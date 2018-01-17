Don't Give In To The Fear Of Higher Interest Rates

So many market participants have been waiting for higher interest rates for so long that any slight upward move in rates for key benchmarks like the U.S. 10-year Treasury note sends folks into a tizzy and calls for “re-positioning your portfolio for higher rates” are amplified. Don’t fall victim to the blathering of pundits that desperately wish to be right (finally). Keep focusing on the returns that assets are likely to give you over a longer horizon. The long-term, inflation-adjusted return offered by U.S. Treasury notes and bonds is about 9 bp higher than it was at the start of the year, but is also 7 bp lower than it was at the end of November. These differences in return outlook are hardly indicative of a trend and even less compelling evidence for major portfolio changes.
It also is important to keep in mind that normalization of the Fed Funds rate does NOT mean that long-term interest rates must rise materially as well. Some upward movement will occur naturally as the shorter-dated coupons of long-term notes carry yields more consistent with the Fed Funds rate - but this not presage a sharp move higher for longer-dated yields.
In fact, we argue that the Federal Reserve must take its cues from longer term rates when setting policy and be careful not to inadvertently invert the yield curve unless it desires to slow lending.
Lower inflation-adjusted interest rates since our prior report have led to an upward adjustment to risk in our most aggressive model portfolios. Equity return projections are little changed m/m while projected fixed income returns are lower across maturities.
Our optimal portfolio for an investor with average risk tolerance includes a 53% allocation to equity, unchanged m/m. Holdings of cyclical equity have been increased for both U.S and foreign-developed equity, despite record high stock prices as the risk premia of these sectors also is higher m/m. Emerging market equity exposure ticked lower as strong returns in December pushed down future return expectations.
Fixed income holdings were shifted toward intermediate maturities from longer maturities and toward TIPS from nominal bonds.
Optimal Long-term Asset Allocation for Investor with Average Risk Tolerance
Long-Term Equity Market Return Outlook:
Projected Long-Run Annual Real Returns
Projected U.S. large-cap equity returns are unchanged following a 1% return for the S&P 500 in December. Energy shares were the leading sector for the month due to an upward move in crude oil prices, while utilities stocks lagged.
Our forecast for U.S. large-cap equity returns implies average annual mid-cycle earnings of ~$126 for the S&P 500 index companies, up $2 from our prior estimate. This earnings outlook compares to the consensus bottoms-up forecast of ~$146 over the next four quarters for S&P 500 earnings.
The gap between the projected returns of cyclical and non-cyclical U.S. large-cap equity remains at zero for a second month. The previous period of parity between these asset classes from an expected return perspective was the middle of 2013.
Difference Between Projected Cyclical and Non-cyclical Equity Returns
The Russell 2000 was flat in December, and the projected returns m/m for U.S. small and mid-cap equity are unchanged.
We have removed U.S. small- and mid-cap funds from our portfolios after two months of inclusion. The effect of a modest increase in risk premia across higher returning cyclical equity asset classes dominated the diversification benefits of holding smaller cap stocks. Small- and mid-cap funds likely will remain a marginal holding in our model portfolios absent a major shift in asset prices.
The projected return for foreign developed large-cap equity is mixed m/m (the MSCI EAFE Index was up 2% in December). The outlook is unchanged for non-cyclical sectors while projected returns are a tick lower for cyclical equity.
The roughly 100 bp premium offered by foreign-developed cyclical equity over U.S. cyclical equity is above the average of 85 bp over the past five years. Our model portfolios continue to modestly favor foreign developed over U.S. cyclical equity.
The return outlook for emerging markets large-cap cyclical equity is lower m/m following a 4% gain for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in December. The 120 bp return premium offered by emerging markets over U.S. equity is below the three-year average of 170 bp, and the 20 bp return premium over foreign-developed cyclical equity is below the three-year average of 80 bp.
Cyclical Large-Cap Equity Premia
Long-Term Fixed Income Market Return Outlook:
Projected Long-Run Annual Real Returns
Projected real fixed income returns are lower across maturities due to a decline in real interest rates and credit risk premia. Inflation risk premia remain practically non-existent.
The estimated real term premium offered for 10-year U.S. Treasury (UST) bonds is down 5 bp m/m. A 10-year UST note purchased in five years offers 18 bp of additional return over a 52-week UST bill. This level is below the 10-year average real term premium of 56 bp.
Risk Free Real Term Premium
The estimated inflation risk premium is now effectively zero for a 15-year bond, down 4 bp m/m. The inflation premium remains below 20 bp for the 27th consecutive month as bond markets continue to imply a significant possibility of disinflation.
Inflation Term Premium (15-Yr. Bond)
We estimate that investors in investment grade corporate bonds are receiving ~6 bp of return for every year to maturity as compensation for credit risk, down 2 bp from a month ago. The current credit risk premium is consistent with the five-year average of 5 bp for every year to maturity.
Credit Risk Premium Per Year
