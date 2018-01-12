A Bottom Has Formed In This Turnaround Company, Buy For Income And Future Growth

Summary

General Electric has increased its dividend for six years of the last ten years and presently has an above average yield of 2.8%.

General Electric total return underperformed the DOW average for my 48 month test period by 92.13%, which is poor but creates a buying opportunity at this entry point.

General Electric three-year forward CAGR of 4% is poor right now but the new CEO will get this industrial giant back on track like he has done with other companies.

General Electric expected cash flow is showing an increase as the new CEO cuts expenses (reduction of 12,000 employees in power sector).