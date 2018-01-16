Long Ideas | Services | Israel
Pointer Telocation: Fundamentals Strengthen; A Nissan Partnership Is Born
by: Joe Younger
Summary
3rd quarter earnings release shows an improvement of Pointer's already strong fundamentals.
CEO David Mahlab's comments from the 3rd quarter conference call are encouraging and alleviate fears of "smart" cars making Pointer's hardware and service obsolete.
An exciting new partnership with Nissan India presents a stellar new growth opportunity.
Technically, Pointer's price chart shows an early stage, upward trendline.
Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ: PNTR) performed well in 2017; that is, if you consider +179% January-December good performance! At the end of September 2017, I wrote an article discussing five reasons for this Israeli