The Supreme Court Creates An Existential Risk To ION Geophysical

Summary

On Friday, the Supreme Court resuscitated an all-but-dead $100+ million jury award against ION Geophysical.

The Court agreed to hear the appeal of IO’s longtime patent foe, WesternGeco, as it seeks to reinstate a judgment against IO from 2012.

Should the Court rule against IO, it could threaten IO’s solvency. Last year, IO declared that even a $40 million award would “effectively be a death penalty to ION”.

IO’s chances at the Supreme Court are slim: The Court reversed the Federal Circuit in all six patent cases last term, and in 14 of 16 patent cases since 2014.