Skyworks Solutions Sets Up For Massive Gains Via 5G And IoT

Summary

Impressive historical fundamentals and a reason for slowed growth in the past year.

SWKS is slightly undervalued, but is now the right time to buy?

The pros of Skyworks include increased diversity among big name customers, pricing power, a durable competitive advantage, no long-term debt, and good positioning in a lucrative market.

The cons reveal heavy dependence on a few customers, technological obsolescence concerns, and the cyclical nature of the semiconductor business.

Skyworks is a solid company ready to capitalize on huge growth of 5G and IoT, but will this stock bring in the huge growth that analysts are expecting?