A Speculative Preferred Stock Trading At 22 Cents On The Dollar
About: Legacy Reserves Inc. (LGCY), Includes: NM
by: Richard Lejeune
Summary
LGCY has been increasing production.
Recent strength in oil pricing.
Just completed a deal to reduce near term bond maturities.
The LGCYO cumulative preferred stock issue is deferred and trading at less than 22 cents on the dollar.
A swap offer could provide a near term catalyst.
A turnaround appears to be in progress at Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY). Production is increasing. Unsecured bond prices remain depressed, but have rallied recently. A 1/5/2018 deal was just announced that provided additional