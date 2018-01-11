BlackBerry Has Risen From The Ashes

Long Ideas | Tech | Canada
The recent earnings reports suggest that BlackBerry starts to slowly recover from the turbulent times, as in the last two quarters, it beat analysts’ revenue estimates.
Our analysis shows that BlackBerry’s stock is trading around its intrinsic value.
We are long BlackBerry.
Since his appointment as a CEO of BlackBerry (BB) in 2013, John Chen started a wide reorganization of the company, goal of which was to make sure that the business will stay afloat