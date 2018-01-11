7% Dividend Yield And 16% Upside With Independence Realty Trust
Simon Bowler
IRT represents an attractive investment in the multifamily sector on the basis of relative valuation.
It has the highest dividend yield among multifamily REITs (7.35% as of 01/09/2018).
Existing demographic and migration trends that favor IRT’s portfolio will be further strengthened by the recent Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Thesis
Independence Realty Trust (IRT) currently represents a good value relative to multifamily peers. IRT has fallen from $10.54 on November 24th to $9.79 as of close on 01/09/2018. This has resulted in