scPharmaceuticals' Unique Platform - Bhavneesh Sharma's Idea Of The Month
- We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment with Marketplace authors.
- SA Marketplace author Dr. Bhavneesh Sharma continues the series with his idea of the month: scPharmaceuticals.
- scPharmaceuticals has a new drug for acute heart failure and has the potential to save the US healthcare system billions in costs.
This article was written by
Author of Vasuda Healthcare Analytics
Catalyst-driven biotech ideas from MD, MBA (NYU)
Money Manager. Licensed Registered Investment Advisor.
M.B.B.S., M.D., MBA Finance (NYU-Stern).
Founder of Vasuda Healthcare Analytics, a catalyst-driven biotechnology/pharmaceuticals-focused service. Ranked 5-star on Tipranks. Some past picks include MRNA (15x), NVCR (9x), TNDM (8x), TBRA (7.5x), IMMU (6x), AUPH (5x), BCYC (5x), ITCI (4.6x), etc.