All our times have come

Here but now they're gone

Seasons don't fear the reaper

Nor do the wind, the sun or the rain (We can be like they are)

Blue Oyster Cult's iconic song from 1976 has a highly controversial history because while the artist insists it was written to discuss the eternalness of love, most fans see it is a commentary on the inevitability of death. The band did not help public perception with album covers such as presented above which focus on the mythological Greek character 'Grim Reaper' manning the river Styx on the pathway into the underworld.

Whichever side of the fence you fall on with this song, it is likely you will not be able to easily dismiss the haunting lyrics or forget the iconic melody, starting with memorable guitar track that opens it. This is what led Rolling Stone Magazine to name 'Don't Fear the Reaper' as song of the year despite only moderate initial success it had reaching as high as #12 on the charts.

Similarly there is a sharp divide among investor sentiment for Bitcoin (COIN), where an equal share of followers are gushing and others are busy predicting its imminent demise as the platform slowly marches toward maturity. The song subtly characterizes the passionate and nearly bi-polar relationship the public seems to have with Bitcoin and similar digital blockchain currencies such as Ethereum and Monero.

However, this article will not focus on the investment potential for Bitcoin or similar blockchain systems, or whether the recent price dip forecasts the impending end for the highly popular blockchain currency. Rather, I will make the argument that both points are ultimately irrelevant because Bitcoin and similar currencies are merely computer algorithms providing a trading platform and ephemeral store of value, and are not financial assets having tangible value unto themselves beyond their ability to enable real time trade of the valuable things which humans ultimately desire.

Further I will point out that Bitcoin is merely another stair step in the laddered development of a structured and highly fluid online trade mechanism that was originally conceived in the early days of the Internet. Like Blue Oyster's Cult's iconic hit song, the concept of an online trading currency has an interesting history, is destined become a part of modern pop culture, and will likewise be very hotly debated by followers for years to come.

Code 402 Payment Required

Internet users are often presented with error codes when a link they are trying to reach cannot be found, the most known being status code 404.

What many people may not be aware of is that when the Internet was first born, the developers envisioned online commerce as being a real thing, and hence the status code 402 was "reserved for future use", according to the World Wide Web Consortium.

Wikipedia history on 402 status code suggest that:

The original intention was that this code might be used as part of some form of digital cash or micropayment scheme, as proposed for example by GNU Taler[36], but that has not yet happened, and this code is not usually used.

While popular commercial browsers, the way in which users absorb most of the content of the Internet, have not developed digital currencies within their content platforms, online trade has boomed and multiple third parties are taking advantage by developing the same digital cash concept using blockchain technology riding on top of established Internet connection protocols and communication paths. Blockchain based systems are simply the early version of what is eventually to emerge as acceptable digital ledger and payment systems.

Early Internet developers did not know how online currency would work, but merely that it was an inevitable development that would arise out of the ability to connect millions of users together around the world in much the same way as the automobile, steam ship, train, and plane have done in previous generations. And as with past infrastructure developments, new changes in digital currencies will come along that provide more efficient, cheaper, and secure mechanisms for people to trade with.

Blockchain Challenges Create New Opportunities

Much has been written here and elsewhere about the problems encountered with blockchain technology at scale, particularly that needed to enable online commerce for millions of users. A recent Forbes Article, Eight Reasons To Be Skeptical About Blockchain, provides several reasons why these technologies haven't been widely adopted as formal payment mechanisms.

Distilling down the challenges to a few points provides the following high level summary:

Most people don't want to, or haven't adopted, blockchain technology for online commerce. Ellery Davies, Co-Chairman at CRYPSA, estimates that 85% of Bitcoin use in 2017 is speculative.

Blockchain has high transaction costs, as Ars Technica reports costing between $6 to $26 at 2017's end. Legacy wire transfer technology is often less costly at most banks, and other digital payment transfer systems can be much faster and cheaper.

Transfers of bitcoin are slow, averaging 4 transactions per second with an estimated 5-7 transactions per second peak rate to be expected also per Ars Technica.

Blockchain technology is complicated, the network may collapse under additional weight, and regulatory authorities weighing in on the use of this technology may bog down its adoption by larger financial institutions.

Developer Mike Hearn has noted that Bitcoin has failed in its mission to be a truly independent distributed ledger system and is largely controlled by a handful of people.

Hacking is common and millions have been lost.

Power requirements in proof of work systems are not environmentally supportive or particularly sustainable.

All of these challenges, are of course, opportunities for a superior distributed ledger system to emerge supporting online trade, and one has.

Online Currency Evolution

An exciting new private distributed ledger system has been developed by a company in Texas called Swirlds. The founders wanted to solve the problems with blockchain-based distributed ledgers using a simple but sound method based upon years of existing computer science. Their system, called Hashgraph, appears to have accomplished these goals.

The credit union industry has recently adopted Hashgraph for online ledgers for their 105 million members, beating out IBM Hyperledger in the process, and the company has raised $3 million to fund operations. Hashgraph has a fertile ground to develop their ledger system for public use, which the founders have said is one of their eventual goals, while moving past some of the challenges of current blockchain-based systems.

CEO Mance Harmon highlights the differences with Hashgraph:

"It is not a blockchain, but instead is a simple, elegant algorithm, mathematically proven to achieve consensus, and implemented in software," he said. "It is the only 'bank-grade' consensus technology available in the market today."

The company is not publicly traded nor have they released their technology for public use as Hashgraph is in the early stages of implementation. However, the company is using 30 years of established technology to backup their product. Here are the advantages of Hashgraph's technology.

The gossip protocol, widely used in computers for decades, is expected to allow upwards of 250,000+ transactions per second. These rates would support, for example, credit card processing requirements whereas Bitcoin and other blockchain systems cannot.

Hashgraph uses bank grade security, and is said to be asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerant, which blockchain ledger systems are not. The 'Byzantine General's Problem' is a famous computer science problem in which:

it imagines a group of Byzantine generals and their armies surrounding a castle and preparing to attack. To be successful, these armies must all attack at the same time. But they know that there is a traitor in their midst. The problem they face is one of launching a successful attack with one, unknown bad actor in their system.

Solving the Byzantine General's Problems provides assurance that the ledger transactions are valid, and have not been hacked or compromised by bad actors or faulty systems providing invalid data.

Blockchain systems use probabilistic transaction validation, and are not Byzantine fault tolerant. Christopher Tozzi writes on Nasdaq.com that "There's no single or official solution for byzantine fault tolerance within blockchain systems."

Per founder Leemon Baird:

So if a system is Byzantine fault tolerant, that means eventually all the honest members will eventually know the exact ordering of the first 100 transactions. And, furthermore, each member will reach a point in time where they know that they know it. In other words, their opinion doesn't just stop changing. They actually know a time when it is guaranteed that consensus has been achieved.

As long as no more than 1/3 of participants are malicious or invalid at a given time, the ledger is validated for all participating members.

Hashgraph has elegantly implemented speedy transaction assurance by utilizing virtual voting software, which means that each computer uses the same algorithm to validate transactions passed to it by other participants and therefore do not require positive votes from all members on the network.

Because the protocol is Byzantine Fault tolerant, it can validate transactions simply by comparing data received by other members. And instead of waiting for each system to validate and broadcast votes to each other, a popular blockchain ledger method that slows down validation and hence transaction rates, Hashgraph solves in almost real time with a much higher level of certainty.

To further confirm order of transactions for all participants, Hashgraph passes small additional amounts of data with each transaction that identify that participants state of knowledge about the ledger. Each participant compares that data with other received transactions to build the full ledger and agree on the order of transactions using time stamping.

Therefore, the entire ledger does not need to pass with each communication between participants on the network, but rather builds very quickly over time using smaller packets of data. Therefore, Hashgraph has mathematically proven fairness across the system.

The reason why credit unions have adopted Hashgraph over leader-based blockchain ledger systems that banks use is to remove the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attack where the leader is knocked off the network, and a new one is nominated. If a malicious leader is nominated, the entire ledger could be compromised.

Comparatively, no single compromised host can invalidate the Hashgraph ledger. And for the same reason, Hashgraph will not fork like blockchain ledger systems do.

Hashgraph Challengers

There are those who believe that Hashgraph cannot be used in public ledgers because they have not been proven in that context. The Street notes in their research with industry experts that:

Hashgraph might be able to compete with something like Ripple for banking applications, "I don't see it having any competitive edge over purely public blockchains like Ethereum and Bitcoin." he said.

However, CEO Harmon has noted that Hashgraph has potential as a public ledger system.

Harmon explains that there are many ways to build a public ledger on top of Hashgraph. Performance, security and scalability are key considerations for a public ledger, and Hashgraph delivers well on all three of these criteria. "In addition, it eliminates the need for massive computation power and energy consumption. We're considering it, but don't have anything to share now," adds Harmon.

What about Ripple, a closed blockchain ledger that has speeds approaching 1500 transactions per second? Well, Ripple uses chosen peers to build consensus on valid transactions, and so like Blockchain, is more susceptible to malicious participants and is therefore not Byzantine Fault Tolerant like Hashgraph.

Ethereum has recently announced a change from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake system, with potential benefits of better security, reduced risk of centralization, and energy efficiency. The main problem with Proof of Stake systems as proposed by Ethereum is solving the malicious actor problem and reaching transaction consensus.

Proof of Stake requires nominating a random validator and using a voting system to confirm the validator's block. If a validator is malicious, the voting system by others can throw out the invalid block, subject to the same Byzantine General's Problem as solved by Hashgraph. As lesser amounts of participants are used in the Ethereum system, it is yet to be seen whether this new Proof of Stake system is truly fault tolerant against coordinated malicious attacks. My strong hunch is that it is not mathematically provable to be a Byzantine fault tolerant system.

Further, public voting will significantly slow speeds and there Ethereum may not be able to scale to handle larger networks as well as Hashgraph proposes to.

Investment Potential

You cannot invest in Hashgraph right now as it is a private entity with no publicly traded currency. However, understanding the advantages of the new technology can help investors with their existing digital ledger systems and what their upside potential may be when adoption, security, power, and scale issues are considered.

For example, blockchain technologies that are limited to less than 10 transactions per second will never be widely adopted for anything other than speculation or smaller or limited scope private ledger networks.

Blockchain technologies that cannot fully validate transactions and are subject to either malicious attacks or forks would likely not be adopted by banks or governments as official fiat currencies, for example.

Private or non-blockchain systems that cannot mathematically prove fairness and consensus should probably be considered speculative, and invested in as such with the understanding that the risk of loss to outside parties is higher.

Hashgraph teaches us to look at the bigger perspective for online cash - that online ledger systems and the currencies they support are in their infancy, and right now everyone is speculating on what the final finished products will look like. Solving these problems with math proofs is a far superior approach to reaching an end product that works for the public and is endorsed by large institutions, while adequately preventing fraud and counterfeit in daily transactions.

Therefore, all other digital currencies that do not meet the standards that Hashgraph is imposing, and trying to implement, should be invested in with extreme caution. And investors should consider that as improvements are made in the digital ledger technologies over time, their positions in current products like Ripple, Ethereum, Monero, and Bitcoin may eventually take very strong haircuts in value as they are de-emphasized in favor of advancing alternatives such as Hashgraph.

Online ledger systems will live and die, and will advance in cycles as has been the case. Don't fear the reaper with these currencies, just try to stay out of his way as you make your investments!