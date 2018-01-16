Long Ideas | Healthcare 

Update: Neos Therapeutics Seems To Be Capitalizing On Pfizer's Decisions

|
About: Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS), Includes: PFE, TEVA
by: Kenneth Pittman
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Kenneth Pittman
Long only, value, biotech, healthcare
Summary

In November, I wrote that Neos would likely be the primary beneficiary of missteps by Pfizer and Noven.

Pfizer's issue with Quillivant is active, and Cotempla from Neos is a significant beneficiary.

There could be more to the story, as Pfizer recently announced it is winding down its neuroscience program.

Authors Note: For this article, in particular, I will disclose that Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) has marketed two of its drugs directly to me as a child psychiatrist, and I anticipate that it will