In my article titled "Tanger Factory Outlet: The Short Thesis," I expressed concern about how the long term dividend growth history hides the danger of the low sales per square foot numbers at Tanger Factory Outlets (NYSE:SKT) which I believe will put a strain on future dividend growth. Many readers countered that the lower sales per square foot are "normal" for outlets as outlets are different than traditional malls.

In fact, Brad Thomas in his article naming Tanger his top SWAN pick for 2018, wrote that because Tanger owns only outlets, "sales per square foot metric should be inherently lower (Thomas)." I disagree wholeheartedly: the statistics show that outlets on average actually outperform malls - by far. The average sales per square foot at malls is about $487 versus $546 for outlets. So why do Tanger outlets perform lower than the average, and what does this mean for investors? Keep reading to find out.

Our Premium Outlets portfolio is firing on all cylinders and is the unquestioned standard bearer in the industry (David Simon on PRNewswire)

This is David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) at the end of 2014. This might come as a weird statement to many readers because isn't it "well known" that Tanger is the "main" outlet play?

Tanger sure is well known to many readers as the only pure play REIT on shopping outlets. But does this make it best of breed? Clearly, Simon does not think so. It turns out that the dominant player in the outlet space is in fact Simon as they own more outlets in total as well as higher quality outlets in comparison. An analysis of their outlet properties further explains why I am not buying Tanger. The difference in quality is alarming and I believe the flight to quality will continue as more and more investors will swap out Tanger with Simon. Sell Tanger and buy Simon.

How Simon came to become the outlet industry leader

Simon Property Group is best known as an mall REIT which owns "A malls" (high quality malls), of which they own 108 properties. But it turns out that they have been taking market share in the outlet space very quickly, with a heavy focus on quality. In the North Americas, they own 67 Premium Outlets (what Simon calls their outlet brand) plus 10 "outlet megamalls" from their Mills portfolio for a total of around 77 outlets. Compare this with Tanger's 44 outlet portfolio and it is clear by numbers alone, Simon has the largest market share.

According to Value Retail News' 2015 State of the Outlet Industry - ICSC, in 2015 there were 360 outlets which made Simon and Tanger owners of the two biggest portfolios by far. In fact, no other portfolio comes close to matching these two:



Now how did they get to own such a vast portfolio? Surely they did not build it all from the ground up? Of course not, they have been working very hard on the acquisition front.

In 2004, Simon purchased Chelsea Property Group for $4.8 billion (including debt and preferred stock), which gave them 31 premium outlets as well as 4 Japanese outlet properties. This included the world renown Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, which is estimated to have about $1550 tenant sales per square foot (yes, you read that right):

In 2007, Simon purchased the Mills for $7.9 billion, giving them access to the aforementioned 10 Mills outlets. This includes the Great Mall (in spite of the name, it's an outlet) near my home:

In 2009 Simon purchased Prime Outlets for $2.325 billion, which gave them another 22 outlet centers. This included the Orlando International Premium Outlets, which is estimated to have $1385 sales per square foot:



Now we must answer an important question: how much sales per square foot do Simon outlets generate on the whole? This would allow us to make comparisons with Tanger.

This is where it gets tricky. Simon does not break out the outlet part of their portfolio in terms of sales per square foot - their reported $622 sales per square foot number encompasses both their malls and premium outlets. That said, there are enough hints and clues to make it clear that sales per square foot are high, in fact, very high at their outlets.

While it may be tempting to speculate that Simon does not breakout the sales per square foot numbers for their outlets because they are lower than their malls, this is just not true. In fact, they did used to provide this metric. In their 2009 10-K, they reveal that their premium outlets had sales per square foot of $500 versus $433 for their overall portfolio.

In a world where e-commerce is eating malls' cake, outlets have been thriving. According to Buxton Company, the reason has to do with an increase in value seeking behavior (Buxton Company). They even quote Simon as at one point saying that sales per square foot at their outlets outpace their traditional malls by 90% in 2013.

Among the top 10 performing malls in the U.S., two of them are outlets owned by Simon (the previously mentioned Woodbury Common Premium Outlets and Orlando International Premium Outlets):

And now as the final and if not most important indication of high outlet sales per square foot at Simon, consider this mathematical reality. In 2015 outlets had sales per square foot of $546 on average in North America. There were 360 in total, with Simon owning 86 of them and Tanger owning 50. If Tanger has sales per square foot of $380, is it not a mathematical certainty that Simon's outlet sales per square foot is at or above the $546 average? Especially considering that Simon has always had a strong focus on quality?

While I do not know why Simon does not separate out their outlet and mall sales per square foot metrics, I can only speculate that it is because they did not see any importance in doing so - their outlets are definitely outperforming just like the rest of their portfolio.

Further, given that the average outlet sales per square foot was $546 in 2015 (and has only risen since), I find it very concerning that Tanger's sales per square foot is $380. This is not the norm, and the difference in quality is glaring in comparison with Simon.

Why do Sales per square foot matter?

I focus so much on tenant sales per square foot because in simplistic terms, higher tenant sales means that they can afford higher rents. Tanger frequently touts that their "occupancy costs" are much lower than peers. In 2017 Tanger reported 9.9% occupancy cost vs Simon's 13.1%. But here's where I wonder: how should we view this? Is percentage really the best way to compare two portfolios? Would you rather have $622 sales psf and $81.48 occupancy cost or $380 sales psf and $37.72 occupancy cost?

In the following table I give an analysis of tenant net income (sales per square foot subtracted by occupancy costs, then multiplied by operating margins on left side column):

Potential rent per square foot



It is clear that assuming tenants have the same margins post-occupancy costs, Simon always has higher "potential rent." Even if we were to assume that tenants at Tanger are more profitable than at Simon, they would have to be much, much more profitable for them to be doing better than at Simon as defined by potential rent. An example: assuming tenants have 30% margins at Simon as defined in the chart, tenants at Tanger would have to have almost 50% margins before they are comparable to Simon's.

As I pointed out in my original article, Tanger's sales per square foot metrics dipped this year. Many readers pointed out that the dip was very minimal, but it's important to note two things. Sure, growing sales per square foot numbers helps investors believe that releasing spreads can continue in the future. That said, very high sales per square foot numbers would also allow for continual releasing spreads - as seen in the above chart.

Is Tanger a "B Outlet"?

In the mall REIT sector, there are two divisions based on sales per square foot. Those with high quality tenants based on high sales per square foot are called "A malls" and include Simon, Taubman (TCO), GGP (GGP), and Macerich (MAC). Those with lower quality tenants based on lower sales per square foot are called "B malls" and include CBL Properties (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG). Is there such a comparison in the outlet sector?

CBL reported sales per square foot of $373 this year. At $380, does this make Tanger a "B outlet?" I am not so quick to make this comparison. However I caution the reader that it appears such comparisons have not yet been made due to Tanger's past dividend history and very impressive history of releasing spreads. If they suddenly find themselves unable to release at the same pace as before, or even yielding overall rent concessions, I would expect analysts to start coining the terms "A and B" outlets.

Should investors choose Tanger because it is a pure play outlet operator?

Many readers may be interested in Tanger as an investment choice because it has no exposure to department stores (as it only owns outlets). In my opinion, I would not invest in Tanger for these reasons, especially when considering that their outlet portfolio pales in quality to that of Simon's so dramatically. In my eyes, it makes most sense to just buy Simon as it provides a higher quality and larger outlet portfolio, accompanied by also very high quality mall assets.

Will Simon buy Tanger?

I have also seen it thrown around that Simon might buy Tanger. I believe the likelihood of this happening is very, very low. Tanger is not quite a "B outlet," but this would be like saying Simon might want to buy back Washington Prime!

Compare valuation multiples

I do not believe that Tanger should trade as cheaply as CBL does, but I definitely do not believe that it should trade so closely with Simon. Their portfolios are really in different leagues - either Tanger is too expensive or Simon is too cheap, or both.

Conclusion

Tanger and Simon both have very impressive operational histories in terms of dividends and FFO growth. But how does one determine if this will persist in the future? Past performance is not forward looking - this is why in my analysis I focus so much on the business model which I believe is the only forward looking indicator. I own Simon and intend to hold for a very, very long time. I will wait for Tanger shares to drop into value territory before considering buying.