HedgePath Pharmaceuticals: Some Primary Concerns Addressed And Mitigated Through Mayne Pharma Deal

Summary

The $5 million financing with Mayne Pharma addresses near-term cash needs for operations and the NDA filing for SUBA-Itraconazole in BCCNS.

Supply and License Agreement modification eliminates the worst-case outcome that could have left HPPI a desperate company; now the worst-case are royalties to HPPI on SUBA-Itraconazole sales led by Mayne.

The timeline for a pre-NDA meeting with FDA is accelerated by a few months vs. prior company expectations, which likely means an earlier NDA submission, too.

Orphan Drug Designation for SUBA-Itraconazole in BCCNS in Europe (10-year exclusivity) for Mayne Pharma is incremental to U.S. Orphan Drug Designation (7-year exclusivity) for HPPI.