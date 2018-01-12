Long Ideas | Healthcare 

The Toxicity Of Geron's Imetelstat May Lead To Accelerated FDA Approval

|
About: Geron Corporation (GERN), Includes: INCY, JNJ
by: MedTechBio
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
MedTechBio
Long/short equity, special situations, biotech, healthcare
Summary

Imagine a drug that's almost too effective at killing cancer cells.

In the treatment of Myelofibrosis, Geron's lead drug's worst side effect is cytopenias.

The science behind why cytopenias is indicative of Imetelstat's superior efficacy.

Median survival for patients taking Imetelstat may already exceed double and may soon exceed triple the expected timeline for patients admitted into the iMbark trial.

FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation requirements and how Imetelstat measures up.

With a market capitalization of just $304MM and a collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that may eventually yield milestone and royalty payments in the billions, Geron (GERN) may be