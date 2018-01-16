The Significance Of Spotify's Direct Listing And Its Profitability
About: Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), Includes: AAPL, AMZN
by: Richard A. Lee
Summary
A direct listing provides positives and negatives vs. an IPO.
Spotify is in a unique position to succeed in its direct listing.
Spotify is a long buy at the end of 2018.
Hedging techniques are required to combat the bear case.
Importance of closely monitoring Spotify's lawsuit, future prospects and cost-cutting ability during and after the listing.
In the current technological climate, music is more accessible than ever. It is difficult to go about your day and not be exposed to music, whether it is from streaming services or out in public.