Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to first provide an overview of the impacts from the recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”) (also known as the GOP tax bill) in relation to Altria Group Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) business operations. The article then provides an analysis of my personal projections regarding MO’s 2018 earnings per share (“EPS”) and adjusted diluted EPS under previous and current tax law. Finally, this article provides an analysis of my personal projections regarding MO’s 2018 quarterly dividend per share rates under previous and current tax law.

I am providing this article due to numerous requests by readers to perform such an updated analysis. I believe providing this type of comparative analysis highlights the likely impacts of the newly enacted tax law in regards in MO’s EPS, adjusted diluted EPS, and divided per share rates. I debated whether to provide this analysis prior to or after MO’s earnings press release for the fourth quarter of 2017 (likely in early February). Ultimately, my decision was based on the notion this analysis will likely be immediately beneficial to both long-term shareholders of MO and potential investors. This article will show projected data with supporting documentation within two tables.

Ultimately, understanding the impacts from the passage of the TCJA can shed some light whether MO is possibly overvalued or undervalued per a “numbers” analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/company. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for MO are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the end of the article.

U.S. Corporate Tax Overview (Previous Versus Current Law):

To begin this analysis, I believe it is beneficial to provide readers an overview of the changes that were made within U.S. corporate tax law (excluding pass-through entities since MO is a C-Corp. which is taxed separately from its owners) which will have a direct impact on MO. I believe the following three topics should be addressed: 1) change in U.S. corporate income tax rate; 2) change in capitalization versus expense methodologies when it comes to property, plant, and equipment (PP&E); and 3) change in corporate interest deductibility.

Regarding the first topic, upon enactment of the TCJA, the U.S. corporate income tax rate for C-Corps. was lowered from 35% to 21%. A key provision of this reduction is that this cut is permanent in nature. In other words, there is no expiration of this (14%) reduction in the U.S. corporate income tax rate. Pass-through entities (S-Corps./partnerships/limited liability companies/etc.) also had changes to their income tax rate, but that discussion is beyond the scope of this article.

Previously, when MO announced the company’s earnings results for the third quarter of 2017, management provided the following commentary when it came to its projected 2017 effective tax rate:

“…Altria expects that its 2017 full-year effective tax rate on operations will be approximately 35.5%...”

As such, I believe it has been determined MO’s 2017 projected effective tax rate of 35.5% closely resembles the existing U.S. corporate tax rate of 35%. This is an important consideration for the next part of this analysis. It should also be noted MO’s effective tax rate for 2016 was 34.8%. The minor increase in MO’s projected 2017 effective tax rate is mainly due to the company’s investment in the recent Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD)/SAB Miller (OTCPK:SBMRY) business combination. MO believes the dividends received from BUD will have less favorable taxation treatment when compared to the company’s existing dividends received from SBMRY. As of 9/30/2017, MO had a 10.2% equity ownership stake in BUD.

So, when it comes to MO, which has had an effective tax rate in the mid-30%’s for as long as I have covered this stock, the recently enacted reduction directly impacts the company’s EPS; beginning in 2018. From an income tax provision/effective tax rate standpoint, this is a very positive catalyst/trend. The specific impact to MO’s 2018 EPS will be analyzed later in the article.

Regarding the second topic, under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) methodologies, entities subject to U.S. corporate income taxes were not allowed to fully/immediately expense certain investments such as PP&E within a company’s income/earnings and profit (“E&P”) statement. Instead, companies were required to “capitalize” certain assets which were deemed to have a “useful live” and amortize/depreciate such assets through its income/ E&P statement over their estimated lives. However, with the passage of the TCJA, current tax law now allows businesses to fully/immediately write-off such PP&E expenditures for five years. In year six, this full/immediate expensing begins to phase out. As such, there is now a greater “de-coupling” between GAAP and IRC methodologies when it comes to this topic. For MO, like most U.S. corporations, the company will be able to slightly lower its taxable income by immediately expensing certain PP&E costs. From an income tax provision/effective tax rate standpoint, this is a positive catalyst/trend.

Regarding the third topic, the TCJA has enacted a limit (or “cap”) on the amount of interest expense payments companies can deduct (a few sectors are generally not subject to this limitation; consumer goods is not one of them). Under previous tax law, no such limit/cap existed. Under current tax law, companies can now only deduct interest expense payments up to 30% of an entity’s annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) per the IRC. Beginning in 2022, this limit is even more strict; 30% of an entity’s annual earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”). From an income tax provision/effective tax rate standpoint, this is generally a negative factor/trend. However, when it currently comes to MO, the company’s interest payments are well below this 30% EBITDA threshold. As such, this recent change, in all likelihood, will have no impact on MO (unless the company was to notably increase its debt load).

Analysis of MO’s Projected 2018 EPS (Previous Vs. Current Tax Law):

Prior to performing this analysis, it should be noted I am assuming MO’s sales volumes, product prices, state excise taxes, and total expenses will NOT be impacted when comparing the company’s operating performance under previous and current tax law. Again, the analysis below is operating metrics/accounting based on GAAP which, with the exception of calculating an effective tax rate, is not impacted by the TCJA. In other words, the only figure that is impacted, per a GAAP standpoint, is MO’s “provision for income taxes” account. The purpose of this article is to compare/analyze the general impact on MO’s EPS (hence dividend per share rate) from the recently enacted change in U.S. corporate tax law. As such, all variables/factors within this analysis will remain constant with the exception of the provision for income taxes account. To provide a breakout of MO’s projected 2018 EPS under previous and current tax law, Table 1 is provided below.

Table 1 – MO Projected 2018 EPS (Previous Vs. Current Tax Law)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I am projecting MO will report a “gross profit” (net revenues less cost of sales and excise tax) of $11.9 billion for 2018 under both the previous and current tax law (see red reference “A”). Next, I am projecting MO will report “operating income” (gross profit less operating general, administrative, and asset impairment/exits costs) of $9.6 billion for 2018 under both the previous and current tax law (see red reference “B”). After accounting for MO’s interest expense and earnings from its 10.2% equity ownership stake in BUD, I am projecting the company will report “earnings before income taxes” of $9.7 billion for 2018 under both the previous and current tax law (see red reference “C”).

Moving down Table 1, this is where my projected figures change when comparing previous and current tax law. To reiterate, the previous U.S. corporate income tax rate (on C-Corps.) was 35%. Under the TCJA, the U.S. corporate income tax rate (on C-Corps.) was lowered to 21%. After performing minor adjustments to estimate MO’s effective tax rate (including calculating state and local tax rates) and accounting for an extremely minor portion of earnings attributable to non-controlling interests, I am projecting MO will report “net earnings attributable to the company” of $6.4 billion and $7.5 billion for 2018 under previous and current tax law, respectively (see red reference “E”). Under the TCJA (current tax law), I am projecting MO’s effective tax rate for 2018 to be in a range of 21.5-23.5%.

When calculated, this is projected earnings attributable to MO of $3.41 and $3.98 per share for 2018 under previous and current tax law, respectively (see red reference (“E/F”). As one can see, this is a notable difference in MO’s projected EPS for 2018. When calculated, this is a projected 2018 EPS increase of 17%.

Now, let us take this analysis a step further and project MO’s 2018 adjusted diluted EPS, dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio under previous and current tax law.

Analysis of MO’s Projected 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS, Dividend Per Share Rates, and Target Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio (Previous Vs. Current Tax Law):

MO’s executive management team has continued to state the company’s Board of Directors (“BoD”) bases its dividend per share rate directly off of adjusted diluted EPS. This figure is slightly different when compared to the EPS figure analyzed within the first part of this article. MO’s adjusted diluted EPS backs out certain “extraordinary/one-time” items in relation to the company’s operations. Such items include (but are not limited to) the following: 1) tobacco/health litigation costs; 2) SBMRY/BUD special transactions; 3) gains (losses) associated with the extinguishment of debt; and 4) gains (losses) associated with derivative instruments. MO’s executive management team has continued to reiterate the BoD’s “annual target distribution” is 80% of the company’s adjusted diluted EPS for that given year.

To analyze MO’s projected adjusted diluted EPS, dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio for 2018 under previous and current tax law, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – MO 2018 Projected Adjusted Diluted EPS, Dividend Per Share Rates, and Target Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio (Previous Vs. Current Tax Law)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 2 above as a reference, I was projecting MO would report adjusted diluted EPS of $0.81, $0.91, $0.96, and $0.87 under previous tax law for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. When combined, this calculates to an adjusted diluted EPS of $3.55 for 2018 (see blue reference “A” on the left side). If this projection came to fruition, when compared to the mean of MO’s estimated adjusted diluted EPS range of $3.29 for 2017, the company would have increased its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.26 or 7.90% during 2018. I believe this would have been an encouraging sign as MO’s annual adjusted diluted EPS percentage would have continued to increase by high single digits.

When calculated, MO’s projected target distribution to shareholders for 2018 would have been $2.84 per share (see blue reference “C” on the left side). This calculates to a quarterly target distribution of $0.71 per share for 2018 under previous tax law (see blue reference “(C/4)” on the left side). In comparison, I had projected MO would distribute dividends of $0.66, $0.66, $0.715, and $0.715 per share under previous tax law for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. When combined, this would have been an annual dividend distribution of $2.75 per share. If this projection came to fruition, MO would have had an annual underpayment of $0.09 per share. When calculated, MO would have had an annual target dividend distributions payout ratio of 97%, which would have been a minor underpayment. Now, let us take a look at my projected MO adjusted diluted EPS and dividend per share rates for 2018 under the TCJA (current tax law).

Still using Table 2 above as a reference, I am currently projecting MO will report adjusted diluted EPS of $0.89, $1.00, $1.06, and $0.96 under current tax law for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. When combined, this calculates to a projected adjusted diluted EPS of $3.91 for 2018 (see blue reference “A” on the right side). If this projection comes to fruition, when compared to the mean of MO’s estimated adjusted diluted EPS range of $3.29 for 2017, the company would increase its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.62 or 17.46% during 2018. When compared to previous tax law, I am currently projecting the TCJA will positively impact MO’s adjusted diluted EPS for 2018 by $0.36 or 9.56%.

When calculated, MO’s projected target distribution to shareholders for 2018 would be $3.13 per share (see blue reference “C” on the right side). This calculates to a quarterly target distribution of $0.782 per share for 2018 under current tax law (see blue reference “(C/4)” on the right side). I am assuming the BoD will keep MO’s annual target distribution at 80% of the company’s adjusted diluted EPS for 2018. I am also assuming the BoD will wait until the third quarter of 2018 (following current policy) to declare MO’s annual dividend increase.

Based on the data/assumptions above, including additional qualitative and quantitative factors omitted from this particular article, I am projecting MO will declare a dividend of $0.66, $0.66, $0.785, and $0.785 per share under current tax law for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. When calculated, this would be an annual dividend distribution of $2.89 per share. As such, when compared to MO’s projected target distribution of $3.13 per share for 2018, the company would have an annual underpayment of $0.24 per share. When calculated, MO would have an annual target dividend distributions payout ratio of 92%, which would continue to be a minor underpayment.

Conclusions Drawn:

This article first provided an overview of the impacts from the recently passed TCJA in relation to MO’s business operations. Within this overview, the following three topics were discussed: 1) change in U.S. corporate income tax rate; 2) change in capitalization versus expense methodologies when it comes to PP&E; and 3) change in corporate interest deductibility.

From this discussion, it was determined MO’s effective tax rate under the TCJA (current tax law) will notably decrease due to the U.S. corporate income tax rate decrease from 35% to 21%, will slightly decrease due to the immediate expensing of certain PP&E, and will not be impacted by the interest deductibility limit/cap of 30% of EBITDA (annual interest payments well below this threshold).

This article then provided the following summarized analysis of my personal projections regarding MO’s 2018 EPS and adjusted diluted EPS under previous and current tax law:

Projected MO 2018 EPS (Previous Tax Law): $3.41 per share

Projected MO 2018 EPS (Current Tax Law): $3.98 per share

Projected MO 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS (Previous Tax Law): $3.55 per share

Projected MO 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS (Current Tax Law): $3.91 per share

Finally, this article provided the following summarized analysis of my personal projections regarding MO’s 2018 quarterly dividend per share rates under the previous and current tax law:

MO’s projected dividend for Q1 2018, Q2 2018, Q3 2018, and Q4 2018 (Previous Tax Law): $0.66, $0.66, $0.715, and $0.715 per share

MO’s projected dividend for Q1 2018, Q2 2018, Q3 2018, and Q4 2018 (Current Tax Law): $0.66, $0.66, $0.785, and $0.785 per share

If these adjusted diluted EPS and dividend per share rate projections come to fruition (even if there are slight adjustments to the downside), I believe investors/the market will react positively to the news of MO’s notable (at or greater than 10%) dividend increase in 2018.

I hope the analysis above helps readers when trying to understand how the TCJA will impact MO’s business operations/financial performance. I believe the above analysis can be highly beneficial for existing and potential MO shareholders.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors/catalysts not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate MO as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than $77.50 per share, a HOLD when trading between $67.51 and $77.49 per share, and a BUY when trading at or less than $67.50 per share. These ranges are a $3.50 per share increase when compared to my last “standalone” MO article (approximately 2.5 months ago) and unchanged from my recent Seeking Alpha interview (approximately 3 weeks ago).

As such, I currently rate MO as a HOLD. My current price target for MO is $77.50 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is $67.50 per share.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions. Due to client engagements/services through my employer in relation to British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s (BTI) acquisition of Reynolds American, Inc., I will not discuss or take questions in relation to either company. Questions regarding Phillip Morris International (PM) are currently allowed.

MO Stock Disclosure:

I first initiated a position in MO back in late 2009 and continued to increase my position, at periodic intervals, from 2010 to 2013. On 10/4/2016, for the first time in several years, I “directly” increased my position in MO at a weighted average purchase price of $61.85 per share. On 3/1/2017, I sold approximately 33% of my entire MO position at a weighted average price of $75.605 per share as my price target, at the time, of $75.00 per share was met. On 3/2/2017, I sold another approximate 33% of my existing MO position at a weighted average price of $75.85 per share. On 3/8/2017, I sold my remaining position in MO at a weighted average price of $76.025 per share. The weighted average purchase price of my entire MO position was $29.78 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. The total return of my MO investment, excluding all dividends received/capital gains on reinvested dividends, was 234.3%.

On 8/21/2017, I once again initiated a position in MO at a weighted average purchase price of $63.465 per share as my BUY price, at the time, of $64.00 per share was reached. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

Each MO trade performed over the past several years was disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).