Our 2018 High Yield REIT Portfolio

2CHYP, our high yield REIT portfolio, is designed to maximize total return through fundamental value investing. As of 12/31/17, it has a dividend yield of 7.9% fueled by an FFO yield of 10.4% which affords a conservative payout ratio despite a yield that is more than double the index. Beyond the dividends, 2CHYP's holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value which provides both a margin of safety and capital appreciation potential. Risk is mitigated through ample fundamental diversification, and we believe it is positioned to outperform.

In this article, we will reveal the portfolio in its entirety and detail why we are invested in each individual stock as well as how they fit together. Our daily focus is to select the most efficient stocks in which to allocate capital, but it is always helpful to be fishing in the right pond.

Presently, we think the small cap value REIT pond is one of the best places to be.

History as a guide for the future

The past 52 weeks have been quite favorable to growth as demonstrated by the 2,110 basis point outperformance of the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) over the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Similarly, large caps beat small caps in 2017 with an outperformance of 417 basis points as measured by the Russell 1000 (^RUI) as compared to the Russell 2000 (^RUT).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Finally, broader markets decimated REITs in 2017 with the S&P 500 returning about 22% with REITs returning less than 5%.

Source: SNL Financial

If small cap is losing, value is losing, and REITs are losing, why on earth would someone want to own a portfolio consisting primarily of small cap value REITs?

Well, 2017 was only a small piece of a long history which tells a very different story. In the long run, small cap wins, value wins, and REITs win.

Take a look at the 20-year chart of small caps (the lighter color) against large caps. Source: Yahoo Finance

Even including the dismal performance of 2017, small caps are outperforming by nearly 8,000 basis points.

Outperformance of value is perhaps more impressive as demonstrated by an extensive set of data shown in image below and put together by Fidelity (data here).

Data reflects the period January 1, 1990, to December 31, 2015

Over the 26-year period measured, value beat growth at every market cap bucket. Small cap value beat small cap growth by 187 basis points per year. That is the difference between $10,000 growing into $124.6K in value as opposed to only $79.9K in growth. Similar differences are observable in the table for mid and large caps, but I wanted to highlight small cap value as that is the bread and butter of 2CHYP.

In conferring with other investment professionals, I hear minimal criticism of small caps or value despite the weakness in 2017. I suspect this is because the historical outperformance of these groups is well-known. Investor sentiment seems to be the opposite when it comes to REITs. Even institutional investors are treating REITs like the plague right now. I hear a constant refrain of blanket statements like "REITs are going to suffer in a rising rate environment".

It turns out the history of REITs looks much like that of small caps and value. Over the long run, they outperformed by a large margin.

Source: SNL Financial

In the last 20 years, the S&P 500 returned just over 500% while REITs returned nearly 800%.

I am very happy to be fishing in a pond that generates higher returns over long stretches of time. The dip experienced in 2017 for small cap value REITs merely creates a better entry point into what I view as a superior long run strategy.

Counterpoint

One could argue that this favorable history merely means it would have been good to invest in small cap value REITs over the last 20 years. One cannot invest through the rear view mirror, and past performance is not always indicative of future performance.

So, where should one invest now?

I think the answer is small cap value REITs because the outperformance is mechanistically repeatable.

Logic behind outperformance

I believe the historical outperformance of small cap, value, and REITs will continue in the future because of perpetual mechanisms.

Value stocks by definition provide more earnings per dollar invested. This translates into more cash flow and bigger dividends. Higher earnings also afford greater capital reinvestment in the core business, so value produces its own internal growth. Small cap stocks are riskier as the underlying businesses are generally less established. As investors have on balance always been risk averse and likely will continue to be, market prices will build in a bit of risk premium. In other words, the expected return of a small cap will equilibrate to a higher number than the expected return of a similar large cap. REIT outperformance is perhaps the simplest as it just comes from less money being lost to taxation. If a REIT's core business is equally viable and successful as that of a non-REIT, the REIT will generate a higher return for investors as it passes through earnings to investors rather than paying taxes on said earnings.

Timing of outperformance

Perhaps there was some data or mechanism we could have observed at the start of 2017 that would have portended the massive outperformance of large caps, growth and non-REITs over small cap value REITs. Some more intelligent individuals may have seen it coming and positioned accordingly.

Quite frankly, we are not that good, but therein lies our advantage; we KNOW we are not that good and with awareness of our inability to time the market we stick to our principals. Over the long run, small cap value REITs outperform, and the only way to be certain to capture this outperformance is to be invested in them at all times. Hopping in and out in an attempt to time the market would open up the possibility of missing the outperformance built into these stocks.

In brief, history suggests small cap value REITs outperform, and fundamentals suggest they will outperform going forward. We haven't the slightest clue when it will happen, but patience ensures we will be there when it does.

Bottom up analysis

Consistent and patient investment in small cap value REITs does not mean our investments have to be static. We can maintain the exposure to small cap value REITs while being highly selective within them. 2CHYP consists of a diversified basket of handpicked securities, each with potential to outperform. Below, we will show the portfolio in its entirety, go over some portfolio statistics, and follow with a summary of why we like each individual stock.

The color coding in the above table represents our view of the quality of the companies and/or their assets. Those in green have fairly durable FFO that we think will grow over time, while those in yellow have either weak FFO growth, high leverage or some other prominent risk. The pricing of the yellow shaded stocks is such that we believe the problem is more than priced in causing the stock to have outsized reward even relative to the elevated risk.

Deep Discount, Big Yield, and Conservative Payout

The 2CHYP portfolio, as a whole, has a P/2018 FFO of 9.58X, making it less than half as expensive as the SNL US REIT Index which has a P/FFO of 20.17X.

Since each dollar invested in the portfolio stocks generates an average FFO yield of 10.4%, there is enough cash flow to fund a 7.9% dividend yield while retaining capital for growth as the payout ratio is fairly conservative at 75.7%. In contrast, the SNL US REIT index has a dividend yield of 3.9% with a 78.3% payout ratio.

2CHYP has just over double the dividend yield of the index with a lower payout ratio.

Is it safe to have a 100% REIT portfolio?

To me, this question is just about equivalent to asking whether it is safe to have a portfolio consisting entirely of stocks that start with the letter G. It is immediately obvious that two stocks starting with G could have nothing in common, and it is equally true that two REITs can have virtually nothing in common. Just because things can be labeled in a similar fashion does not mean they are tied to one another.

The only fundamental commonality among REITs is the tax advantage which just got better with the new tax reform making 20% of qualified REIT dividends tax deductible. There is a remarkable amount of diversity among the types of property that are REIT qualified, and the level of diversification within REITs matches that of the S&P 500.

I know it sounds crazy that a single sector could possibly be as diversified as a broad market index with ~500 stocks, but before dragging me off to the loony bin, allow me a chance to explain.

While some number of stocks is required to achieve diversification, beyond a certain point, the number is irrelevant. Citibank (NYSE:C) provides a nearly identical macro factor exposure as many other banks. I'm sure there are subtleties that make it better or worse as an investment, but from the perspective of diversification, macro forces that affect Citi are likely to affect the other banks in a directionally similar fashion, thus owning Citi and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) does not really add diversification. Shown below is the sector breakdown of the S&P 500 as of 12/31/17. Source: Morningstar

What I am wanting to point out here is how meaningless such a sector bucketing is. Each of these could reasonably be broken down into arbitrarily small chunks. Financials could be split between banks and insurance. Technology encompasses a wide range of different things and even some of the more prominent names like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) share minimal fundamental risk factors.

Instead, I would encourage approaching the diversification discussion from a perspective of fundamental diversification. If we can look past the buckets and labels and instead get to the underlying drivers, it is far easier to ascertain what makes a portfolio tick. In the table below, we have broken 2CHYP down into its core fundamental exposures.

Each line should be largely uncorrelated with each other line. It is hard to imagine a piece of bad news that would simultaneously affect the fundamentals of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and UMH Properties (NYSEMKT:UMH).

Thus, I would encourage thinking of 2CHYP's diversification as its core fundamental exposures. We take on concentrated positions when conviction is high, so it is not uncommon for single fundamental factors to have exposures in the mid-teens. As of 12/31/17, 2CHYP's largest exposure is to retail at 13.9%. In the following section, we will go through each fundamental exposure at a macro level and detail why we have chosen the stocks of which it consists.

Retail: 13.9%

We like the idea of investing in retail as the market prices have fallen so dramatically and, in many cases, far further than would be reflective of the actual fundamental harm. In this area, it is particularly important to be selective, and we have been focusing on the names that have a clear plan for coming out on top.

Washington Prime (WPG) is our largest retail holding due to the severity of its undervaluation. Priced at just over 4X FFO, the market is anticipating some sort of disaster. We see WPG becoming a leader in the retail space of tomorrow as it has been among the first to embrace omnichannel. Rather than fighting the internet, WPG is positioning to profit from the synergies between brick and mortar and online presence through the installation of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) lockers in its malls. People will come in to pick up their packages and may stay for some shopping or entertainment.

WPG's massive FFO relative to price affords a sizable redevelopment budget in which its properties are converted into entertainment destinations, and thus far, we believe WPG is perspicacious in its allocation of capital with a willingness to let hopeless properties be foreclosed upon.

Simon Properties Group (NYSE:SPG) is not our typical investment as an old line, blue chip, mega cap REIT. While we have always viewed it as a stellar company, it has almost always been too expensive for us to consider. All those great characteristics remain in place today, but the pricing has changed. This A rated balance sheet can now be bought for a multiple of just 14X FFO and FFO/share is still growing at a near double digit pace fueled by impressive same store NOI growth.

I have heard the harbingers saying retail is dying, but I seriously doubt SPG will not be able to jump this hurdle after growing through the Great Recession.

Kite Realty (KRG) is, in my opinion, sheltered from the internet through its grocery anchors. It has maintained strong same store growth and translated it into FFO/share growth. We think they can keep growing at a reasonably fast pace for the next 4 years which makes the below 10X multiple quite cheap. There are a handful of grocery anchored REITs from which to select and KRG is right at the top roughly tied with Brixmor. At this point we slightly prefer it due to higher median household income in its trade area and we like the power centers with multiple anchors.

Telecom: 11.2%

I do not consider Uniti Group (UNIT) to be a telecom company as its infrastructure has the potential to do so much more. However, until its revenues are diversified away from telco tenants, I think it is fair to say that its risk factors are those of the telecom sector. The elevator pitch for Uniti is that it is severely discounted to the value of its infrastructure which I place at about $40 per share, and this infrastructure generates tremendous cash flows which are sufficient to fully cover the 13.5% dividend yield. Presently, it is trading at around $17 due to risks circling the rural telcos such as Windstream (WIN) which pays a majority of Uniti's rental revenue. We think the fears are quite real for WIN, but the market is mistaken in thinking they translate to major risks for UNIT. In brief, the structure of the rental contract is such that UNIT is quite likely to be paid in full even if WIN files Chapter 11 bankruptcy. A true telco analyst would be better at discerning the chance of a WIN bankruptcy than I am, but my guess is that it is about 50/50.

That being said, any bankruptcy would be a few years off as WIN has successfully reworked its debt maturities to mostly come due in 2023 or later. So, UNIT gets about 5 years of rent before the plausible WIN bankruptcy and we think UNIT is likely to be paid through bankruptcy as the debtors would assume the lease in order to preserve the cash flows it provides which significantly exceed the cost of rent.

UNIT is a somewhat risky position and certainly volatile, but the potential upside is so large that I view the risk adjusted return as quite favorable.

Manufactured Housing: 11.0%

Manufactured housing or MH is wonderfully positioned at the moment with both apartments and single family homes expensive to the point of being unaffordable for many Americans. MH is there to take on working households at a far more affordable price. Given the seemingly strong economy, household formation should be sizable, and we think a disproportionate amount of new households will go to MH.

UMH Properties (UMH) is, in my opinion, the most favorable way to invest in MH. The other 2 MH REITs, Equity Lifestyles and Sun Communities, trade at very high multiples which limit the upside despite both companies being well run. UMH is just as well run and arguably positioned better with its properties poised to benefit from renewed employment in the rust belt. With a rapid same store growth rate that has persisted year after year and sufficiently low occupancy for it to continue growing, UMH should be trading at an above market multiple. ~17X 2018 estimated FFO may be higher than most of 2CHYP, but it is still cheap compared to the REIT index.

Glamour is often mistaken for quality in real estate, and a lack of glamour is often conflated with poor quality. Affordable MH in the rust belt is probably not glamorous, but given the durable and growing cash flow it produces I consider it to be of high quality. UMH is the Aldi of housing providers; low expense for a good product.

Data Security: 10.65%

Iron Mountain (IRM) would have previously been considered a storage company and was sometimes lumped in with the self-storage REITs. In recent years, however, it has adapted and modernized to be a full service data security company which can securely maintain customer data in digital or physical form. It trades at a low multiple likely because the market is anticipating churn in its legacy paper storage business which still provides a majority of its revenue.

I view this as a strength and a stepping stone to become the market leader in digital information protection. So far, net absorption for physical boxes has stayed positive, but it is plausible that it will turn negative at some point in the future. What I think the market is missing is that IRM stands to gain as the world moves digital.

Data is valuable, and customers will not simply remove their information from storage. Instead they will want it transferred to digital and by far the most convenient way to do that will be to let IRM who already holds the papers perform the conversion. This new service is the key to turning IRM's future churn into growth for its data business. It provides the synergy that makes its acquired data centers generate more cash flow over time than the cap rate at which they were bought.

Importantly, IRM's digital storage business has higher margins than its physical storage, so as the transition happens I think it will benefit the bottom line.

From a portfolio perspective, IRM is a great diversifier for 2CHYP as it gives some tech exposure and has a material portion of its business overseas.

Healthcare: 9.57%

I am generally bearish on healthcare, and we are significantly underweight relative to the index. The problem is quite simple: labor costs are going up much faster than reimbursement rates. Margins are compressing, and the regulatory burden is not helping. REITs have so far been largely sheltered from the problem as a majority of tenants are paying rent and the rate is contractual so when healthcare operators feel burden it does not necessarily impact the REIT's cash flows. However, this only works to a point. Tenant EBITDAR coverage ratios of rent are dropping dangerously close to 1X and for an increasing portion of tenants the ratio is under 1X. At some point rents will have to drop for skilled nursing REITs.

Senior housing is facing its own its problems with 2016 and 2017 bringing in rampant supply growth. This is hurting occupancy and ultimately the profitability of the REITs. Those with more of a triple net focus on senior housing are doing better, but the SHOP (senior housing operating portfolio) portion of revenues is poised to decline.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is uniquely positioned to thrive through this challenging environment. While its tenants are also dropping in terms of EBITDAR coverage, many are still in the 3X range. It would take some very serious harm to take that below 1X. Its high quality acute care hospitals are also resistant to the problems facing senior housing as hospitals require a certificate of need in many areas. Thus, supply is restricted and MPW's cash flows are continuing to grow.

It may sound blasphemous, but I consider MPW to be the highest quality healthcare REIT, even beating out blue chips like Ventas (VTR). Debbie Cafaro is a great manager, but VTR has substantial property issues with large exposure to troubled sectors. None of MPW's quality is reflected in its multiple, trading at just 9.6X 2018 consensus FFO. This is a massive discount and in my opinion, entirely unwarranted. At current pricing, MPW has sizable upside and it is one of our highest conviction holdings.

Industrial: 8.37%

At a sector level, the market has it about right when it comes to industrial. The fundamentals are excellent with secular demand growth coming from e-commerce fueling logistics facility usage, but it is largely baked in with most industrial REITs trading at high multiples.

STAG Industrial (STAG) and Gramercy (GPT) trade at material discounts to peers. For STAG, the market doesn't like their willingness to buy outside of class A in top 10 MSAs. Oddly, this is specifically what I like about STAG. New supply is almost exclusively class A which does not compete with STAG's properties due to the difference in price point. As such, I think STAG will actually fair better than its peers later in the cycle when supply growth begins to catch up with demand growth.

GPT's multiple is held down by the delay in its growth. As a triple net with fairly long remaining lease terms, GPT will not be able to participate as directly in the rapidly rising rental rates of the sector. It will have to wait longer for its leases to expire before it can roll rates up. While it would be nice to get the cash flow growth now, I do not see it as much of a problem because its leases will get further and further below market giving it an increasingly bright future. The growth is not foregone, it is just delayed, and I don't see the delay being enough to warrant its sizable discount to peers.

Office: 7.97%

I am usually bearish on office due to the consistently high leasing costs and while these remain in play today, I think the sector will benefit from the strong job market. Once negotiating power shifts into the hands of employees rather than employers, workers will begin to demand office luxuries such as their own room as opposed to a cubicle in a shared room. In other words, office space needs per employee should begin to climb. I think occupancy for the sector will improve which will eventually help promote rental rate growth. The improved fundamentals should counteract the costly re-leasing which has moved my outlook for the sector from bearish to neutral.

Global Net Lease (GNL) is a fairly average company with acceptable properties. We are neither impressed nor discouraged by its operations, but it remains a highly favorable investment for 1 simple reason: It is outrageously cheap.

GNL is trading at a price below the sum of its contracted rent. This rent comes from the highest percentage investment grade tenants in the NNN space (beating Realty Income (NYSE:O) by a material margin) making the rent quite likely to be collected. Its contracted cash flows afford payment of a 10.3% dividend yield, and it is quite difficult to find double digit yields that come with the below average risk of GNL's business.

Self Storage: 6.44%

Jernigan Capital (JCAP) is admittedly one of our riskier positions as the mREIT style of asset allows for fuzzier accounting. A sizable portion of JCAP's earnings come from positive amortization of their developments from their cost basis to an estimate of value at completion. Since the gains are recognized throughout the process much of the reported earnings are not yet earned. This creates 2 problems of which investors should be aware. 1) When the property is completed and sold at expected value, JCAP will not recognize a large gain because the gain has already been accounted for. 2) If something goes wrong such as cap rates increasing or the property failing to lease up, JCAP will have to take a sizable impairment charge. We own the position with eyes wide open to these risks because it also has a huge opportunity. If developments perform to underwriting, return on invested capital is in the high teens. Dean Jernigan is one of the most experienced and respected operators in the self-storage space and so far, underwriting appears to be slightly on the conservative side.

Hotels: 5.6%

Hotel fundamentals are starting to turn more favorable with RevPAR growth ticking back up and the stranglehold of online travel agencies {OTAs} beginning to weaken. With OTA fees becoming astronomical, hotels were forced to get more creative with their booking, and we have seen an industry wide push to get customers to book directly through the hotel's website. There is still room for improvement in this regard, but it is a step in the right direction.

The strong economy should continue to drive demand and in submarkets with less supply growth we think this will lead to strong results. The Houston and southern Florida markets look the most favorable to us in the next few quarters as the disaster relief effort continues to drive demand. Additionally, the destruction of hotels on the Virgin Islands should bolster demand in Florida as trips are rerouted to the nearest equivalent.

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) has significant exposure in both Houston and Southern Florida which should lead to strong upcoming quarters. It trades at a massive discount with NAV somewhere in the vicinity of $11-12 as compared to a market price in the sixes. For the past couple years, the portfolio has been under-earning due to large portions of it being under renovation. Now, most of the hotels are upgraded, and the full earnings potential can be unleashed. This portends significant FFO growth for a company already trading at a low multiple.

Multifamily: 4.38%

Multifamily fundamentals are mixed in that demand is quite strong but so is supply. For this reason, it is of extra importance to be discerning as to which submarket to invest in. Areas like Denver are already oversupplied with significantly more units presently in development. The same is true for many of the coastal submarkets. We favor southern markets with high job and population growth as these will have more sustaining demand.

Independence Realty (IRT) is one of only a couple REITs with that geographic focus, and it is the cheapest one on a price to FFO multiple. We anticipate IRT's same store NOI growth will outpace that of a majority of its peers making the discount unwarranted. One caveat to this is that management has a poor track record so we remain cautious on the name.

Corrections: 3.91%

Core Civic (CXW) has had a rough time in the market, falling from over $30 per share to around $22. Oddly, the duration of the fall corresponded to a period of positive fundamental news in which CXW had a strong 3rd quarter report and obtained new contracts. Residuals of the former ruling against private prisons are still hitting the bottom line, causing earnings to trough in 2017 and 2018. This may be giving the impression of fundamental troubles and could be the cause of the price dip. However, the ruling has since been overturned by Jeff Sessions, and over time, the occupancies should tick back up. While the lost earnings are real, the market is pricing the dip as permanent. We see it as a temporary speedbump with a bright future ahead for the market leader. At just over $22, CXW is deeply below intrinsic value.

Farmland: 3.5%

Farmland is in some ways the ideal REIT asset; it is durable with the potential to generate revenues for millennia, and there is minimal capex required. The history of farmland suggests its value rises at a pace the surpasses inflation which is enforced by the increasing scarcity of arable land. We like the asset and, presently, there is a heavily discounted means of gaining exposure.

One would anticipate that the liquidity of Farmland Partners (FPI) would cause it to trade at a premium to direct farmland ownership, but FPI is actually trading about 25% below the value of the farms it owns. I believe this discount is a temporary phenomenon related to public perceptions that farm values drop with commodity prices. According to the USDA this is not the case with farm values mixed over the past 2 years and averaging out to about flat since the drop in commodity prices. The durability of farmland suggests a fair yield of closer to 4%, but FPI is trading at a 5.7% yield.

Timberland: 2.28%

CatchMark Timber (CTT) has performed quite well in the market which has taken it somewhat close to our fair value estimate. We still like its business, and the fundamentals are continuing to improve as the southeast gets more demand drivers for timber as home-building picks up. The Canadian lumber tariff, however, is not likely to help CTT much due to geographic distance. Quite frankly, Canada's supply to the southeast is minimal. I think the market has been responding positively to the tariff which may have been what helped CTT's price appreciate. While still a decent stock to hold at current pricing, CTT is on the chopping block if we need to free up capital for another position.

Performance

Given the stated goal of outperformance, it is imperative that we track 2CHYP's returns over time. In an effort to make this as transparent as possible, we will present both the absolute returns and the relative returns as compared to our stated benchmark, the iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR).

2CHYP began on 7/1/16 with a cash balance of $100,000 so lifetime return is quite easy to track. An end of 2017 NAV of $115,164 means the lifetime return is 15.16%. Over this same 18 months, the IYR returned 4.43% giving us a cumulative alpha of 1073 basis points. Graphically, it looks like this.

As a keen eye can perceive from the image, the outperformance occurred exclusively in 2016 with 2017 bringing negative alpha and reducing the cumulative alpha.

Specifically, 2CHYP returned 2.07% in 2017 while the IYR returned 9.34%. Another relevant benchmark one could look at is the RMS which also beat 2CHYP in the last 52 weeks with a 2017 return of 5.07%.

While 2017 was not a fun year for REITs, it has provided an excellent entry point with higher expected returns going forward. Small cap, value, and REITs have all outperformed historically, and we anticipate they will continue to do so going forward. In addition to the outperformance that is potentially embedded in these investment classes, 2CHYP has the additional alpha potential of handpicked undervalued stocks. Realization of outperformance will require a few things.

Prerequisites of outperformance

Patience: All three underlying factors (size, value and REITs) are out of favor presently, so it may take time for price realization. A good batting average: we have taken the time to carefully analyze each holding in the portfolio, and we believe the fundamentals are favorable, but we are fallible, and only time will tell if we are correct. Time horizon and solvency: REIT fundamentals are generally quite steady, but REIT market pricing is extremely volatile. One must have a sufficiently long time horizon and proper solvency to endure the troughs in market prices. Equanimity: Abandoning ship at the bottom of the market can lead to disastrous results.

Important Notes and Disclaimer

2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation does not provide tax advice. The material contained herein is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace the advice of a qualified tax advisor. Investors should consult with their own tax advisor or attorney with regard to their personal tax situation.

The holdings presented were the entire holdings of 2CHYP as of 12/31/17, but may not represent the holdings for other time periods. We do not intend presentation of 2CHYP's holdings as a recommendation, but rather as a statement of historical fact.

We cannot determine whether the portfolio holdings presented are suitable for any given reader. Readers are encouraged to contact their financial professional to discuss the suitability of any strategies or holdings prior to implementation in their portfolio.

The specific securities identified and described herein do not represent all of the securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). It should not be assumed that investments in the securities identified and described were or will be profitable.

A list of all prior purchases and sales made by the investment advisor representative (Dane Bowler) in the 2CHYP portfolio is available upon request. It should not be assumed that purchases and sales made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of the securities in this list.

All content that relates to 2CHYP's future performance are considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to materially differ, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.

Benchmark Comparison: 2CHYP is compared to the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF because it is a common method for investing in a portfolio of REITs and we view it as a competitor or alternative to 2CHYP. IYR has fees that are factored into performance, while 2CHYP does not have a fee aside from trading commissions which are factored into performance. 2CHYP's dividends are reinvested, while IYR's dividends are paid but not reinvested. We also compare 2CHYP to the RMS which has no fees and reinvests its dividends.

Strategy and market conditions: 2CHYP uses a bottom up stock selection process which may fare better in certain market conditions than in others. It may perform better when value is in favor or worse when value is out of favor.

Expenses: Returns reflect the deduction of any transaction expenses. There are no costs or management fees charged nor deducted.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Although the statements of fact and data in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, 2MCAC does not guarantee their accuracy, and assumes no liability or responsibility for any omissions/errors.

Calculation Methodology: 6 quarter return for the period 7/1/16 through 12/31/17, unaudited. Dividends in 2CHYP are reinvested.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long BRX, CTT, CXW, FPI, GNL, GPT, IRM, IRT, JCAP, KRG, MPW, SOHO, SPG, STAG, UMH, UNIT and WPG. I am personally long BRX, CTT, CXW, FPI, GNL, GPT, IRM, JCAP, MPW, SOHO, SPG, STAG, UMH, UNIT and WPG. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX, CTT, CXW, FPI, GNL, GPT, IRM, JCAP, MPW, SOHO, SPG, STAG, UMH, UNIT, WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.