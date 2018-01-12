Long Ideas | Tech | Japan
This Company Is Increasingly Looking Like The Berkshire Hathaway Of Technology
Summary
Japan's best telecom carrier is generating plenty of free cash flow.
The company has averaged 44% IRR on equity investments.
This is probably one of the best ways to get exposure to Uber and other attractive technology startups.
Concerns are the significant amount of LT debt and a complicated structure, but we think they are far from being deal breakers.
The Vision Fund will leverage returns from future investments.
At a time when every major asset class looks expensive, and a significant portion of sovereign debt has negative yield, it's surprising to find big companies trading at a substantial discount to intrinsic value.