Summary

The company does not have enough liquidity to pay down the credit facility.

Secured lenders would not be negatively impacted in an event of default.

More likely, extending and amending is riskier - from a secured's perspective - than letting the company default. This is because amending would create the risk of credit support erosion.

FGP will almost certainly breach its leverage covenant post July 2018, giving secured lenders even more leverage.

I believe the least worst option to be an equity issuance combined with a distribution cut.