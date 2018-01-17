Caterpillar Stock Analysis - There's Trouble Ahead
About: Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Includes: DE
by: Yanni Lodato
Summary
Assessment of Caterpillar's management, competitive advantage, margin of safety, and balance sheet.
Examination of CAT's future prospects, growth potential, and ability to sustain current stock evaluations.
Analysis of CAT's competitors Hitachi, John Deere, and Terex.
Caterpillar (CAT) has recently been on an unprecedented winning streak, experiencing an exponential increase in stock value dating back to 2016. CAT stock prices have demonstrated an 80% year-over-year increase in value with