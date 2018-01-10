Infracap MLP Fund (NYSEARCA:AMZA) does evoke our strongest emotions. On one hand we find a convenient way to play the MLP sector and avoid K-1's. On the other hand, our efforts to communicate the dangers of believing that the distribution is covered has been met with this.

To address this we decided to take yet another approach.

The only thing that matters

From an investor perspective total return is the ultimate benchmark. Sure yield does play a role and we have in the past bought a slightly less attractive investment for more current income today. But we do that when the choices in question are pretty close in terms of overall attractiveness. We would never buy something that we thought was horrible only because it specialized in returning our capital back to us.

To examine AMZA's performance, this is where we focused. Before we get to the actual numbers, let's recap what AMZA does.

1) It seeks to beat the MLP total return index over time.

2) It uses leverage of up to 30%.

3) It sells options which is pretty unheard off in this space.

Benchmark 1

The first benchmark is the Alerian Total return index. This is the total return of AMZA's benchmark versus AMZA. Over the last 1 year these two track each other perfectly.

This is not bad considering AMZA does have an expense ratio which the Alerian Total Return index does not.

Over 3 years the total return spreads out negatively for AMZA. This does not change much going back to AMZA's inception.

To estimate the level of Alpha, we created a simple table where we used estimated leverage benchmark returns over time and compared them to AMZA.

As can be seen in the "Alpha" row, AMZA has generated a pretty weak Alpha relative to a 30% leveraged benchmark. If we have a big number here, it would suggest that either AMZA's trading/stock picking prowess or its ability to generate returns through options was swinging this number. But the two negative and one mildly positive number here suggests that this is not the case.

Benchmark 2

In the real world, AMZA competes against closed end funds for investment dollars. So a good benchmark would also be closed end funds. Here we have one additional advantage for comparison is that all MLP funds we follow employ up to 30% leverage. So return comparisons do not have to be adjusted.

On a one year basis, AMZA was the middle of the pack with ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return (CTR) leading by a big margin.

The results since AMZA's inception are a bit worse with AMZA falling to the bottom of the pack.

So who moved my cheese?

So let's recap, AMZA has produced little alpha since inception and trails all the closed end funds we looked at. But AMZA sells options! Lots of them. Why does it not produce any outperformance?

Source: AMZA 2017 annual report

Even going by the net realized gain and ignoring the premiums sold, AMZA is almost matching its MLP distributions through options. In an ideal world, this should produce 7-8% of Alpha in an unlevered fund and 10% of Alpha in a levered fund. Yet AMZA is not producing this. There is a total return measurement so it is taking everything into account and yet AMZA is barely keeping up with the 30% levered benchmark.

What is going on?

If you eliminate the possibility of something nefarious (which we do), the only left possibility is that the returns on options are being offset elsewhere. This can be in extremely poor stock selection. We examined AMZA's components and outside of Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) which is absent in the MLP index, we did not find anything so unusual as to explain such a loss of performance. The only other possibility is that selling calls is frequently wiping out upside when the index rallies.

On the annual report we find 4 pages of call options (72-75).

Here is just one example of where upside was lost.

With Williams Partners LP (WPZ) at $41.5, upside from this point will belong to the call buyer. The other area was the large short call position on United States Oil Fund LP (USO).

USO data by YCharts

That of course has blown through all those strikes and cost AMZA heavily. With close to 4 million shares short just through options, a $2 move has cost AMZA $8 million in one quarter, about 1/3rd of the total annual option premium generation. We are not second guessing this hedge and we know the fund is getting bigger (so the loss is relatively smaller) but making the point that these options being sold are not risk free money. They are costing the fund NAV points and similar events must have happened in the past to explain why options have not added any alpha.

Conclusion

AMZA's strategy continues to be net neutral to perhaps slightly positive over long periods of time. Based on our research we conclude that actual "yield" returns generated when adjusted for lost upside are even smaller. Since AMZA is basically matching the MLP index on a leveraged basis, we suspect its real yield is close to 8-10% (8%-9% X 130% minus interest and management fees) and not the 12-14% we had earlier estimated. 9% on the $8.50 NAV translates into 77 cents annually and we think the remaining $1.31 of distributions is a return of principal.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Burying your head in the sand has serious consequences as well.

