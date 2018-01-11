Summary

Company issued very strong preliminary Q4/2017 results and guided for 2018 revenue growth of roughly 35%.

Stock trading at bargain levels mostly due to current financial restraints and the requirement to raise more capital.

Cash inflows from warrant exercises might carry the company through 2018 without the need to conduct another secondary offering.

Even after accounting for dilution from warrant exercises, the company is selling at an enterprise value of just 1x projected 2018 revenues.

Speculative investors should consider initiating a position as regained investor confidence, and further, positive newsflow could easily cause the stock to double or even triple from current levels in no time.