Cash Is King, But It Can Make One A Pauper

This is the second posting in a series on the overall portfolio structure implied by a focus on a dividend-growth portfolio. The previous posting, "A Dividend-Growth Portfolio Isn't a Strategy; It's a Class of Assets," (A Dividend-Growth Portfolio Isn't A Strategy, It's A Class Of Assets) presented the plan for the entire series on the topic.

There is a general tendency to think that it's always better to have more money. However, if one views money as liquidity, rather than as the measure of value, that "more is better" approach is inappropriate. Economists are fond of pointing out three roles of money. First, it's a medium of exchange. Second, it's a store of wealth. Third, it is a unit of accounting or measurement. Unfortunately, it is not equally effective in its role in each of those three areas. The "more is better" approach is appropriate as long as one is focusing only on the third role of money as a unit of measurement. It is useful to realize that the role as a unit of accounting is dependent upon how well it fills the first two roles as a medium of exchange and a store of wealth.

As soon as one focuses on the role of money as a medium of exchange and a store of wealth, it becomes apparent that there is a divergence in how well it fills those two roles. Clearly, within a country or monetary union (think the EU), it is an almost perfect medium of exchange. (Although in the US, there are certain establishments that will not accept cash, they will accept money if transmitted through some other mechanism). By contrast, most people recognize that, other than over very, very short periods of time, money is a lousy store of wealth.

Inflation is often thought to be the only reason money is not an effective store of wealth. However, that is not the case. Wealth is useless if it does not produce something useful to the holder. Consequently, money has to earn something to be a decent store of wealth. While it is easy to blame current monetary policy for the absence of any earning power, that would be momentarily true but highly transitory. Over longer periods of time, it has been true despite nominal interest rates above the current miserly return. Yes, it is inflation that can turn nominal interest rates of a couple percent (or in the teens in the case of the 70s and 80s in the US) into negative real return. If, however, the phenomena of low real returns is true during a variety of nominal interest rate and inflation rate regimes, it should be viewed as a characteristic of money.

As an aside, when thinking about the role of the central monetary authority in setting interest rates, it should be kept in mind that the central monetary authority can control nominal interest rates, but it cannot control real interest rates. Historically, many errors in monetary policy have resulted from central bankers refusing to recognize that limitation on their power. It is, after all, real interest rates that influence economic developments. Consequently, it's very frustrating for a central bank, whose mandate involves influencing the economy, to recognize that it does not have control over the principal monetary variable that would transmit its intended policies into economic effects. One is reminded of the saying "If one only has a hammer, the whole world looks like a nail." Central bankers will hammer away at nominal interest rates ignoring the fact that what needs to change is real interest rates. Investors who focus on the central monetary authority as the cause for the lack of a real return on cash are making the same mistake.

Looking deeper, one can see why money is a poor method of preserving wealth. The store-of-wealth role of money is contingent upon its role as a medium of exchange. When it is not being used in exchange (i.e., when it's just being held), it's failing to deliver the value of being a medium of exchange. Taking one step deeper, one realizes that the value as a medium of exchange can vary over time. Put differently, there is a demand for liquidity just like there is a demand for anything else, and that demand for liquidity can change over time. So, the value of money is its liquidity, and the value of liquidity varies just like the value of anything else. It's driven by the same sources: supply and demand.

With that as background, money or cash can be viewed as simply a store of liquidity. Money is highly liquid, but one pays the price for the liquidity in the form of opportunity costs. Consequently, just like any other hedging strategy, holding cash in order to protect one's other assets by having access to liquidity has to be carefully managed. Viewed from the perspective of opportunity costs, it is a waste to hold more cash than a reasonable projection of one's liquidity needs.

Cash

It is clear from the statement of the goals of the portfolio in the previous posting that the intent is a steady accumulation of a portfolio that provides a growing income stream. However, while that is the portfolio's goal, it is not an all-encompassing financial management objective. Furthermore, that portfolio goal can only be achieved if other financial objectives have been properly managed. In fact, in the discussion in "Dividend-Growth Portfolios And Retirement," Seeking Alpha, Oct. 1, 2017 (Dividend Growth Portfolios And Retirement), there is a discussion of the unique liquidity management problems of retirees.

Clearly, maintaining adequate liquidity (i.e., a rainy day fund) should be a universal financial objective. Otherwise, the investor has no control over the timing associated with managing the portfolio. In the posting referenced in the paragraph above, the problem discussed is the severely negative impact forced liquidations can have on a retiree's long-run financial well-being. Liquidity requirements as an objective automatically defines the appropriate asset: cash or near cash.

Thus far, the need has been established for two types of assets: cash and income-producing dividend-growth stocks. Cash is the most sterile asset. It is pure liquidity, but no return, and little potential for growth in return. Historically, there were times when cash had a positive return. During a time of deflation, the real return to cash is positive. Note that the reference is to deflation, not to disinflation, which is just a slowdown in the rate of inflation, and not to a low rate of inflation. For cash to have a positive real return, prices have to actually be falling. No one alive today has experienced a prolonged period of deflation, but it's worth noting that it can occur because deflation would totally change the dynamics surrounding cash.

The statement that there is little potential for growth in return reflects the fact that very short-term interest rates associated with cash do not fluctuate much when compared to longer-term rates or even dividends. They also do not change as rapidly. In the current environment, where rates are potentially moving up from zero, the percent increase might look impressive, but the actual dollar increase is minimal. To summarize, as a posting on The Hedged Economist December 23, 2010, "Investing PART 4: Same genre, different tune," put it: (Investing PART 4: Same genre, different tune)

Some investors try to 'move to cash' as a market-timing effort. Others realize building up cash only makes sense if you can't identify any better alternative. Cash is almost never the best shelter for any reasonable period of time, but not being the best is better than being the worst."

The strategy of moving to cash in order to time the market implies the belief that one can time the market for stocks, and one also has the skill to time the market for liquidity. The price of both fluctuates over time. Often the arguments made to justify building up cash balances are inherently self-contradictory. The argument that a market crash can occur at any point in time and is unpredictable is inherently an acknowledgment that the demand for liquidity is unpredictable. Yet, people will use that argument to justify an effort to try to time the market for liquidity.

If the adage "time in the market beats timing the market" is true, it's not just true of the stock market. It's equally true of the market for liquidity. Every investor either knows, or has heard of, other investors who pulled out of the market when it crashed and have yet to get back in. The same can be said of many investors' approach to the market for liquidity. They assume their assets are liquid until such time as that assumption is proven to be wrong. It would seem far better to assume that holding cash is just a cost of doing business, and, like all costs, it should be managed carefully and carefully controlled.

It is tempting to say it should be kept to a minimum, but that could be easily misinterpreted. Holding minimum cash means being broke all the time to some people; it would be foolish to make any statement that could be misinterpreted as an endorsement of the "be broke all the time" approach to life. Economists often referred to minimizing costs, but what they're really referring to is keeping costs as low as is consistent with profitability. The same is true of cash management in an investment portfolio.

As we all know, cash has many uses, but it cannot serve as an investment with a reliable real return. That sets up a rather interesting dynamic over time. Using the guidance that one wants to have access to cash that covers one month's living expenses for each year one has been employed, the amount of cash (or ready access to cash) required rises over time. The cash is protecting the principal asset of the individual during one's working life: one's earning power. That earning power becomes less liquid as the individual gains experience and specialized skills. The amount of time taken to find a new position that can capitalize on those skills lengthens as those specialized skills become more important.

When one retires, all of that becomes irrelevant. The principal asset that has to be protected is no longer the future earning power of the individual's labor. The asset that has to be protected is the future earning power of the individual's other assets. For most individuals, that asset is their portfolio (unless their principal asset is a defined-benefits pension). Right before one retires, the need for cash or some other alternative protection for the income portfolio becomes particularly acute. Using just cash to illustrate the dynamic, the cash has to protect both the individual's earning power and the earning power of the assets which will soon replace work as the principal source of income. Once the individual retires, if the investor's portfolio is meeting his or her ongoing cash requirements, the only reason to hold cash is to protect the assets from forced liquidation. Thus, the cash the investor was using as a potential replacement for earnings is freed up.

For additional discussion of how to manage cash and a description of how one investor is currently managing the issue, an article by Regarded Solutions entitled "Retirement Strategy: What Are You Doing With New Cash To Invest?" (Retirement Strategy: What Are You Doing With New Cash To Invest?) provides a good perspective. It also lists a number of illustrations of how one can hold cash. All the illustrations tend to be concentrated on the offerings of a single vendor, but they represent the range that illustrates the opportunities for managing cash.

There are near substitutes for both individual stock holdings and cash. However, as is discussed in subsequent postings, some of the most common substitutes leave much to be desired. Put bluntly, for many purposes, one just can't beat money. Further, even when those near substitutes are taken into account, they don't really change the overall portfolio strategy implied by consideration of the role of dividend-growth stocks and cash.

All assets are liquid to some extent (i.e., at some price). Carrying that logic to an extreme, one could take on the look similar to Long-Term Capital Management or the banks just prior to the recent financial crisis. During those periods, the investors involved thought they had hedged all the risks in their portfolio by assuming positions in assets they believed were a good substitute for cash. What they learned the hard way was that they had not hedged out the liquidity risk. For an individual investor, cash is a way to ensure that they avoid making the same mistake. Consequently, cash holdings are needed to the extent cash provides a more reliable form of liquidity than other assets that can be held to protect the income-producing assets.

Perhaps fittingly, the next posting will address bonds which are often viewed as a substitute for cash. One should keep in mind that viewing bonds as a substitute for cash was exactly the error made by the institutions that were brought down by their lack of liquidity. All assets are liquid, but cash is uniquely liquid.

