Why All The Micron DRAMa? Buy The Fear

Summary

Micron remains poised to experience continued stratospheric growth despite any short-term headwinds in the NAND/DRAM pricing environment.

The company's product shift to increasingly complex and specialized chips has resulted in it being significantly more insulated from underlying price swings than during previous peaking cycles.

The company continues to trade at an incredibly low 3.5-4x forward P/E, which is unjustified even after assuming a massive reversal in NAND/DRAM markets.

Significant growth in all end-markets for smart/memory products has resulted in the industry becoming somewhat less severely cyclical than in previous trough-peak NAND/DRAM cycles.

Our models show between 50-100% upside for the company on a comparables and DCF basis, with bear projections showing Micron between fairly valued and 25% upside.