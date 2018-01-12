Omega Healthcare Inc (NYSE:OHI) is definitely a fun ticker. We have had a nice friendly (and we use the term very loosely) debate on whether it is a SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) stock or not. The current debate has also brought forward some excellent research from both sides. Crowd sourcing at its best. Our last thoughts on this were

Industry standards may have changed. We have not monitored this long enough to know for sure but the current underwriting standards appear to be lower than in the past. They may be adequate at 1.4X but remember that OHI has built in rent hikes and operators have wage pressures which can rapidly erode a seemingly nice cushion. For our part we don't see the point of adding to our measly 30 shares of OHI as we think there are few more shoes to drop and catalyst for a bottom will be stopping the dividend hikes and undertaking a massive restructuring of tenant leases. At present we don't see it as a pure value play but at half the market's multiple, lot of bad news is perhaps discounted.

We ruminated over this for some time and decided to take a LEAP of faith. Literally.

OHI downgraded to a DUCK

If this stock is a SWAN it certainly is being mauled by a bear.

We have new bird acronym for this one though. DUCK.

Don't Underestimate Current Khaos.

It may appear that we took some liberties with the "K" but that is a perfectly valid spelling of the Greek Goddess.

We urge investors to understand that the quarterly dividend hikes should not be confused with stability in this sector. As we and others have pointed out, there is a lot of revenue at the sub 1.2X mark that will need to be restructured and until management has dealt with that, the stock will not get an upgrade to a traditional SWAN.

When the going gets tough, the tough use options

However, the recent resilience in the face of a stronger selloff in the rest of the REIT sector made us think that perhaps the worst was priced in. Perhaps. Not willing to commit a serious amount of capital but willing to dip one toe nail in the water we decided to use an option.

We sold the $27 put for Jan 2020.

Why the option helps us deal with the situation far better

Our stance on the stock has been that once leases are reset, the dividend coverage will look precarious. This may prompt a dividend cut sending the stock lower and investors fleeing for the exits. On the other hand, we do believe a lot of this might be priced into a stock trading at sub-9X adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). The way we see it is that there are two ways to control your risk on a stock. The first is by Trapping Value Rules of acquisition number 1.

The second is by modulating the risk reward till it is exactly where you want it. Options are excellent choices for that. Here we demonstrate why the least used strategy "cash secured put" works far better than the traditional method of "covered calls".

Cash Secured Put vs. Covered Calls

Firstly for a given strike, there is never any difference between the expected return of a covered call or cash secured put. Never. The complex proof behind this can be seen here, but we have provided a simpler explanation below.

If a stock is at $10.

You buy the stock.

You sell the call for $0.50.

You buy the put for $0.70.

You collect $0.20 of dividends till expiration. You spent $1,000 (ignoring commissions).

$1,000+$50-$70+$20=$1000 You cannot lose a cent on this trade as if it goes below $10 your put protects you. You cannot make a cent on this trade as if it goes above $10, your sold call kicks in. If you could in this example collect even $25 in dividends, you would have a risk free way of making $5. Banks who can trade commission free would leverage that to infinity.

Now with a real live example of what we did.

The first thing to observe is the remarkable difference in call and put prices for the $27 strike. Sure, some of it is due to the Put being slightly "in the money". But the vast majority is because of the expected dividends. We can also see this when computing expected returns.

Source: Author's calculations, assumes 65 cent dividends every quarter.

For vast majority of situations these should be very similar. There are few other minor points left out such as possible of small dividend increases by OHI and the time value of money (you get your dividends over time whereas with a cash secured put you get paid up front). If you ever see a huge difference in expected returns in these two, the market is usually pricing in a dividend cut. Note here that in spite of using no dividend increases for OHI the expected return on the covered call appears a bit higher. Some of it is due to time value of money and some might be due to the market not completely "buying" that the current dividends will be maintained.

Currently there is a small difference but that did not made the idea of selling the put any less appealing. As a REIT OHI cannot eliminate its dividend. However it currently exceeds the 90% of its net income payout rule requirement quite substantially, so should things get more difficult, the dividend could be cut. We currently think the chance of a dividend cut is small but the sold put "captures" those dividends and hands them to us right away. We are giving up on future dividend raises as well with this strategy but we feel the total reward potential of 25.58% (12.79% annually) is not trivial. It is also designed to deliver that in a "flat" stock outlook and it exceeds our estimate of the return potential in this stock.

Conclusion

Cash secured puts have a few advantages including a single transaction to initiate, one set of commissions and virtually no chance of exercise prior to expiration. Covered calls can be called away for dividends and total expected return can vary markedly. Here, the biggest risk is how the current issues with OHI resolve. The chance of a dividend cut is not trivial if more operators struggle. We would only want to romance this stock a bit more if we knew for certain we would get paid those dividends over the next two years. By this strategy, we can be certain.

At a broader level remember that cash secured puts will strongly outperform covered calls during recessions. During the global financial crisis for example, many dividends that were thought to be rock solid were cut just a few months later. Cash secured puts would have solidly outperformed a covered call strategy due to advance dividend capture. They can underperform when a company unexpectedly raises dividends, but those are few and far between cases.

