Japan: Macro-Fiscal Flows And Investment Markets

Overall fiscal flows are strong at over 10% with all three sectors adding income to the economy.

Summary

This report looks at macro-fiscal flows in Japan to assess whether investment markets there are worth investing in.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulae:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. - Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Externally from overseas commerce.- Exports earn more than imports cost. Government spending. - More spent than taxed.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that over the last year fiscal flows from credit creation have increased the stock of private credit by about 1.53% of GDP. This is a positive trend for the private sector and allows financial assets to increase in value. It also adds to the stock of private debt that will one day have to be repaid or written off, a horizontal transaction that nets to zero overall.

Credit growth looks to be trending down from the high in July 2017 to a new low December 2017. One can expect credit creation to oscillate from 2.5% to 3.5%.

The flow of new credit creation is adding to the stock of private debt shown in the chart below.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

One can see from the chart that Japan has about 160% of GDP in private debt. This is down from 220% in the early 1990's when Japan had a huge financial crisis similar to our own GFC in 2007-2009 (America had one too, and it was known as the Savings and Loans crisis). The cause was as before speculation in land. Japan has been working off this backlog of private debt for the last 25 years.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is shown by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports and includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best from a financial point of view.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is positive and adding money to the private sector at least at the same rate of GDP per year as 2016, the end of year results shown be at hand soon allowing a fuller update.

A strong result for 2017, in line with 2016 is most likely.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that over the last year the government has been spending into the economy and adding to net financial assets in the private sector. This is a positive trend.

The trend does appear to be weakening slightly over time, and one could forecast 2017'ss contribution will be less as a percentage of GDP than previous years. For this reason, the estimated number has been revised down for 2018 in the summary table at the end of this report. For 2018 it is too soon to tell.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

British economist Professor Wynne Godley developed the stock-flow consistent sector analysis model and successfully predicted all our major recessions to the present date.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business, and community, and most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow the money supply. Alone it can only circulate the stock of money that exists in horizontal transactions from one agent to the next that sum to zero. Banks create credit money but as a financial asset, nets to zero given that it must be repaid.

The government through its Treasury sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

GDP = Private Sector spending + Government Sector spending + External Sector spending.

GDP = GDI (Gross Domestic Income)

Given the government as the currency sovereign is the issuer of the unit of account another accounting identity can be drawn out of the above:

Sovereign Government $ = Non-Government $

These are accounting entities and true by definition.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall.

Conclusion, Summary and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 2% 4.5% 3.7% 10.2% 2017 1.53% 4.3%* 4.3%* 10.13%* 2018 NOW 1.5%# 4%# 4.3%# 9.8%#

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

*Estimate until the final figure is known.

#forecast based on incoming data.

The combined flows into the private sector are about 9.8% and one of the highest rates of revenue generation and flow in any land in the world at present. This represents a strong argument for investing in the private sector and thus the stock market located in it.

Japan is an export land featuring low internal domestic demand caused by high local taxes aimed at producing a weak currency and weak import demand. This is fertile soil for business profit growth and bodes well for the stock market as the largest share possible of the profit surplus will go to business and be expressed as capital growth and share dividends.

Businesses benefit from the very low-interest rates on credit. This enables firms still indebted from the boom-bust of 1990 to not only enjoy cheap re-financing but also to have their old debts bought up by the central bank as part of its open market operations keeping the long end of the yield curve down and the value of long-dated debt up.

There is a strong upward bias in Japanese investment markets. One cannot fail to notice though that the macro-fiscal flows are weakening year over year and there is a deceleration taking place. That said there is still a lot of forward momentum.

If you wish to share in business owners profits and growth in Japan, you can do so using the following ETFs:

Symbol ETF Name (EWJ) iShares MSCI Japan ETF (DXJ) WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DBJP) Deutsche X-trackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (HEWJ) iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (DFJ) WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (SCJ) iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (DJXS) WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (JPXN) iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (FJP) First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (DXJF) WisdomTree Japan Hedged Financials Fund (GSJY) Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (JPMV) iShares MSCI Japan Minimum Volatility ETF (HFXJ) IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Japan ETF (SCIJ) Scientific Beta Japan ETF (QJPN) SPDR MSCI Japan Quality Mix ETF (JHDG) WisdomTree Japan Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (JPN) Deutsche Trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (DEWJ) iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HGJP) Hedged FTSE Japan ETF (JPNH) Deutsche Trackers JapanJPX-Nikkei 400 Hedged Equity ETF (DDJP) WisdomTree Dynamic Currency-Hedged Japan Equity Fund (HJPX) iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (FXJP) PowerShares Japan Currency-Hedged Low Volatility Portfolio ETF

I had an in depth look at Japan in this article in May 2017, and since that time it has made a capital gain of some 21+%, and a dividend income of 1.19% as the chart below shows. The Yen has also strengthened against the USD$ over the last year giving an added boost and vote of confidence in the economy.

