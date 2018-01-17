REIT Rankings: International Real Estate

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce and update readers to one of the fifteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives.

We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

International Real Estate Overview

Having pioneered the REIT model a half-century ago, the US has the largest and most advanced commercial real estate investment marketplace in the world. Over recent decades, however, other developed countries have adopted many of the best practices of US markets and loosened protectionist restrictions on foreign ownership of property. Several dozen developed countries now have an “investable” publicly traded CRE marketplace that are reasonably efficient, transparent, and accessible to US investors.

Investors would be unwise to completely ignore international real estate, which can add balance, diversification, and growth to a well-balanced US-centric real estate portfolio. For investors concerned about the path of US interest rates, recent data shows that international real estate provides an effective hedge against rising rates while retaining the fundamental risk/return characteristics of domestic real estate. We will analyze this more throughout this report.

Modern Portfolio Theory tells us that, if international markets are indeed efficient, investors should expect to achieve a superior risk-adjusted rate of return by utilizing the global efficient frontier instead of the domestic efficient frontier. Vanguard's 2012 report, "The role of home country bias in global allocation decisions," examined how, despite widespread affirmation of MPT, both professional and non-professional investors still tend to be over-allocated to home country equities.

For US REIT investors, the need for international diversification is amplified. Roughly 95% of US REIT revenue comes from the United States compared to 65% for the broader S&P 500 (SPY). Only a handful of US REITs have meaningful exposures outside the United States, making it difficult to construct a balanced REIT portfolio that captures an optimal amount of international exposure.

Of course, international real estate markets generally are not perfectly efficient for foreign investors. Foreign investors are typically subject to higher taxation and legal restrictions on ownership, which may lower the rate of return and erase any efficiency benefits gained from diversification. Further, domestic investors - including US-based ETF and mutual funds - are subject to information disadvantages when investing in international markets that could impair performance through higher expenses.

Below we outline the primary benefits and risks that real estate investors should consider when evaluating their CRE asset allocation. Noting the benefits and potential inefficiencies of international real estate, we believe that most US investors would benefit by adding a modest 5-10% allocation to international real estate within their real estate portfolio.

Unlike in the US where investors can confidently build well-diversified and efficient real estate portfolios using 5 to 20 individual companies, considering the high transaction fees and lack of liquidity for many international real estate securities, investors seeking diversified international real estate exposure are best suited to own diversified indexed global real estate ETFs or actively managed global real estate mutual funds.

International Real Estate ETFs

Though an imperfect product, ETFs indexed to international real estate benchmarks can be an effective way to gain exposure to international real estate. We track the three largest international REIT ETFs: the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI), the iShares FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate ex-U.S. Index ETF (IFGL), and the SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX). These ETFs are not perfect substitutes and each employs different investment strategies with different levels of risk and return expectations.

Exposures & Strategies Of International Real Estate ETFs

In this section, we break down the different exposures of these three ETFs. To summarize, Vanguard's VNQI is growth-oriented, SPDR's RWX is yield-oriented, and iShares' IFGL takes a balanced approach. There are two primary mechanisms by which these ETFs vary their growth or yield orientation: REIT exposure and geographical exposure.

REIT Exposure: In the US, real estate indexes are dominated by REITs that own real estate. Homebuilders and developers are split into separate indexes. Indexes for international real estate, however, include both the real estate owning REITs and the real estate building developers. Developers tend to be more cyclical than REITs and have higher expected risk/return characteristics. REITs tend to have lower rates of growth but pay higher dividend yields. The level of REIT exposure is highly deterministic of the overall investment characteristics of the ETF.

For investors accustomed to the high-yield, lower-risk nature of US REITs, the SPDR offering is most similar to their current portfolio. For investors seeking a higher-risk, higher-growth investment, the Vanguard offering would be appealing. The iShares offering is split almost 50/50 between builders and owners.

Geographical Exposure: US REITs primarily own high-quality assets in major metropolitan cities with high barriers to entry for new development. International real estate markets, however, are less homogeneous and own or build real estate in a wider-range of geographies. These ETFs vary in their exposure to developed and emerging markets.

Consistent with the high-growth orientation, Vanguard’s offering is overweight the Asia-Pacific region, with particularly high exposure to Hong Kong. In theory, this high Hong Kong allocation gives investors exposure to the Chinese market. The iShares and SPDR offerings, on the other hand, tend to be more similar to US REITs, with higher exposure to REIT operators in major developed markets throughout Europe, Japan, Australia, and Canada.

Performance & Exposure Of International REIT ETFs

Putting it all together, we analyze the long-term performance of these ETFs over the past six years. It should be noted that this six-year period has been one of the longest bull markets in modern history, so understandably, the growth-oriented ETFs have outperformed the less risky yield-oriented ETFs. We see how the Vanguard offering has the highest annual return during this period but also the highest standard deviation.

Combined with US REITs (VNQ), a modest allocation to international real estate can improve the efficiency of an investor’s portfolio and result in higher dividend yields, higher growth rates, and lower interest rate sensitivity. We show the valuation metrics of these three ETFs below. Again, investors face a trade-off between higher growth rates and higher dividend yields. (Note: Since international real estate ETF dividend payouts are highly volatile, we use a rolling 3-year payout average.)

Perhaps the strongest case for adding an allocation to international real estate to an existing US REIT portfolio is exhibited by the factor sensitivities. These three ETFs are classic “Growth REITs": they exhibit high sensitivity to economic growth and low sensitivity to interest rates. Investors concerned with rising interest rates would find value in adding exposure to international real estate.

Interestingly, the 0.6 correlation coefficient with the US REITs index is roughly in line with other REIT sectors, which makes it appropriate to view these international real estate ETFs as a sector within the US real estate universe. As a sector, international real estate is the second most equity-sensitive sector and the third least interest rate sensitive sector. Notably, the factor sensitivities of the sector are most aligned with office and hotel REITs.

Continuing the sector comparisons, we see that these REITs pay an average yield of 4.3%, which is above the REIT average. Given current valuations, we estimate that international real estate ETFs are priced to grow 8% per year over the near term.

Recent Performance Of International Real Estate

International real estate significantly outperformed US real estate in 2017. The average of these three ETFs has returned more than 17% over the past 52 weeks compared to a -2.3% price-return for US REITs. This past quarter has been a very “risk-on” period which is a good economic environment for Growth REIT sectors like international REITs. Understandably, the growth-oriented Vanguard fund is the best performer during the past year and three-year periods. The yield-oriented SPDR ETF has underperformed during this time.

Below is our REIT HEAT map showing the quarterly performance of the sector in relation to the 14 other REIT sectors. As a sector, international real estate would have been the second-best performing real estate sector.

A Framework For Country Selection

For most investors, getting broad exposure to international real estate through index-tracking ETFs or mutual funds will be sufficient to add balance to a US-centric REIT exposure. Other investors may want a more refined international allocation that includes individual names or country-specific funds. For these investors, we have developed a framework for a country-specific analysis of international markets. We analyze markets over four categories: demand, supply, valuation, and international considerations. Within each category, we lay out the economic factors that should precede strong performance from real estate equities.

We laid out an example of our framework below where we analyze the United States from the perspective of a domestic investor. We believe that the US ranks high on demand and valuation, and average on supply. This framework combines observable economic data with limited subjective analysis.

Bottom Line: To Mitigate Interest Rate Risk, Go International

Several US REITs have significant international exposure, but it would be difficult to achieve an optimal level of diversification with US REITs alone. Investors will likely benefit from the interest rate hedging properties of international real estate. The stellar investment performance of US REITs has given US investors good reason to have a "home country bias."

The US continues to have the strongest economic outlook of the major developed economies, and we believe that the multi-decade rally in US REITs has room to run. It may be a good time, though, to consider adding some international balance to the REIT portfolio, particularly if an investor wants to hedge interest rate risk.

2018 may be the year that long-term interest rates finally rise. Investors have soured on income-oriented sectors as global economic growth has picked up. US REITs have been hit this year by fears of rising rates. Investors interested in reducing their REIT portfolio’s interest-rate-sensitivity should consider increasing their allocation to international real estate.

International real estate vastly outperformed US real estate in 2017. International real estate can add balance, diversification, and growth to a well-balanced US-centric real estate portfolio. Compared with US REITs, international REITs are less sensitive to US interest rates while still paying a healthy dividend yield. They can be viewed as classic “Growth REITs.” We conclude that investors should consider modest holdings in ex-US REIT ETFs.

For further analysis on all fifteen real estate sectors and how they all stack up, be sure to check out all of our quarterly updates: Hotel, Cell Tower, Single Family Rental, Industrial, Healthcare, Apartment, Mall, Net Lease, Data Center, Shopping Center, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Office, and Storage sectors.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the real estate and income sectors.