Demographic Delusions - A Different Look At Skilled Nursing And Healthcare REITs

Backgrounder for the Article

For those tired of reading articles on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), rest easy. Although I mention OHI in this article, it's not the topic of the article. The point of this article is to examine the evolving relationship between the skilled nursing [SN] industry and its payors - namely Medicaid, Medicare, and large-cap insurance companies such as UnitedHealthcare (UNH), Cigna (CI), Humana (HUM), Anthem (ANTM), Aetna (AET), Centene (CNC), and Molina (MOH). The reason for the involvement of these companies is twofold: [1] Corporate Health Insurance pays for a portion of skilled nursing and [2] much more importantly, Medicaid and Medicare are rapidly transitioning to managed services run by private insurers. Both government entities and these insurers have a common goal. You can choose your own phrase, but the ones that come to mind are efficiency and cost effectiveness. The pursuit of this goal has been a long-term endeavor that stretches back to the 1980s, and the implications seem to be finally coming clear. The skilled nursing industry is going to be reshaped. The transformation is already well under way and is likely to result in a small proportion of the industry, Home Healthcare companies and the Insurance companies reaping the benefits. Meanwhile, at least for now, unless you know how to cherry-pick the winners, I suggest that you stay out of the way of the process. The "inevitable demographic tailwinds" discussed in various articles and the concern over hypothetical/potential Medicaid and/or Medicare budget cuts are current delusions, so let's instead focus on current driving reality. Likely victims of this process will be those with overweight skilled nursing facility (SNF) focus - this includes operators and Healthcare REITs alike.

Note to the reader - I'd suggest reviewing several earlier articles as background: Long Term HealthCare an Introduction, Single Payor Medicare for All or Private Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid for All or Business as Usual

Introduction

I don't usually closely follow healthcare REITs, skilled nursing or senior living companies directly - although I did write an article on long-term care in the past that somehow seems relevant again. However, there is a significant overlap between large-cap health insurance (which is what I write about) and several fundamental underlying issues for skilled nursing (SN). It should be clear to readers that fundamental underlying issues for SN providers are (sooner or later) likely to become issues for SN-focused Healthcare REITs as well.

The tenor of several recent articles and many of the associated reader's comments involved ideas such as: "Inevitable Demographic Tailwinds"; SWANS; coming Medicaid and Medicare budget cuts; changes brought on by the Affordable Care Act; EBITDAR coverage; insider purchases of stock and "trust in management". In my opinion, these do not quite get at the fundamental issues. The underlying issues are that skilled nursing is expensive, that there exist various alternatives and that there are a very limited number of viable payors. These payors have significant incentives to manage their costs and this has led to the emergence of Managed Medicare (often known as Medicare Advantage), Managed Medicaid, including managed long-term services (MLTSS), accountable care organizations (ACOs) and Bundled/Value-based payment schemes. These structures will inevitably lead to lower SNF admissions, shorter length of stays (LoS), more tightly managed costs during the stay, narrow networks of "efficient" preferred SN providers and ever-increasing diversion to non-institutional solutions better known as home and community based services [HCBS] and programs of all inclusive care for the elderly [PACE].

Nursing Homes struggling with various capacity, technology, reimbursement, quality, and labor issues are not new. A little historical perspective may be in order. I would point towards two important articles on SN issues that date from very different time frames. The first is Medicaid Nursing Home Reimbursement Rates, Policies and Expenditures by Harrington and Swan that dates from 1984. A key policy goal even at that time was clearly stated - "Nursing home expenditures are the target of cost containment efforts". Fast forward 25 years to the publication of a paper entitled Why are Nursing Home Utilization Rates Declining by Wiener, Anderson and Brown that was published in August 2009. A striking and ironically timely quote from the paper: "One of the key goals of federal long-term care policy is to reduce reliance on institutional care and to increase use of home and community-based services. Over the past 20 years, the number of people aged 75 and older has increased by nearly 60%, but the number of nursing home residents has remained virtually the same". In other words, various people have been claiming demographic tailwinds that somehow did not translate into actual SNF patients and revenues for at least a decade.

A Little Dose of Demographics

A concise summary of the demographic trends is provided by the Population Reference Bureau. Another excellent summary is provided by the Census Bureau. The sharp-eyed reader might want to pose at least two questions. The first question is this - the aging of the USA is a well known trend, and you can easily find the underlying data. Given that at least the macro-level data is well known and has been regularly repeated, shouldn't it be "priced in" to the market? More importantly, this aging trend did not just get started. Indeed the demographic wave is growing, but as you can see from the data, there has been an ongoing "wavelet" for a number of years. Thus, the supposed tailwinds have already been blowing and yet key SNF usage statistics (e.g. patient counts, patient days, occupancy rates, etc.) have been stagnant or in decline for years. So, why should things turnaround this year or next year or the year after that?

The Cost of Care

Unfortunately, for skilled nursing, like any aspect of our healthcare system, we have to start and finish by asking: [1] What does it cost, and [2] Who is going to pay? Genworth provides an annual cost of care survey. For 2017, the Nursing Home results are also separately summarized. What we can see are several key numbers: [1] the median monthly rate for a semi-private room is $7,148 and for private rooms is $8,121; [2] that the median rate increased by 4.44% in one year and an average of 3.28% over a five-year period; and [3] that there is incredibly wide variation in room rates both between states and within states. The bottom line for our purposes is that these prices are unaffordably high and rising.

The question of who is going to pay comes down to 5 options:

Medicaid

Medicare

Long Term Care Insurance

Corporate Health Insurance

Out-of-Pocket (e.g. the patient or the patient's family)

Despite extensive reader and author commentary on "private pay", another way to think about the burden is to look at the annual cost - 12 x $7,148 = $85,776 per year. These are not monthly or annual costs that most people can bear privately and hence is not the path for building rising stock prices and sustainable dividends for publicly traded SN providers or Healthcare REITs. Similarly, standard corporate health insurance lacks the demographics - the proportion of SNF patients under age 65 is stagnant. This leaves the other three options which we will explore in further detail below.

Long-Term Care Insurance (LTCi)

The one type of health insurance that was actually designed with skilled nursing in mind is LTCi - indeed it was often originally known as nursing home insurance. Clearly, traditional LTCi is in serious jeopardy for the reasons discussed in my article on long-term care which can be summarized as follows. The industry sold a large number of policies based on flawed actuarial assumptions. People are living longer than expected. They have more chronic conditions than expected. They are not cancelling policies at the rate expected. Finally, the cost of care has risen to levels that were not expected - even by insurance companies! The number of LTCi insured lives peaked in 2012 at 7.36M and has been in subsequent decline as companies exit the business as rapidly as possible. Sales of new policies have plummeted from 754K/year at the peak to a current rate of 129K/year (an 83% decrease). Premiums have risen sharply, employer offerings of LTCi as part of the benefits package have decreased and LTCi monthly payments are unable to match SNF cost-of-care inflation. The potential glimmer of optimism is the design of new types of policies known as combination or hybrid. These policies are sold as additions (riders) to life insurance or annuity offerings. In my opinion, it is much too early to determine if these are useful/effective alternatives to classic LTCi products. The bottom line is that as of the time of this writing, LTCi will not be a key determinant in driving the near-term financial health of large scale SNF operators or their associated REIT landlords. For readers desiring detailed information about LTCi, the best current document that I am aware of is The State of Long-Term Care Insurance by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners [NAIC].

The Case of Medicare

The usual commentary on Medicare and SNF often boils down to this - Medicare reimbursement rates are higher and perhaps less likely to be a victim of ongoing or upcoming budget cutting. Thus, SN providers should fill their beds with Medicare patients. Filling these beds should be easy because of demographic tailwinds and thus prosperity will follow. This ignores a few details e.g. [1] Medicare coverage for SNF is short term and thus you need to continually refill these beds; [2] the actual count of Medicare patients and patient days has been remarkable stagnant despite years of "demographic tailwinds"; and [3] the systematic changes underway in Medicare involving the rapid evolution away from fee-for-service to Managed Care and the rise of alternative methods such as Medicare Advantage (MA), accountable care organizations (ACOs) and bundled/value based payment.

Let's look at the actual Medicare data - the two key sources are the Nursing Home Data Compendium and the Post-Acute Care chapter of the annual MedPac Databook. We can observe the following key data points from these sources:

The total number of SN facilities has remained stable over an extended time period

Average Medicare margins for freestanding SNFs have been surprisingly sturdy (>10%) for 15 consecutive years (these are not overall margins)

SNF fee-for-service revenue from Medicare peaked in 2011 and has been stagnant thereafter. Similarly, SNF Medicare admissions have been stagnant since 2010 and covered days per admission (i.e. the length of stay) has been in decline

Perhaps the most import information that can be gleaned from the current Databook is the performance difference between the top quartile of SN facilities and the others. Costs are lower, revenue per patient day (RPPD) is higher due to a better mix of intensive therapy, Medicare share of revenue at the facility is higher (and curiously so is the Medicaid share of patient days)

and the others. Costs are lower, revenue per patient day (RPPD) is higher due to a better mix of intensive therapy, Medicare share of revenue at the facility is higher (and curiously so is the Medicaid share of patient days) SNF occupancy has been slowly but steadily declining since 2007 - in other words, for more than a decade

There is very strong geographic component to nursing home bed density. The states of Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida have relatively very low bed density whereas the states of North Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, and Louisiana have very high bed density. A close look at the map shows a veritable "Nursing Home Alley" running through these states

The overall bed density has been steadily declining e.g. beds per 1000 people over age 65 have declined by 21% and beds per 1,000 people over age 85 have declined by 16.7% over a 10-year period

The percentage of state residents in nursing homes also has a strong geographic component. For both ages 65+ and 85+, the high percentage states are once again North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Indiana, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut and the lowest percentage states are in the Northwest, West, Southwest, and Southeast, including Florida

The other potential nugget to be gleaned is the increase in the percentage of Nursing Home residents with mild or no cognitive impairment. This may be giving a hint concerning the treatment of the growing number of patients with Alzheimer's - the hint that you should take is that they are not staying in SNFs.

Another potentially useful data source is to download a copy of the recent skilled nursing data report from the National Investment Center for Senior Housing and Care [NIC]. The reason that I suggest this is that NIC is in the business of providing current data (at a cost) whereas CMS publications have considerable lag. The reader needs to be aware of the fact that the NIC data is based on their limited survey, unlike the CMS documents which provide a near census of all certified nursing home providers (fortunately the NIC data appears quite consistent with the latest CMS data sources). Key data points from the NIC paper include:

Quarterly occupancy continues a slow but steady decline and has reached 5-year lows

The fee-for-service (FFS) Medicare mix has been steadily declining and has now reached a 5-year low. In contrast, the Medicare Advantage mix has been steadily increased and is nearing a high

The Medicaid mix has been steadily increasing and has reached a high whereas the private mix has been steadily declining and has now reached a low

On the Revenue Per Patient Day (RPPD) side - Medicaid has reached a high (which is of course considerably lower than the others), Private RPPD has reached a high (but at considerably lower than Medicare levels), Managed Medicare has reached an RPPD low and FFS Medicare RPPD has oscillated within a 3-4% range but is at a recent low

The NIC data can also be used to estimate some useful ratios as follows: the ratio of Managed Medicare to FFS Medicare RPPD is currently at 84.5%, in other words Managed Medicare patient days yield an average of 15% lower RPPD. The ratio of Medicaid to Private Pay RPPD stands at 76.3%. Finally, the ratio of Medicaid RPPD to Medicare RPPD stands at 40% [note to readers - Medicare and Medicaid patients are on average not receiving the same care hence comparing these numbers is not so useful!].

What all of these sources don't clearly capture is the rise of Medicare Advantage and the corresponding impact on SNFs. As discussed in my article Single Payer Medicare for All or Private Medicare Advantage, the proportion of MA will likely rise to be 40% or more of all Medicare enrollees. There is plentiful evidence that MA is handling post-acute treatment differently than fee-for-service Medicare. Key differences include the following:

MA is discharging patients to SNFs at substantially lower rates (31% by one estimate) than FFS Medicare

MA is "managing costs" of patients staying at SNFs more tightly - average daily reimbursement has dropped by 11% over the recent 5-year period

MA has leveraged first dollar cost-sharing to in essence deter SNF usage - first dollar cost sharing means that the patient is responsible for daily co-pays from the first day onward

MA plans are actively cherry-picking SNFs by determining the most efficient SNFs and then creating narrow networks of preferred SNFs. A well-written study of how this can be done is Performance of Skilled Nursing Facilities for the Medicare Population

Initial benchmarking and analysis of the impact of Medicare Shared Savings Plans/ACOs was performed and the results published in a paper entitled The Right Care for the Right Cost: Post-Acute Care and the Triple Aim by Tu and Bennion. The results showed that "the most significant decrease in total spending occurred in skilled nursing expenditures". Spending decreases were on the order of 17-23%.

A rather pessimistic view of the impact of the emergence of Managed Medicare on SNF providers entitled Post-acute providers grapple with the shift to Medicare and Medicaid is well worth reading. But the underlying point is the following - key industry drivers which are MA providers and Hospitals will be constructing narrow preferred networks of SN facilities. What will be required is tight integration which will in turn require investment in IT capabilities and physical buildings in order for skilled nursing facilities to be competitive. The result will be "cherry-picking" of SN facilities and providers - very analogous to the discussion above of the emergence of a top quartile of more efficient providers. One question for REIT fans is how do cherry-picked SN providers with best in class IT and efficiency align with real estate ownership of your favorite Healthcare REIT. It seems a bit unlikely to me.

Finally, as pointed out above, there is a strong geographic aspect to usage of skilled nursing care. For those readers surprised by this idea, now is the time to familiarize yourself with the Dartmouth Atlas project. The Dartmouth Atlas has spent the past several decades documenting the geographic differences in Healthcare processes and procedures in the USA and there is a specific section on post-acute care. What we can see is a mismatch between nursing home and bed density (which is most concentrated in the Nursing Home Alley mentioned above) and the states with the largest populations of elderly which are California, Florida, and New York. The people in these states are choosing (or being directed towards) alternative care pathways such as Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) and Programs of all Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

The Case of Medicaid

Medicaid is the primary payor for what is known as Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS) which includes skilled nursing. Medicaid enrollment has been booming (I'd suggest reading the article Medicaid for All or Business as Usual for the details) yet institutional LTSS spending grew at the average rate of 1.4%/year from 2006 to 2010 and has been shrinking since then. The drivers of the shrinkage are abundantly clear from examining the data which I will do in the data table below. What I want to make clear is that the underlying driver is the ongoing execution of a plan at both the Federal and State levels that has been unfolding since 1981. The purpose of the plan was and is to reduce Medicaid spending on Institutional LTSS. Savvy readers should examine Wenzlow and Eiken's paper Improving the Balance: The Evolution of Medicaid Expenditures for LTSS, FY 1981 - 2014 for the details. The authors of this paper stated very concisely the overall goal - "over three decades Medicaid LTSS has been transformed from institutional settings to the current reality in which HCBS is the norm". The framework was set by a series of legislative and regulatory changes and a key Supreme Court Decision including:

Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) waivers known as 1915c were established as part of the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1981.

The Supreme Court ruled in Olmstead v. Lois Curtis in 1999 that "unnecessary institutionalization is a form of discrimination" and that "states must provide alternatives when practicable". Needless to say, this decision provided a strong incentive to accelerate HCBS plans.

The Money Follows the Person Program was authorized under the Deficit Reduction Act (DRA) of 2005. Readers unfamiliar with the program should browse through the paper Money Follows the Person Annual Evaluation Report.

The Affordable Care Act solidified the progress by offering additional matching Federal funds to accelerate the rebalancing of LTSS expenditures in the direction of HCBS.

Examining the Data

The other key issue at hand is the rapid rise of Managed Medicaid, especially based on its tight coupling to Medicaid expansion. A summary table showing the rate and scope of the transition between institutional spending and HCBS, Managed Medicaid, and Managed LTSS spending is depicted below.

1981 1985 1991 1997 2002 2007 2011 2015 ACGR Total MCade $30B $41B $94B $166B $258B $332B $427B $552B 7.7% Total LTSS $66.4B $100B $119B $145B $158B 3.8% LTSS % of MCade 47% 49% 38% 38% 36% 36% 34% 30% N/A Total ILTSS $71.9B $71.4B -0.2% Nursing Facility $52.6B $54.8B 1.4% ILTSS % of TLTSS 99% 93% 87% 76% 70% 59% 51% 45% HCBS % of TLTSS 1% 7% 13% 24% 30% 41% 49% 55% Medicare Enrolls 46.7M 51.7M 58.3M Medicare Advt. 14% 19% 25% 32% Medicaid Enrl 46.4M 56.3M 70M Medi/Medi Dual Enrl 8.7M 10.1M 11.4M Managed MCade 46% 51% 60% MLTSS as % of LTSS 7% 18%

The key points for the reader to observe from the table are as follows:

Total Medicaid spending is huge (> $500B) and continuing to grow briskly at a 7.7% rate.

Total long-term spending is growing much more slowly and has been steadily decreasing as a % of total Medicaid spending.

The institutional component of long-term spending, including spending on nursing homes has been stagnant or shrinking.

While the institutional component of long-term spending has been steadily decreasing, the HCBS component has been increasing in direct lockstep i.e. long-term expenditures have been rapidly transitioning from institutional to home and community.

Medicare enrollment has been steadily increasing i.e. this is the real demographically inevitable outcome of the "tailwinds". Medicare Advantage enrollment has been the beneficiary as the Medicare program seeks means to control costs and increase efficiency and quality.

Overall Medicaid enrollment booms due to Medicaid expansion. But in particular, Medicare/Medicaid dual eligibility grows. Managed Medicaid grows rapidly to control costs of Medicaid expansion and seeks the same cost and efficiency benefits as Medicare Advantage. The beneficiary is Managed Medicaid insurance.

The trend is quickly visible in Managed LTSS percentage growth as LTSS spending rapidly transitions to Managed control.

To reiterate - there has been lockstep movement in opposite directions between Institutional LTSS spending and HCBS spending. It took 30 years to reach the crossover point, but the trend is abundantly clear. Finally, we can see the rapid growth of Managed Medicaid and Managed LTSS [MLTSS] as a proportion of LTSS. The reader should be able to understand the analogy between Managed Medicare, Managed Medicaid, and Managed LTSS in terms of their goals, incentives, and likely impacts on SNFs e.g. fewer admissions, shorter LoS, more tightly managed costs, etc.

Key sources for the Medicaid and LTSS data are: MACStats - Medicaid and CHIP Databook, Medicaid Expenditures for Long Term Services and Supports and Improving the Balance: The Evolution of Medicaid Expenditures on Long Term Services and Support FY 1981 - 2014

Summary of Publicly Traded Skilled Nursing Companies

As I mentioned in the Long Term Care article, most of the largest SN companies are not publicly traded and are owned and controlled by the likes of private equity investors. It is still useful to have a brief look at the summary statistics of those that are public. I've separated out Kindred Healthcare because it has recently divested its skilled nursing holdings. A brief summary is provided in the table below - note that these companies have a mix of assets well beyond SNF.

Company Occupancy Medicaid Census Medicare Census Avg Medicare Daily Rate Avg Medicaid Daily Rate 52 week stock price delta DVCR 80.1% 69.1% 10.6% $455.95 $176.26 -4.22% GEN 81% 74.7% 11.2% $524 $219 -82% ENSG 75.7% 56.9% 13.8% $570.32 $179.53 12%

The Case of Kindred Healthcare (KND)

The most interesting insight from publicly traded SN providers may be the case of Kindred Healthcare (KND). Provider Magazine publishes an annual article on the Top 50 Largest Nursing Facility companies. As recently as the 2016 publication, Kindred was ranked as the 10th largest SNF provider with 11,535 beds. Then in June of 2017, Kindred issued a press release with the title Kindred Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest Skilled Nursing Facility Business. The business was sold to Blue Mountain Capital. The reasoning behind this transaction was laid out in KND's May 2017 investor presentation entitled Shaping the Future of Care for an Aging America. The applicable highlights of this presentation can be summarized with two quotes: "Kindred's repositioning will enhance future performance, with a focus on higher-growth, less capital-intensive businesses to drive earnings and cash flow growth" and "exit allows Kindred to build a robust virtual portfolio of SNFs through preferred provider relationships with best-in-class SNF operators in each market". This strikes me as a significant example of insiders exiting a business with substantial headwinds and choosing to focus on adjacent capabilities and on cherry-picking SNF relationships. There is another fascinating aspect of the KND story which is the announcement of the proposed acquisition by Humana and TPG Capital with Humana specifically focused on Home Health, Hospice, and Community Care. This type of deal should be a strong hint to the reader of the potential shape of things to come.

Summary and Conclusions

Indeed, there is a major demographic transition well under way involving the aging of the USA. However, an actual examination of the data and the plans of the major payors provides key evidence that there are no "inevitable demographic tailwinds" driving patients towards skilled nursing and by extension driving rent coverage for their REIT landlords. The actual evidence shows a long-term plan being executed by Medicaid and Medicare to get post-acute care spending under control. There are several elements of the plan. The first is a transition to managed care e.g. Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Managed LTSS. The beneficiaries of this plan will be our familiar universe of large-cap Health insurance companies which are the implementers of Managed Care. Key outcomes will be fewer SNF admissions, reduced Length of Stay, carefully managed costs, and extensive measurements driving ACOs and bundled payments. A related outcome will be SNF cherrypicking - the beneficiaries will be the top quartile of most "efficient" SNFs solidifying placement in narrow preferred provider networks. The second component of the plan is "rebalancing" - previously institutionalized services will be transitioned to HCBS, MFTP, and PACE. The beneficiaries will be the most efficient providers of these services (these companies are often not public). The data also provide two other fascinating hints: [1] the mass of Alzheimer's patients are not heading to SNFs and [2] the states with the largest senior populations are outside of the "SNF density alley" and they are disproportionally directing their seniors towards services and programs such as HCBS, PACE, and MFTP. Ironically, KND is well positioned as an HCBS provider via its Home Health services and the potential Humana acquisition will certainly be a topic of an upcoming article. Meanwhile, there is no good reason for investors to be in any hurry to invest in SNFs (unless you know someone who can cherry pick) or in Healthcare REITs in the near term due to alleged inevitable tailwinds.

