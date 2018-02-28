Business Summaries Don't Have To Be Boring

Summaries and paraphrases that reflect additional research can show readers that you have developed a unique perspective.

If your analysis sounds like company materials, that can bore readers and undermine their confidence in your investment knowledge.

Boilerplate and public relations language have a certain (dull) sound that readers can pick up on, especially in the company overview.

By Mike Taylor

(Don't do this to your readers. Source)

The company overview does not have to be boring, even though many authors seem to treat it that way.

On the contrary, the overview presents an opportunity show the depth of your knowledge. When properly executed, this section of an article is a strong indicator to readers and to editors that they've found insightful and relevant analysis.

Take a look at the concise treatment of the company overview in this article about Waste Connections (WCN) by Cornerstone Investments. It reflects a clear added understanding beyond what the company boilerplate indicates.

Company and Industry Overview WCN is the third largest solid waste management company in North America, the top 2 being Waste Management, Inc. (WM) and Republic Services, Inc. (RSG). WCN operates in both the U.S. and Canada with 85/15 split. In 2016, Waste Connections acquired Canada-based Progressive Waste and the deal was structured as a tax-inversion transaction, lowering WCN's effective tax rate to under 30%, compared to its competitors of ~37%. Over the past 10 years, WCN has outperformed its two larger competitors, WM and RSG, and the North American indexes.

Let's contrast that with the corporate bio/boilerplate available on Seeking Alpha's quote page:

Waste Connections, Inc. is an integrated municipal solid waste services company, which provides solid waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the U.S. and Canada. It also provides intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. The company was founded by Ronald J. Mittelstaedt on September 9, 1997, and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Cornerstone's additions and subtractions reflect a clear effort to bring the company's business model into relevant context for the reader. Here are some notable differences.

Waste Connections isn't just a solid waste services company, it's the third largest in North America. We don't just find out the industry, but also the company's position among competitors - and who the competitors are.

Cornerstone quantifies the geographic business mix at 85/15 between U.S. and Canada. Already, investors get a sense that the overwhelming majority of the business takes place in the U.S., and we get an initial sense of currency risk exposures thanks to this addition.

The corporate history is almost night and day. A reader of the corporate bio could just as easily conclude that the company had been Canadian all along, whereas we get a key bit of insight in Cornerstone's discussion. The relocation to Canada is relatively new, and part of a tax inversion deal - information that says something about management's approach to profitability.

The comment on relative performance heightens the reader's understanding of recent competitive dynamics.

(Side note: Although Cornerstone doesn't mention it in this paragraph, it's potentially interesting that the company was founded just over 10 years ago - has it outperformed its competition for its whole corporate life? That'd require some quick checking, but it's worth pointing out as a possible angle of argument.)

Well-chosen details that answer the most relevant questions for investors - How is this company positioned? How sustainable are profits and cash flows? How does it make money? What's the strategy? - go a long way to enhance a business model summary.

Authors should take time when writing articles to check whether the business summary contributes to the reader's understanding of the investment story. Often, a few tweaks - an added detail from another source here, a re-positioning or judicious omission of less relevant facts there - can turn a laborious, mechanical section of an article into an opportunity to grab the reader's and editor's attention.

Read more about using specific sections of articles to engage readers:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.