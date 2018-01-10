Summary

Comcast has more than doubled the return of the S&P 500 since the bottom that commenced the current bull market almost nine years ago.

The stock is producing compounding returns for shareholders with double-digit growth and margins.

Nonetheless, Mr. Market has oversold the cable and media giant from overblown concerns of cord-cutting, fake news, box office receipts, and theme park attendance.

The downside risk is noteworthy, but we agree with our favorite hedge fund manager that Comcast is perhaps a rare mispriced long play in a shortsighted market.