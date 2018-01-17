Don't Give In To The Fear Of Higher Interest Rates

So many market participants have been waiting for higher interest rates for so long that any slight upward move in rates for key benchmarks like the U.S. 10-year Treasury note sends folks into a tizzy and calls for “re-positioning your portfolio for higher rates” are amplified. Don’t fall victim to the blathering of pundits that desperately wish to be right (finally). Keep focusing on the returns that assets are likely to give you over a longer horizon. The long-term, inflation-adjusted return offered by U.S. Treasury notes and bonds is about 9 bp higher than it was at the start of the year, but is also 7 bp lower than it was at the end of November. These differences in return outlook are hardly indicative of a trend and even less compelling evidence for major portfolio changes.

It also is important to keep in mind that normalization of the Fed Funds rate does NOT mean that long-term interest rates must rise materially as well. Some upward movement will occur naturally as the shorter-dated coupons of long-term notes carry yields more consistent with the Fed Funds rate - but this not presage a sharp move higher for longer-dated yields.

In fact, we argue that the Federal Reserve must take its cues from longer term rates when setting policy and be careful not to inadvertently invert the yield curve unless it desires to slow lending.

Lower inflation-adjusted interest rates since our prior report have led to an upward adjustment to risk in our most aggressive model portfolios. Equity return projections are little changed m/m while projected fixed income returns are lower across maturities.

Our optimal portfolio for an investor with average risk tolerance includes a 53% allocation to equity, unchanged m/m. Holdings of cyclical equity have been increased for both U.S and foreign-developed equity, despite record high stock prices as the risk premia of these sectors also is higher m/m. Emerging market equity exposure ticked lower as strong returns in December pushed down future return expectations.

Fixed income holdings were shifted toward intermediate maturities from longer maturities and toward TIPS from nominal bonds.



Optimal Long-term Asset Allocation for Investor with Average Risk Tolerance





Long-Term Equity Market Return Outlook: