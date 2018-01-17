Debunking REIT Interest Rate Myths

In this article we attempt to demonstrate that rising rates are not a problem for REIT fundamentals.

This does not mean they are fundamentally related in a meaningful way.

Piracy prevents global warming.

The steadily declining number of pirates in the world has paved a path for steadily increasing global temperatures. If you don’t believe me, just look at the data below.

Source: reddit.com

I hope it is clear that I am being facetious with this argument. There are countless demonstrations of this nature to drive home the point that correlation does not equal causation, but this one is my favorite. I have no intention to enter either side of the climate change debate here and would ask commenters to keep their responses focused on REITs and interest rates.

In investing, correlation often can equal causation. Concepts such as Beta, variance, and covariance are entirely based on historical trading correlations with absolutely no reference to reasoning. Each of these concepts is a significant part of the trading process of some of the most sophisticated institutions. Used sparingly, these concepts can be a useful tool for reducing volatility of the value of one’s portfolio which is arguably a desirable outcome and worth pursuing.

However, once a critical mass of institutions use these tools a self-fulfilling prophecy develops. Today, I want to address a specific self-fulfilling prophecy.

REITs and interest rates

For a few years now, I have been fighting the public perception that REITs are sensitive to interest rates and I think it is helpful to separate this issue into 2 parts: market pricing and fundamentals.

In terms of market pricing, I think it is fairly clear that REITs are sensitive to interest rates. The first 2 weeks of 2018 in which interest rates rose and REITs dropped merely add to a chain of evidence from the last 5 years. I would argue, however, that the pricing correlation is entirely due to a self-fulfilling prophecy rather than anything involving fundamentals. In other words, I think REITs sell off in response to rising rates because traders know REITs sell off in a rising rate environment and they want to get out of the way. As these traders step to the sidelines, their selling activity causes the price drop they had feared.

Generally, when prices drop without a corresponding drop in fundamental strength, it is a buying opportunity. Thus, I will spend the remainder of this article attempting to ascertain whether interest rates hurt REITs fundamentally.

Fundamental impact of interest rates

In early 2013, interest rates, as measured by the 10-year treasury yield, were quite low around 1.6%. They briefly got even lower in mid-2016 with the 10-year treasury yield dipping below 1.5%. Generally, I think longer stretches of time make for better analysis, so I will be using the period of time from early 2013 up until the most recent data which for most REITs is the 3Q17 earnings report.

Source: SNL Financial

While there were some bumps in the path, I think it is fair to consider this stretch of time as a rising rate environment. Going from 1.6% on the 10-year yield to somewhere between 2% and 2.6% depending on the end date is a substantial rise. If rising rates do in fact hurt REITs fundamentally, I would expect to see it show up in the numbers. Let us examine some REIT data in the context of plausible ways it could hurt REITs.

The most direct way would be through making debt more expensive. LIBOR has gone up with interest rates, causing credit facilities to be more expensive to maintain. Let us see how REITs have handled it.

Source: SNL Financial

EBITDA coverage of interest expense has improved for REITs from the low 3X coverage range to above 4X coverage. Not only were REITs able to handle the extra expense, but they are arguably more stable now than when interest rates were quite low.

It is demonstrably true that rising rates make interest more expensive, so where did this extra coverage come from?

Well, REITs have grown FFO every quarter for the last 20 quarters.

Source: SNL Financial

Perception of REITs as bond substitutes has left a false impression that they are just dividend vehicles, but REITs are capable of substantial growth. Many of the same underlying economic factors that are leading to interest rate increases are driving REIT growth. A strong economy affords the ability to charge tenants more. Demand for real estate increases as businesses expand.

The increased cash flows from the significant growth afford coverage of the slightly more expensive debt.

Another factor which often goes overlooked is that REITs rely primarily on fixed rate debt. As of 3Q17, only 20.45% of REIT debt was variable rate (data from SNL Financial). Assets, however, are more able to adjust rental rates. Apartments adjust monthly or annually depending on contracts, hotels adjust daily and self-storage can adjust monthly. Even those property types such as triple net, which are thought of as long inflexible contracts, will often have bumps throughout that correspond to inflation. On balance, REIT assets have lower duration than REIT debt, meaning that as long as interest rate increases correspond to a strong economy, revenues will rise faster than interest expense.

In my opinion, the above data clearly demonstrates that rising rates will not be a problem for REITs in terms of interest expense. Let us turn to other concerns.

Asset revaluation

The other prevalent argument as to why interest rates hurt REITs is that rising rates cause asset revaluation. The argument goes as follows.

Since the treasury is often synonymous with the risk-free rate and the risk-free rate is essential to the discounting of future cash flows, assets are simply worth less when interest rates are higher.

I think this argument is largely true. A property may have been worth a 4% cap rate when the 10-year yield was at 1.6%, but with the risk-free rate now approaching 2.6%, a 4% cap rate probably does not provide a sufficient risk premium. I would expect cap rates to rise roughly in parallel with the 10-year rate so as to preserve risk premia. Consequently, the NAV of existing properties is likely to drop a bit.

This drop will be much more significant for low cap rate properties than for high cap rate properties as the change from a 4% cap rate to a 5% cap rate is far greater than going from 8% to 9%. As such, I would tend to prefer REITs with high cap rate assets.

While I agree with the argument in principle that asset revaluation will hurt REITs, I think the counterbalancing aspect is often overlooked. Simply put, rising rates make asset growth more accretive.

Buying a new property at a 7% cap rate will generate significantly more cash flow than buying the same property at a 6% cap rate. Thus, I would describe the overall impact of rising rates as NAV ↓ and growth ↑.

Certain REITs will be negatively impacted if they are in liquidation mode or generally trying to sell assets. New York REIT (NYRT) has gotten killed as it bought its assets at trough cap rates and is now in the process of liquidating with cap rates rising a bit. Most REITs, however, are growing their asset bases and will be helped by the higher cap rates.

Property values declining will not affect rent and will therefore not hurt dividends. On the other hand, rising cap rates increases the growth from acquisitions which will help dividends. Overall, rising interest rates will increase dividend growth of REITs.

So far, I have largely agreed with the market’s perception of asset revaluation with the addition of my views that it has a positive impact on growth. Below, I want to address the myth of asset revaluation.

Asset revaluation specificity myth

Investors are seemingly applying asset revaluation in some cases, but not in others. It seems to be applied only to bonds and “bond replacements” such as utilities, telecom and REITs.

Mathematically, revaluation is more universal. If the risk-free rate is in fact rising, all future cash flows should now be discounted at a higher rate. The bond traders understand this perfectly and prices almost immediately adjust according to the duration of the asset (For clarity, duration is essentially the weighted average length of time for all future cash flows.). Zero coupon 10-year bonds will drop by more than 10-year coupon bonds because the duration is longer. With all the cash flows concentrated at the end, the duration is precisely ten years whereas the duration of a 10-year coupon bond is a bit shorter depending on the relative magnitude of the dividend. Higher dividend coupon bonds have shorter duration than lower dividend coupon bonds of the same maturity.

The trading behavior of bonds seems to rationally follow the math. Equity traders, however, seem to have the mathematical relationship completely backward.

Generally, low dividend equities are regarded as less interest rate sensitive than high dividend equities and this can be observed in recent price movements with the low dividend S&P soaring while the REIT index which yields around 4% has declined. Within REITs, triple nets are getting hit the hardest and these are generally higher yield.

Mathematically, discounting is more potent on future cash flows the further out they are. I would posit that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is more akin to a zero coupon bond as its current cash flows fluctuate around zero, but there is expectation of massive payoff somewhere down the road. In contrast, triple net REITs are like high dividend coupon bonds. The duration is significantly reduced because the cash flows are frontloaded with the near-term dividends.

Mathematically, Amazon should be more sensitive to interest rates than REITs.

Fundamental outlook

REIT fundamentals are stronger than they have ever been in recent history. Debt loads are down, property quality is up and the strong economy should facilitate rental rate and occupancy growth. With about 80% of debt locked in at fixed rates, REITs are well-prepared for a rising rate environment and we look forward to the effect of higher cap rates on external growth.

The recent sell-off is merely the result of a self-fulfilling prophecy in which REITs are believed to be interest-rate sensitive and traders incidentally make it happen. This has taken market prices far below intrinsic value, making it a strong buying opportunity.

The general undervaluation of REITs can be captured through the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (VNQ). There is no way of knowing how much longer the market pricing will remain weak or how much weaker it will get. Thus, the trade requires sufficient liquidity and investment horizon to handle the pricing volatility.

My preferred way to play the sell-off is through the triple net REITs. In particular, I like the high yield triple nets which have fallen substantially. Presently, the top 3 triple nets in my opinion are Global Net Lease (GNL), W. P. Carey (WPC), and Gladstone Commercial (GOOD).

Each has fallen about 7% in the last month alone, likely on misunderstanding of how interest rates affect their business.

