of each position:

Portfolio Weight Dividend Weight AAPL 2.66% 1.38% ABBV 3.69% 4.35% ABT 1.74% 0.37% AFL 2.22% 2.01% BA 5.06% 4.35% CMI 0.76% 0.69% COST 0.64% 1.32% CSCO 1.91% 2.02% CVS 2.37% 2.44% CVX 2.11% 3.31% D 1.35% 1.57% DIS 1.56% 0.79% GILD 1.45% 1.35% GIS 0.99% 1.00% HON 0.78% 0.49% JNJ 4.06% 4.45% JPM 3.06% 2.70% KO 2.31% 3.45% LMT 0.83% 0.87% MA 2.51% 0.66% MKC 0.84% 0.18% MMM 1.59% 1.23% MO 5.34% 8.78% MSFT 4.60% 3.89% NKE 1.53% 0.41 O 2.44% 4.89% PEP 2.39% 1.43% PG 1.79% 2.08% PM 2.49% 4.64% QCOM 1.42% 2.23% SBUX 2.42% 1.87% SO 0.82% 0.95% T 3.64% 7.07% TGT 1.70% 2.89% V 2.54% 0.51% VFC 1.78% 1.89% VTR 2.01% 3.71% VZ 2.41% 4.93% XOM 2.19% 3.13% CLOSED* --------------------- 3.70% 403B 12.33% --------------------- Cash 0.04% ---------------------

* This category contains the dividends we received from Southwest Airlines (LUV), ConocoPhillips (COP) and General Electric (GE) prior to selling those positions.

As you can see from the table, Altria is the largest contributor to our dividend stream. That one position is responsible for almost 9% of our income. As someone who likes to be diversified in terms of holdings and income, this is a rather large number. If Altria suddenly found itself unable to pay shareholders a dividend, our income stream would take a fairly significant hit. I am not terribly concerned with this fact for several reasons. First, Altria has paid a dividend for almost five decades. That streak is likely to continue. Second, Altria represents a smaller portion of our dividend income than it did in 2016. Last year, Altria produced 10.6% of our dividend income. By adding to our smaller positions in 2017, Altria’s portion of the income pie naturally decreased. I consider this to be a good thing, because I would like to see a holding produce no more than 5% of the portfolio’s total income. That way, if a stock suddenly cuts its dividend, there won’t be as much shock to the system. Seven positions were above this 5% level in 2016. For 2017, only Altria and AT&T were above this 5% threshold.

Sector Weights

I’ve sorted each sector into a “super sector” as assigned by Morningstar. The defensive super sector contains consumer staples, healthcare utilities and telecommunications companies. I include telco companies in this sector because their products, i.e. smart phones and video content, have become a staple in the lives of its customers. My goal is to have 50% of our dividends coming from the defensive sectors. The cyclical super sector contains companies from the consumer discretionary, financial services, materials and real estate investment trusts sectors of the economy. We don’t own any stocks in the materials sector. The sensitive super sector consists of companies in the energy, industrial and technology fields. Our aim is to have 25% of income coming from both the cyclical and sensitive super sectors. The following table contains sector and dividend weights. For this table, I’ve removed our 403B investments in order to show just the stock portion of our portfolio.

Super Sector Portfolio Weight Dividend Weight Defensive: Consumer Staples 18.77% 21.56% Healthcare 15.47% 12.97% Telecommunications 7.04% 11.99% Utilities 2.52% 2.52% Super Sector Total: 43.80% 49.04% Cyclical: Materials 0% 0% Consumer Discretionary 11.20% 9.18% Financial Services 11.99% 5.88% REITs 5.16% 8.60% Super Sector Total: 28.35% 23.66% Sensitive: Energy 5.00% 6.44% Industrials 10.48% 11.34% Technology 12.31% 9.52% Super Sector Total: 27.79% 27.30% Cash 0.06% Overall Total: 100% 100%

As you can see, we are a tad short of our 50%, 25% and 25% income targets, but not terribly so. Consumer staples continues to be the largest single sector contributor to our dividend stream and I am fine with that. These companies produce products that people use in their everyday lives. This “stickiness” allows these companies to produce profits even when the economy is trending down. People are going to buy deodorant, toothpaste and soda in an economic slowdown. In order to keep the lights on and remain connected to their smart phone, people are still going to do everything they can to make sure they pay their electric and phone bills on time. We didn’t own a single utility company in 2016, but we added Dominion and Southern in 2017. I like the somewhat predictable earnings nature of utilities and their generous dividend yields. My aim is to double the income we received from utility companies in 2018. I would like to have no more than 20% of our income come from a single sector. Last year, the consumer staples sector was responsible for almost 23% of our income. This year, that figure declined to 21.56%. Outside of defensive sectors, only the industrials produced more than 10% of our dividend income. This offers us some protection as the companies in the cyclical and sensitive super sectors might be more prone to a dividend cut when the economies of the world turn south. A dividend cut in these super sectors won’t be as difficult to absorb because of their smaller portion of the dividend stream.

Dividend Raises for 2017

The following table details the dividend raises for 2017:

Dividend Raise AAPL 10.50% ABBV 12.11% ABT 1.90% AFL 4.70% BA 30.30% CMI 5.40% COST 11.10% CSCO 11.50% CVS 17.60% CVX 0% D 10.00% DIS 9.90% GILD 10.60% GIS 2.10% HON 12.00% JNJ 5.00% JPM 16.67% KO 5.70% LMT 9.90% MA 16.00% MKC 9.30% MMM 6.00% MO 8.20% MSFT 7.60% O 4.40% PEP 7.10% PG 3.00% PM 2.90% QCOM 7.50% SO 3.60% SBUX 20.00% T 2.10% TGT 3.30% V 18.20% VFC 9.50% VTR 0% VZ 4.00% XOM 2.70%

All but two of the stocks we owned raised their dividend in 2017. One of those was Ventas, which raised its dividend, but make its last payment of the 2017 on 1/12/2018 instead. Therefore, I didn’t count their raise for 2017. Several companies were able to give shareholders very generous raises. Boeing, which was our best performing stock in 2017, raised their dividend more than 30%. Starbucks, Visa and CVS were able to give high double digit raises as well, though CVS has stated that they plan to freeze the dividend until they can pay down debt. JPMorgan raised their dividend twice during the year, once on 3/21/2017and then again on 9/19/2017. This gave investors a nearly 17% dividend increase compared to 2016. Several companies, including Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble and AT&T raised their dividends less than 3%. Even so, the average raise we received by position came in at 8.64%. This beat last year’s 7.42% average raise by position. By weight, our average dividend increase was just a hair under 8%. Last year’s average raise by weight was 5.96%, though this also included a 66% dividend cut from ConocoPhillips. Whether by position or weight, both of these average raises topped my goals for the year.

December and 2017 Dividends

As I’ve stated in each and every monthly update I have published, developing a growing dividend income stream is my primary concern. These dividends will be what cover our expenses in retirement. Since 2015, every month’s year over year comparison has seen an increase in dividend income. The only month that we didn’t see an increase was November of 2016, which was due to Starbucks changing their payment date to December. This past December was no different. In fact, this month was the best month we have ever had in terms of dividends. This is true even though Ventas moved their last payment of the year from December to January. Compared to 2014, 2015 and 2016, our income for the month of December increased 204.20%, 91.49%, 22.68%, respectively. We earned more than triple the income we received in December 2014.

For all of 2017, our income grew 34.88% when compared to 2016, rose 69.13% from 2015 and climbed 158.27% from 2014. Our income has climbed more than 1 ½ times what we earned for all of 2014. It took us 5 months and a few days to earn in 2017 what we earned in all of 2014. We received more income in the first 7½ months of 2017 than we did in all of 2015. In just the first 9 months of 2017, our dividend income topped all of 2016’s income. These figures boggle my mind. What will these numbers look like in 5, 10, 20 years?

It should be noted that reinvested dividends, dividend increases and new purchases have helped us reach this level. Once again, this proves to me that dividend growth investing is not rocket science. Find companies that have a history of growing dividends, add to them at what you think are reasonable valuations and reinvest the dividends if you can. Rinse and repeat.

In total, we received 156 dividends during the year. The yield on just the stock portion of our portfolio at the end of the year was 2.45%. Considering we spent much of the year buying several lower yielding stocks, such as Visa and Disney, this is not surprising. You also have to factor in the 21%+ gain in the value of our portfolio as to why our yield was lower the 2.61% yield we had at year’s end. The forward yield on just the stock portion of our portfolio is 2.81% and I project we will receive almost 15% more dividends in 2018 than we did in 2017. And that is before we reinvest any dividends or make new purchases to existing holdings.

21 companies paid us a dividend in December: Aflac, Cummins, Costco, Boeing, Starbucks, Southern Company, Visa, Johnson & Johnson, Honeywell, Chevron, Microsoft, Target, Exxon Mobil, 3M, The Coca-Cola Company, Realty Income, Qualcomm, V.F. Corp, Dominion Energy, Lockheed Martin and Gilead Sciences.

Conclusion

2017 was definitely a year to remember for the March to Freedom Fund. Our income has climbed to unfathomable heights in just a few short years. The fact that it only took a few months in 2017 to top all of 2014’s dividend income tells me that we are on well on our way to having a retirement paid for by dividends. How did your portfolio perform in 2017? Feel free to leave a comment. If you liked what you read, please consider hitting the “follow” button at the top of the page.

