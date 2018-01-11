Source: Cartavern.com

Even though Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) automotive unit is responsible for producing most of the company's revenues, roughly 80%, Tesla is far from your typical automobile manufacturer. In fact, Tesla is doing something very unique in contrast to other automakers. In addition to producing cars, the company is also creating a massive ecosystem catered specifically to Tesla, capable of supporting its expanding operations in electric vehicle production, energy generation and storage, software development, as well as other solutions and services emblematic of the "Tesla Economy".

Tesla recently reported Q4 deliveries. The report was split, as there were some positive elements as well as a slight miss in Model 3 deliveries. The company also reported a minor pushback of its Model 3 ramp-up to full scale. This was portrayed as a major disappointment in the media, and numerous individuals expressed their frustration with the company. However, after an immediate kneejerk reaction, the stock surged over the next couple of days by approximately 10%, from a price of $305 to $335, adding about $5 billion to Tesla's market cap. So, what was the reason for the move higher? Why did the stock surge when by some conventional wisdom it should have tanked? Does Tesla's stock defy all logic, or could there be a rational explanation for this move?

Judging by the stock's sharp move higher, it appears that many market participants concluded that the latest report provided by Tesla was a net positive for the company going forward. This was the same conclusion that I arrived at, as there were clear positive elements in the report. For instance, the fact that Tesla produced more Model 3s in the last three weeks of the year than it did in the four months prior to that period was a clear sign that the ramp-up was beginning to generate significant results, in the amount of about 1,000 Model 3s per week. Thus, I wrote several articles outlining my thesis and stating that the stock would likely head higher in the immediate future, rather than fall on the news. Moreover, I think the stock is still going higher, significantly higher in 2018 and beyond. Here is why.

Table of Contents

1. Model 3 Ramp-Up: Significant Progress Evident

2. Model 3 Target Market: Much Deeper Than Perceived

3. Supercharger Network: No Other Car Company Has One

4. Gigafactory: No Other Car Company Has One of These Either

5. Energy Storage Segment: Part of the "Tesla Economy"

6. Solar Solutions Business: Another Part of the "Tesla Economy"

7. Tesla: The Car Company at the Cutting Edge of AI

8. The Market is Convinced Tesla is Not Just Another Car Company & So Am I

9. Tesla: Alleviating Concerns

10. The Future Economy is Already Here

1. Model 3 Ramp Up: Significant Progress Evident

Judging by the recent surge in Tesla's stock price, market participants don't seem to be very concerned with the recently reported slight miss in Model 3 deliveries. So, why not? Firstly, Model S and Model X deliveries were extremely strong. But more importantly Model 3 production experienced a significant ramp up in the last few weeks of the year, bringing production up to about 1,000 units per week. Another important point is that it is encouraging to see Tesla focusing on quality over quantity. It is crucial to get quality-built Model 3s out to consumers, and production numbers will continue to rise. The continuation of the ramp up should yield 5,000 Model 3s per week by mid-year.

2. Model 3 Target Market: Much Deeper Than Perceived

Unlike the target market for most small sized luxury sedans like the Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) A4, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) 3 Series, Mercedes (OTCPK:DMLRY) C class and others, the Model 3s' target audience is far more diverse.

For instance, the three German sedans mentioned along with most of their direct competitors are primarily targeted at young adults, entry level business executives, and young couples with no kids. This is understandable because the cars are relatively small, and don't offer much room for kids, family supplies, or the family dog for that matter. Still, these cars have massive sales, with Audi's A4 and BMW's 3 series alone clocking in over 700,000 unit sales annually.

Is it possible that the Model 3 could eventually outsell the competition? I think yes, and here is why.

Model 3: The Family Sedan

Despite its relatively compact outside shell, the Model 3 can be targeted at a much wider array of audiences. The car is significantly more practical than a typical entry luxury sedan.

First, it is a cross between a sedan and a hatchback. Meaning that its trunk doesn't open all the way like the Model S does but the interior is shaped similarly, suggesting that Cujo, the family dog, can fit comfortably without feeling like he's locked in the trunk. This extended trunk space also makes for a great roomy place to put groceries and other family oriented necessities.

Second, there is no traditional engine, transmission, or any bulky powertrain parts in the car. So, there is much more room for supplies and groceries, due to the roomy hatchback shaped trunk, and the additional trunk space. The total "trunk room" in a Model 3 is 15 cubic feet vs. just 13 cubic feet in a BMW 3 series, same as in an Audi A4, and just 12.6 cubic feet in a Mercedes C class.

Another point is that due to Tesla's simplified drivetrain, there is no bump in the middle of the back of the car, creating much more legroom, and making the backseat significantly more comfortable for three people. This is an additional element that is likely to make the Model 3 very attractive to families.

Model 3's Cost Savings Advantage

Then there is the cost savings element. There has been some criticism mentioned regarding the Model 3s' average selling price (ASP) being higher than the base sticker price of $35,000. Yes, it's true that the ASP of a Model 3 vehicle will likely range from $45,000 to $48,000. However, one should consider the massive cost savings that come intertwined with the Model 3 vehicle.

On average U.S. drivers spend more than $2,000 a year on gas. Moreover, the Model 3 is much cheaper and easier to maintain than an ordinary ICE vehicle. There is no engine to maintain or fill up with oil, no brake pads to change, no transmission fluid to change and check, etc. Essentially, all you need to do with a Model 3 is change the tires when needed, bring the car in for an annual checkup, and enjoy the ride. Also, the annual checkup is recommended, but not mandatory, and while it costs about $800 for a Model S vehicle, it will presumably be less expensive for a Model 3. Some people report going through a checkup every other year with their Model S vehicles, which seems absolutely normal.

In general, the cost savings associated with significantly fewer parts to maintain and no need for costly gas fill-ups are staggering. Consumers who purchase Model 3 vehicles instead of similar ICE vehicles are likely to save $30,000 on average over a 10-year period. So, for consumers looking to purchase a new car and hold it for a number of years, the perceived $45,000 or $48,000 sticker price of a Model 3 just dropped to around $15,000-$18,000 when compared to an ICE vehicle over a 10-year window.

Or perhaps a better way to look at this would be to take a new BMW 3 series, which has a sales price that ranges from about $40,000 to $55,000 and add the projected $30,000 in maintenance and fuel costs over a 10-year window. This would put the BMW in a price rang which is far higher than the Model 3. So, if we factor in about $10,000 in Tesla maintenance and charge-up costs over a 10-year period, that would give us an average Model 3 cost range of about $55,000-58,000 vs. an average BMW 3 series cost range of $70,000-85,000 for a 10-year window. Moreover, in addition to the cost savings, Tesla's Model 3 is superior to BMW's vehicle in just about every respect. So, which one would you buy?

Tesla Longevity: Many Hundreds of Thousands of Miles

The reason I chose a $10,000 figure for maintenance and charge-up costs is because A. it appears right, given all the evidence, perhaps a bit high even. I would imagine most drivers could get away with spending less than $1 thousand per year on charge-ups and maintenance. And B. long time Model S drivers report that their maintenance costs are incredibly low throughout the lifetime of their vehicles. A driver of a Model S who has cruised over 300,000 miles recently reported that he has spent just $10,492 in maintenance on his vehicle. Moreover, $3,500 of that sum was spent to fix cosmetic damages after a slight fender bender, and much of the rest went towards regularly scheduled maintenance; zero was spent on charging.

The amazing part of this story is that aside from saving about $60,000 in gas money over the extensive travels of this vehicles, it is ready to run 300,000 more miles and very likely an additional 300,000 miles after that. In contrast, a traditional ICE vehicle would likely be towards the end of its road after the first 300,000 miles.

This provides consumers with another value proposition. Tesla cars don't only save consumers significant amounts of money over the lifetime of the vehicle, but last far longer, and therefore, retain far better resale value. Who would buy an ICE vehicle with 300,000 miles when it's evident that the car is likely near the end of its road. Whereas, a Tesla car is likely to easily run that 300,000 with little trouble and few maintenance costs.

The Model 3 is a Lot Faster Than Advertised

As new developments reveal, the Model 3 is quite a bit faster than previously reported. Companies sometimes downplay their car's performance capabilities. Tesla originally reported that the Long-Range battery pack Model 3 would run the 0-60 in 5.1 seconds, which is just slightly faster than similarly priced competition. However, it has now been confirmed that the car achieves a time of 4.6 seconds for this range, significantly quicker than previously thought, and well ahead of similarly priced performance sedans. The time is very close to the 4.2 seconds achieved by the Model S 75 D, a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive automobile with the same 75kwh battery. A question on the minds of car enthusiasts now is if the rear-wheel, single-motor Model 3 can go 0-60 in 4.6 seconds, how fast is the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version of the Model 3 going to be?

It's going to be fast, ludicrously fast, and it's going to attract massive demand because a lot of car buyers are spec/car enthusiasts. Model S and Model X offer superior performance to their counterparts, the Model 3 offers superior performance in its proposed price range, and the dual-motor version of the Model 3 is likely to leave its adversaries in the dust performance wise. This phenomenon is likely to drive significant demand from the performance conscious crowd, as consumers will be getting supercar like performance at a fraction of the price.

3. Supercharger Network: No Other Car Company Has One

Tesla has a vast network of over 1,100 superchargers in the world. This provides Tesla with a significant advantage over its adversaries and is indicative of the self-sustaining ecosystem the company is assembling. No car companies have comparable charging networks. However, there are various third-party charging networks around the world that EV owners can use. But there is only one Supercharger network that only Tesla owners can use.

This gives Tesla and the users of its products quite a few advantages. One of the most notable benefits is that when Tesla was creating its Supercharging network, it went about designing it much like connecting dots on a map. This way Tesla owners can get around just about anywhere by using its vastly spread out Supercharger network.

However, third-party charging networks used a different strategy setting up their system. They concentrate their stations predominantly in highly populated EV areas for profit purposes. Therefore, interstate travelers and car owners living outside of the heavily populated EV centers are going to find it more difficult to get around as efficiently as Tesla owners.

There is also the speed aspect of charging; the Supercharger network has capacities of up to 145KW while the typical CCS (combined charging system) offers a limited capacity of up to 50KW. This allows Tesla automobiles to charge up significantly faster than their counterparts.

4. Gigafactory: No Other Car Company Has One of These Either

Another indication of the immense ecosystem Tesla is developing is its Gigafactory 1 partnership with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), which essentially generates an unlimited number of batteries. This provides Tesla with an enormous competitive advantage over its counterparts that must rely on third parties to receive their energy generating needs. Tesla on the other hand controls its own destiny, generating as many batteries as its vehicles and energy solution products require. No car companies have comparable factories, thus face the potential problem of battery constraints and higher battery costs going forward.

5. Energy Storage Segment: Part of the "Tesla Economy"

Tesla is often perceived as being predominantly an automotive company, and although the majority of its revenues currently come from selling cars, it's energy storage business is rapidly expanding. In fact, revenues from this segment should be massive going into 2020 and beyond. Moreover, the energy storage division is likely to become extremely profitable going forward. The bottom line is that energy storage is transforming into a massive business in the U.S. as well as worldwide. And there are only a handful of companies that have the necessary resources and positioning to capture dominant market share in this growing segment.

In fact, Tesla and LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) are essentially the only two companies sufficiently equipped to dominate the US battery storage market. A market that is expected to be worth as much as $50 billion by 2020, Morgan Stanley's analysts predict. Tesla's energy generation and storage segment should add roughly $1.4 billion to the company's top line this year alone.

Another element to consider is that the U.S. consumes less than one quarter of the world's rising energy needs, suggesting that the potential market size of worldwide energy storage will be worth roughly $200 billion by the early 2020s, and there is no reason Tesla can't compete in markets outside the U.S.

6. Solar Solutions Business: Another Part of the "Tesla Economy"

I don't know of many car companies that are in the energy storage or solar solutions business, but these are key segments incorporated into Tesla's massive ecosystem of sustainable energy products, solutions, and services. Solar solutions accounted for approximately $1 billion of Tesla's revenues in 2017. This segment has enormous potential as it's likely to be assimilated with Tesla's core automotive segment and should create additional competitive advantages for Tesla in the future.

Tesla is now the leading company in the U.S. residential solar roof installations business. Much like with automobiles, consumers are starting to realize that there is a much more efficient way to generate electricity in their homes. Once again Tesla is at the forefront of this phenomenon ready to offer consumers the most cutting-edge solutions in this area of the market, much like it does in its vehicle segment. A few years down the line, it is not improbable to imagine that Tesla may fuse its solar technology with its EV, and battery technologies to create solar powered vehicles.

Did You Know Tesla Has a Second Gigafactory?

Gigafactory 2 is a plant in Buffalo designed to produce Tesla's solar cells and panels. Tesla is also rolling out a new product, advanced solar roof shingles that have the distinct view of being a normal but very nice looking rooftop. These solar shingles are essentially extremely durable mini solar panels. This product is also priced relatively competitively. Fitting a 2,000-square foot roof top with Tesla's solar shingles will cost roughly $57,000 vs. $41,000 for Terracotta tiles along with a 5-kilowatt solar-panel system. In comparison, plain asphalt roof with panels would cost about $22,000 for that same size.

7. Tesla: The Car Company at the Cutting Edge of AI

As Tesla continues to supercharge the drive towards autonomous driving, the company is developing software and hardware solutions associated with AI. In fact, the company is likely to produce some of the best artificial intelligence solutions in the world. This is not surprising since SpaceX and Tesla are both in the top 5 destinations considered most attractive workplaces by recent tech graduates (SpaceX #1, Tesla #4). By the way, no automaker is anywhere near the top 10. In addition to being CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk is also a co-founder of OpenAI, a research organization dedicated to managing and controlling the phenomenon that is AI and its correlation with robotics.

8. The Market is Convinced Tesla is Not Just Another Car Company & So Am I

The market seems convinced that Tesla is far more than just a car company, and is therefore pricing Tesla much like a rapidly growing tech company. I agree with this pricing model because Tesla has everything necessary in place to take advantage of the technologically induced tectonic shift occurring in the energy world and in the car industry.

Tesla has the distinct potential to keep and strengthen its leading position as the predominant EV, residential solar, and energy storage provider in the world's transforming economy. Essentially, many elements are changing in our world, and a predominant shift is currently transforming various segments of our economy from an industrial based system to a technologically-driven clean energy economy. And Tesla is at the forefront of this paradigm shift. Therefore, despite its transitory shortcomings, Tesla has the potential to become one of the most valuable companies in the world in the coming decade. The market recognizes this, and that's why the stock has such a lofty valuation.

9. Tesla: Alleviating Concerns

Production Delays: Delays concerning the Model 3 ramp up are continuously drummed up as significant issues. However, a delay of a few months is largely insignificant when you're talking about a multiyear, possible decade-long project. What's important is that bottleneck issues have been resolved and production has been ramped up to roughly 1,000 Model 3s per week. Further increases in production are inevitable. Moreover, it is extremely important, responsible, and constructive that Tesla focuses on quality over quantity right now, and this is exactly what the company appears to be doing.

Cash Burn: The increased cash burn is a transient phenomenon associated with the Model 3 ramp-up, and the amplified operating costs associated with the process. In Q3 2017 Tesla's gross margin fell off a cliff to just 15% from 28% in Q3 2016, predominantly due to the Model 3 ramp-up. Once production of Tesla's Model 3 vehicle normalizes so should the margins associated with production. Tesla's gross margin should begin to move back up towards the company's long-term average range of 25-30% later this year, alleviating the cash burn rate in the process.

Capital Raises: Due to Tesla's cash burn issues, concerns have been raised in regards to possible future capital raises. However, it appears these concerns may be overblown for a few reasons. Firstly, Tesla finished of Q3 2017 with $3.5 billion in cash. This means that with roughly $1 billion in CapEx spending, operating expenses, and other costs, Tesla likely has roughly $2 billion in cash right now.

Most of the CapEx associated with the Model 3 ramp-up is already factored in. Furthermore, Tesla's operating costs associated with the Model 3 are likely starting to decrease significantly, due to "bottleneck" issues being resolved and an increasing number of Model 3s rolling off the assembly line. Therefore, the $2 billion Tesla has in cash should be more than enough to get the company through the first six months of 2018.

By the end of Q2 2018, Tesla will likely be producing 5,000 Model 3s per week, and should have its gross margin back up to around 22%, close to the lower end of its long-term average of 25%. Therefore, even if Tesla does somehow manage to burn through $2 billion in cash by then, the company should be able to secure more financing on similar favorable terms as it has in the past. Tesla has never had an issue with raising capital, and if need be, the company will issue more debt or do a share offering on favorable terms to secure financing for future operations.

Profitability: Tesla critics claim that the company is structurally unprofitable, that it hasn't made a profit since its inception, etc. The truth is that Tesla could have become a profitable company if it stayed a niche automaker. The company could have concentrated on producing Model S and Model X vehicles. Tesla could have focused strictly on the production of those vehicles, and by refining its production and/or by raising prices, the company could have easily become profitable.

Conversely, Tesla chose to pursue the path of massive growth, and with significant growth, especially in a capital-intensive field such as auto making, come expensive CapEx projects, and transient increases in operating costs. However, this does not mean that Tesla is structurally unprofitable. It simply means that Tesla is foregoing profits at this stage of its business cycle to focus on growth and expansion into new markets.

Tesla's business model has the potential to be very profitable, and with time the company will be able to leverage its multifaceted competitive advantage coupled with its economies of scale capabilities to become massively profitable. The strategy of forgoing profit to focus on growth is not a new strategy; in fact some of the most successful companies in the world are using it to this day, including Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and others.

Debt Issues: Tesla currently has about $10 billion in long- and short-term debt on its balance sheet. Undoubtedly, for a company that does not produce profits at the moment, this debt load appears burdensome. However, the company's debt-to-equity ratio is currently at about 3.87. This is not particularly high, and Tesla's debt-to-equity ratio has been far worse. Just last year the company sported a debt-to-equity ratio of over 8. This suggests that Tesla's current debt load is not terribly high, especially considering that the company's market cap is over 5 times higher than its debt load.

Furthermore, the company should begin to pay down some of its debt obligations as soon as it begins to generate profits from increased Model 3 sales this year.

In a worst-case scenario, Tesla may need to dilute its stock to make payments on the debt, if it does not begin to produce profits in time. However, this scenario seems unlikely, and even if it were to occur, it would likely only have a limited and transient effect on Tesla shares. The Model 3 ramp-up should begin to yield significant monetary results in the near future that will enable Tesla to make all the necessary servicing and principal payments the company is required to pay.

10. The Future Economy is Already Here

By creating a massive infrastructure capable of supporting Tesla's growing ecosystem of products, services, and solutions, Tesla is positioning itself to leverage its multifaceted competitive advantage and economies of scale capabilities to become the industry leader in various growing industries and segments of the "Tesla Economy", or the "Future Economy".

Despite the constant criticism surrounding Tesla, the company is the clear leader in the EV segment, technology wise, performance wise, infrastructure wise, supply chain wise, etc. The EV segment is a growing part of the world economy that is going to increase market share exponentially over the coming year. This is a simple fact of a newer, better, more efficient, and cleaner technology taking over the existing market share of an older, inferior technology, which is ICE vehicles. Moreover, many of the world's major governments have set specific timelines to phase out ICE vehicles completely, and that deadline is fast approaching.

Which do you think will benefit more from this massive paradigm shift, Ford (F) and GM (GM), which have tens of billions invested in ICE technologies, or Tesla which has been investing billions in EV infrastructure since its inception and is constructing a sustainable ecosystem catered to specifically benefit its products, solutions, and services?

In my view, betting on General Motors, Ford, Daimler, or any other traditional automaker at this juncture would be akin to betting on Nokia (NOK) or BlackBerry (BB) when the iPhone came out. Or betting on Blockbuster, or West Coast Video, when Netflix (NFLX) began dominating streaming. Or backing Barnes & Noble (BKS) to overpower Amazon (AMZN), and the list goes on and on. Betting on companies whose core businesses are intertwined with inferior technologies that are under direct threat of being phased out by governments and society in large has been a losing wager throughout history, and I see no reason why this trend will change now.

Therefore, Tesla's potential in the EV segment alone represents a possible market share slice worth hundreds of billions of dollars 5-10 years from now.

The Bottom Line: Tesla is Not Going Away

Despite the company's current cash burn, lack of profitability, production delays, and other shortcomings, Tesla is not going away. To the contrary, Tesla is here to stay because it is the best positioned company in the world to capitalize on the technologically backed transitional process that is transforming elements of our industrial based economy into the more efficient, cleaner, and cheaper, sustainable energy based economic paradigm. Tesla is spearheading this transformational process and is currently putting together the most comprehensive ecosystem and infrastructure capable of supporting the future economy and its businesses. Tesla's products, solutions, and services are at the forefront of this transformational development, thus it will inevitable capture enormous market share in the "Future Economy" that's already here.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.