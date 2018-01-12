HedgePath Pharmaceuticals: Some Primary Concerns Addressed And Mitigated Through Mayne Pharma Deal
The $5 million financing with Mayne Pharma addresses near-term cash needs for operations and the NDA filing for SUBA-Itraconazole in BCCNS.
Supply and License Agreement modification eliminates the worst-case outcome that could have left HPPI a desperate company; now the worst-case are royalties to HPPI on SUBA-Itraconazole sales led by Mayne.
The timeline for a pre-NDA meeting with FDA is accelerated by a few months vs. prior company expectations, which likely means an earlier NDA submission, too.
Orphan Drug Designation for SUBA-Itraconazole in BCCNS in Europe (10-year exclusivity) for Mayne Pharma is incremental to U.S. Orphan Drug Designation (7-year exclusivity) for HPPI.
On January 11, HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (HPPI) announced a funding agreement with its partner Mayne Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:MAYNF, OTC:MYPHY) and the modified terms of its important Supply and License Agreement with Mayne Pharmaceuticals. Both