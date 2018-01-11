REITs

7% Dividend Yield And 16% Upside With Independence Realty Trust

About: Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT)
by: Simon Bowler
Summary

IRT represents an attractive investment in the multifamily sector on the basis of relative valuation.

It has the highest dividend yield among multifamily REITs (7.35% as of 01/09/2018).

Existing demographic and migration trends that favor IRT’s portfolio will be further strengthened by the recent Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Thesis

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) currently represents a good value relative to multifamily peers. IRT has fallen from $10.54 on November 24th to $9.79 as of close on 01/09/2018. This has resulted in