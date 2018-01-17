I, like others, felt that frequency of exacerbations was the more important endpoint. And I think that was met. -- Randy Hawkins, Meeting of the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee, January 11, 2018 As I said, I wanted to vote in support of approval, but I recognize that this vote would not strictly be in response to the FDA's specific question on the evidence of impact in time-to-event. If this drug were to be approved, despite our vote, it would make sense to label the product for those with moderate to severe disease, that is, those that have at least four episodes in a year, as this endpoint seemed to be met, at least to my standard, in both studies. -- Michael Green, Meeting of the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee, January 11, 2018 FDA recognizes that many of the questions voted on by advisory committee members are complex and that the discussion that accompanies the voting is important. -- Guidance for FDA Advisory Committee Members and FDA Staff : Voting Procedures for Advisory Committee Meetings

In brief: The advisory committee, in addressing the question posed by the FDA, voted 12 "no", and 3 "yes", with 1 abstention. On its face, it looks like this sets up Aradigm for a CRL with 99% certainty.

I am here to tell you that, based on comments after the vote (transcript link here), it is not a 99% certainty -- not even close. If readers examine the comments carefully, a major theme emerges in about 10 out of 16 advisory committee members: they believed that the drug should be approved, but they voted "no" just because the question that was asked was (roughly) "does the primary endpoint of time-to-first-exacerbation support the drug's safety and efficacy?"

But Aradigm had also collected a different and better endpoint: that of frequency of exacerbation. Aradigm, the FDA, and every single committee member stated this was a more relevant endpoint. Based on frequency of exacerbation data (along with other measures -- the "totality of evidence"), my estimate is that 10 out of 16 members believed that the drug should be approved, for the sickest patients -- which Aradigm enrolled.

Thus, the question before investors is not whether the FDA goes against the advisory committee meeting (transcript link here) and approves the drug, but whether it goes against the advisory committee meeting and does not. And that decision is entirely up to Division Director Sumathi Nambiar.

Aradigm's drug, Linhaliq, would treat patients who are, right now, suffering, and using much less-efficacious drugs with extremely poor side-effect profiles. Linhaliq would fill a space in the antibiotic treatment of bronchiectasis -- one that is currently completely empty.

If Linhaliq is not approved by January 26 (the PDUFA date), the stock will probably sink to $1.50-$1.80, or maybe lower. But if it is approved, ARDM would likely see multi-year highs. For investors, the FDA's decision thus presents an interesting risk/reward scenario.

The article is divided into five parts:

Background on Aradigm (skip this if you've already read the other articles). Voting commentary analysis. "So, 10-6, you say?" Some comparison of Bayer voting comments and Aradigm voting comments (from the same people!) Reasonably likely considerations and conclusions of the Division Director.

1) Background on Bronchiectasis, Aradigm, and Linhaliq

As many investors know, I've written two articles ([1], [2]) on Aradigm (OTC:ARDM) already. These articles are largely based on two KOL (Key opinion leader) presentations made by Aradigm in September and November of 2017. I intend that this third article will be part of a quadrilogy. I have a more thorough introduction on bronchiectasis in both articles. In short, bronchiectasis is a rare and difficult-to-diagnose disease of the lungs that has many different and often unknown causes.

Prevalence of Bronchiectasis

In a 2017 paper, researchers calculated that for 2013 US clinical practice, between 340,000 and 522,000 patients were receiving some form of treatment for some level of bronchiectasis, based on data from a large health-care claims repository. Half a dozen papers on the subject of the incidence of P. aeruginosa infection give an average of 26%: that is, 26% of bronchiectasis patients have P. aeruginosa infection, which is linked to the most advanced/severe forms of the disease.

In bronchiectasis, the patient goes through a constant "vicious cycle" of mucus buildup in the lungs due to airway clearance problems of some sort, followed by severe infection, followed by inflammation from the body's immune response. This causes damage to the lungs and makes airway clearance even more difficult, encouraging again mucus buildup.

Bronchiectasis patients use multiple medications and devices, including bronchodilators and oral and IV antibiotics, to try to reduce the progression of disease.

Aradigm's Linhaliq is a formulation of ciprofloxacin that combines free ciprofloxacin and ciprofloxacin embedded in liposomes, inhaled with a nebulizer. The combination allows for convenient once-daily dosing and a relatively stable maintenance of cipro in the lungs throughout the day. Per Aradigm briefing documents (p. 15, figure 2), the amount of ciprofloxacin in the lungs is up to 750 times greater than what 500mg oral ciprofloxacin would provide in the blood.

Linhaliq Trial Outcome and Analysis

The company ran two identical trials, ORBIT-3 and ORBIT-4, for up to 52 weeks per patient. Each patient received the drug, or placebo, in a 28-day on/off period.

As I explain in detail in previous articles, the company's trial results were reported in late 2016. ORBIT-3 did not meet the primary endpoint of time-to-first-exacerbation or key secondary endpoint of frequency of exacerbations, although the results were directionally positive. ORBIT-4 met all endpoints. Pooled data indicated highly statistically significant results in nearly every measurement, especially in moderate or severe frequency of exacerbation.

In September of 2017, through a KOL ("key opinion leader") presentation, investors learned that ORBIT-3's endpoint failure was influenced heavily by an imbalance in macrolide use at baseline and also an imbalance in off-protocol antibiotic use:

1. In ORBIT-3 and ORBIT-4, some patients increased antibiotics use off-protocol (that is, outside of a protocol-defined exacerbation). This is normal and expected, as these patients struggle with this disease on a near-daily basis -- even without exacerbations. More patients on placebo did this than on the drug. (In my view, patients likely also increased usage during off-periods much more than during on-periods.)

2. There was also an imbalance in baseline macrolide usage between ORBIT-3 and ORBIT-4. In ORBIT-3, two times as many patients (by percent) had been using macrolides on baseline. This was flipped in ORBIT-4:

3. Macrolides are often effective drugs. With continual use over time, a patient's lung bacteria will develop resistant isolates, slowly making these drugs less effective. Macrolide usage therefore roughly corresponds with disease severity.

4. Aradigm also observed that off-protocol placebo patients in ORBIT-3 had significantly fewer exacerbations as compared to on-protocol placebo patients. This wasn't seen in ORBIT-4:

Aradigm posited that because ORBIT-3 placebo patients were taking relatively low amounts of macrolides at baseline, they weren't as sick as compared to ORBIT-4 patients, and responded better to extra oral or IV drugs.

Thus, placebo patients taking extra drugs off-protocol had fewer exacerbations than those who didn't, as those drugs were actually working to reduce exacerbations. The opposite was true in ORBIT-4, where off-protocol drug use in placebo patients did not reduce exacerbations.

In the drug arms, because Linhaliq was already very effective in killing bacteria, there was no difference.

The conclusion that was drawn from all of this is that ORBIT-3 data was skewed by placebo patients taking drug off-protocol, as can be seen in the graphs above. Looking at the drug effect itself, we can actually see that there was only a 10% difference in exacerbations per patient between the two trials, which is extremely consistent.

Linhaliq NDA

In mid-2017, Aradigm initiated a New Drug Application for Linhaliq for the treatment of bronchiectasis patients, specifically with P. aeruginosa infection.

2) Voting Commentary Analysis

Voting Question

1. VOTE: Has the applicant provided substantial evidence of the safety and efficacy of ciprofloxacin dispersion for inhalation in delaying the time to first exacerbation after starting treatment in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis patients with chronic lung infections with Pseudomonas aeruginosa? a. If yes, please provide any recommendations concerning labeling. b. If no, what additional studies/analyses are needed? Please discuss appropriate endpoints, drug regimens and trial duration.

And the vote was 12-3-1 against. So, why do I still think that Linhaliq can be potentially approved? Well, let's find out...

Frequency

After hours of presentations by both Aradigm and the FDA, it was impressed upon the committee that frequency of exacerbations, and the other measures presented, made more sense than time-to-first-exacerbation, as can be seen in the post-voting comments.

In Aradigm's presentation, frequency was the strongest data point.

Yet, the FDA still asked a question about time-to-first-exacerbation, and not frequency.

At the very last moment, right before the voting, Doctor Green (I think it was Michael Green -- there were two Doctor Greens) asked what everyone had probably been thinking even from the very beginning of the session: whether the advisory committee could vote for an additional question of frequency:

I would just like to get clarification as to whether it would be appropriate as a committee member to answer this question both trying to address time to first exacerbation but also total number of exacerbations since that's been such a subject for conversation during the day's progress?

... and the Division Director told him,

I think we would suggest you can work on the question as it's asked, but certainly any comments you have and any additional feedback you have can be brought up as part of the question.

It is the very negative vote on that time-to-first-exacerbation question which sent the stock down into the abyss on Thursday after-hours. But as we'll later find out, if it was a vote on frequency, the vote would have perhaps been a 10-6 vote in favor of approval.

So why would the FDA ask a question that it already knew was a bad question to ask?

To answer this question, join me as we travel all the way back to December 2010. That month is the first time that Aradigm and the FDA met to discuss Aradigm's development plan for Linhaliq (Aradigm briefing docs, page 127).

In my first article on Aradigm, I discussed how the primary endpoint initially agreed to with the FDA was time-to-first-exacerbation: at the time, all previous bronchiectasis trials had extremely poor levels of safety; it was unknown whether an exacerbation would be due to a drug side-effect or due to the disease itself. Therefore, it made sense to use time-to-first-exacerbation to err on the side of safety.

And so, for the Phase 2 trial, per FDA recommendations, Aradigm adopted the plan of dropping patients off the drug immediately, if they had an exacerbation. But by the start of Aradigm's two Phase 3 trials, Linhaliq's safety profile showed this to be unnecessary.

Notably, the EMA (European Medicines Agency) was slightly ahead of the FDA and wanted to know frequency of exacerbations, instead.

With a good level of safety, it makes sense to consider frequency as a much more important and more encompassing primary endpoint, especially in very sick patients who have many exacerbations, as this more fully captures the state of their disease. This concept is supported by the FDA's 2016 COPD trial design guidance.

The FDA, Bayer, Aradigm, and the advisory committee in both adcom meetings all agree that frequency (a secondary endpoint, and primary for the EMA) is a better endpoint than time-to-first-exacerbation. But don't take my word for it. Instead, listen to the committee members speak in this audio/transcript.

Bayer's Adcom

But Bayer had an adcom on November 16, 2017, for its own Cipro formulation targeting bronchiectasis, albeit in the full population and not just for those very sick patients with a P. aeruginosa infection.

Bayer had an SPA which would allow approval if the primary endpoint of time-to-first-exacerbation was met. But, similar to Aradigm's case, this endpoint was not met in both of Bayer's Cipro 28 on/off trials, and it was not met in one of two of Bayer's Cipro 14 on/off trials. The voting question was identical to that of Aradigm's.

And in Bayer's adcom, advisory committee members, 11 out of 15 of whom were in Aradigm's adcom of 16 members, felt that time-to-first-exacerbation was not a good endpoint, and frequency and some other endpoints were. But, as we'll see, the majority also didn't feel that the efficacy met the bar due to the potential antibiotic resistance concerns, and those who did vote "yes" were on the fence.

In both adcoms, the FDA spent time to discuss that the endpoint of time-to-first-exacerbation was not a good endpoint.

Thus, the reader might inquire:

"OK, so why didn't the FDA change the question after the Bayer adcom?!?"

Why, indeed.

I considered three theories.

The FDA is under the employ of Bayer. Extremely unlikely, in my estimation. The FDA just ... forgot ... to change the voting question. I guess it's possible, but unlikely. The FDA either sent this voting question to Aradigm many months ago and thus they can't change it, or they want to be seen as "fair", and give both companies the same question. I think one or both of these is the most likely possibility.

Everyone Agreed That The Time-To-First Exacerbation Was A Poor Endpoint

As stated earlier, Bayer, Aradigm, the FDA, and every member in the advisory committee. agreed that time-to-first-exacerbation was a poor endpoint.

But, just because the primary endpoint was a poor endpoint, does not mean that you throw out two 52-week safety and efficacy trials, because those trials also collected the endpoints that everyone agreed were the correct endpoints: frequency of exacerbation, reduction in hospital stays, reduction in oral and IV antibiotic usage, and many other endpoints.

It seems logical that the FDA would not be "locked in" to simply looking at the primary endpoint, especially after it has been determined by everyone involved to not be reflective of a therapy's benefit. And the FDA's Division Directors have this flexibility. For example, investors can look to Aerie's switch of primary and secondary endpoints for their second Phase 3 trial (with that division's nod), and the subsequent approval of their drug Rhopressa, to see that this is so.

And, of course, there is the mountain of drugs that have been approved on the basis of one clinical trial in a very sick patient population who had no good options. (For examples, see the September KOL call, pages 8-15.)

That, right there, is the crux of the argument in support of Linhaliq and Aradigm's expansive data on frequency of exacerbations and multiple other highly supportive endpoints -- the "totality of the data" supports approval, despite any risk that patients' bacteria develop antibiotic resistance over a long period of time (though, not to Linhaliq).

When the FDA makes the determination on whether to approve Linhaliq, they will weigh the risks and the benefits. So before we get to the endpoint data itself, let's look at the target population -- the sicker the target population, the more of a risk they should be able to accept in order to obtain treatment benefit.

How Sick Are These Patients?

The now-complete Antibacterial Therapies for Patients With an Unmet Medical Need for the Treatment of Serious Bacterial Diseases: Guidance for Industry, written partly by the current Division Director, asks,

10. Will the FDA accept greater toxicity for drugs that treat patients who have a serious bacterial disease and an unmet medical need?

The answer given is:

The safety of a drug is assessed by weighing its risks against its benefits. Drugs with risks that would be unacceptable for a broad population may be acceptable for patient populations with serious disease that do not have other treatment options. As stated previously, acceptance of greater uncertainty or higher risk in patients with serious diseases and with an unmet need is an appropriate approach to the risk-benefit assessment.

Thus, when the Division Director considers the risk versus benefit profile, she will be considering the target population of Linhaliq, which is much narrower than the population at large.

It's also much narrower than Bayer's target population of bronchiectasis patients with or without P. aeruginosa, by a factor of 3 or 4. And then, when we later compare against Bayer's clinical data and Bayer voting comments, we should keep in mind that Bayer did enroll a much less sick population.

Another similar example is cancer patients, who take many kinds of drugs that no healthy patient would take, due to the extremely heavy side-effect profile of those drugs. Thus, the balance of risk versus benefit should be understood in terms of the severity profile of the group of patients in question.

The Unmet Need

In Linhaliq's case, it might be contentious that someone with an average of one exacerbation every two years would need the therapy -- although we should keep in mind that exacerbations are just the tip of an iceberg in bronchiectasis, and these patients typically have a range of low-level symptoms, such as constant tiredness.

But if we consider someone who, for example, is frail, 70 years old, and had 4 exacerbations requiring hospitalization in the last two year, this person is clearly in need of Linhaliq therapy, and that person's lung bacteria developing antibiotic resistance isn't really an issue anymore. And, Aradigm enrolled patients just like this.

But one uncertainty of the committee was that high baseline numbers of exacerbations weren't replicated in placebo trials. A few potential explanations for this were given by Aradigm, including stricter patient health monitoring leading to better outcomes even on placebo, and extremely strict exacerbation counting made by Aradigm's adjudication committee.

On the other hand, a bit under 20% of the study population already had resistant isolates, so that fear of antibiotic resistance is not even applicable to them. But in any case, Aradigm actually showed that having resistant bacteria is not correlated with increased exacerbations.

Thus, a central theme of the discussion after the vote (even for those who voted "no" on the question) was that, to get around all concerns about potential antibiotic resistance over the long run, the drug should be given to the sickest patients -- those with many exacerbations:

If this drug were to be approved, despite our vote, it would make sense to label the product for those with moderate to severe disease, that is, those that have at least four episodes in a year, as this endpoint seemed to be met, at least to my standard, in both studies. -- Michael Green But it does look like -- I hear and understand the huge need from patients, and it does look like the drug might have a good effect in the right population. So, which to me does seem to me people who had more frequent exacerbations for sure. -- Barbara Gripshover

On to the endpoint data. What are these endpoints, and how strong are they -- are they strong enough to overcome what is the major FDA concern of the development of antibiotic resistance, rendering other present/future antibiotics potentially unusable?

Why is Time-To-First-Exacerbation A Poor Endpoint?

Let's take a quick look at Bayer's and Aradigm's time-to-first-exacerbation and frequency of exacerbations, provided in this linked table here.

Analysis: In general, Bayer's time-to-first-exacerbation reduction data "looks" quite a bit stronger than its frequency. Furthermore, in terms of total days' improvement, it is larger than Aradigm, but not larger in total percent. But if we look at the reduction of total number of exacerbations, Aradigm comes out ahead by a factor of approximately 2, making Bayer's time-to-first-exacerbation advantage a statistical anomaly.

Here's why:

Consider trial data where average exacerbations against placebo are reduced from 8 to 5.6, or 4 to 2.8, or 2 to 1.4, or 1 to .7, or .5 to .35. That, of course, is always a 30% reduction, and a decreasing absolute reduction.

However, in terms of days till exacerbation, the difference is 25.5 days, 34.5 days, 44 days, 40 days, 20.1 days, respectively... the numbers go up, then down -- it's not linear. In other words, the reduction in the time-to-first exacerbation against placebo isn't a reliable indicator of patient improvement.

Conceptually, the idea of using time-to-first-exacerbation is all wrong, anyway.

If one only considers time-to-first-exacerbation, this could imply a theory of drug effect where the drug in question works for a little while to hold that first exacerbation "at bay" and then the drug basically stops working. That's really not what is happening. Aradigm data shows that the drug effect is the same on the first week as it is on the last:

So, let's update our conceptual model of the disease to one where the effect is to drastically reduce the number of bacteria in the lungs in every "on" period.

It's not just total number of exacerbations that matters. What's relevant is trying to understand the improvement in the overall health of the patient over a year's time, compared to placebo.

So, we can look at, for example:

1. Duration of exacerbations. Surely, an exacerbation that lasts 20 days is in on average more significant than one that lasts two days? In fact, this concern was raised by the FDA in the advisory committee meeting and also in the Bayer advisory committee meeting:

Aradigm adcom meeting slides (credit: @FDAadcomm on Twitter):

Bayer adcom meeting slides:

Although duration-of-exacerbation data is missing from Bayer's briefing and slides, per this FDA slide above, the FDA states that at least some durations were recorded. By contrast, Aradigm recorded all of the data. Per Aradigm briefing documents,

In Study 1202, the total mean (standard error) duration of PEs per subject for Linhaliq was numerically shorter than placebo by 9.07 (7.75) days. The least squares mean duration of PEs was 50.75 (5.38) days for Linhaliq and 59.83 (6.70) days for placebo. In Study 1201, the total mean duration of PEs per subject for Linhaliq was also numerically shorter than placebo by 1.75 days (5.68). The least squares mean duration of PEs was 42.14 (3.60) days for Linhaliq and 43.90 (4.85) days for placebo.

The advisory committee agreed that duration was a relevant endpoint. Dr. Dean Follman, a member of the advisory committee, had this to say (this analysis is called the "counting method"):

I think I prefer the frequency endpoint, using, as Dr. Wittes said, the counting method for analysis. It is a more elegant way to deal with the data. I think it also better gets at the course of the disease. Instead of just looking at time-to-first, it's reflective of what happens over the course of the year. We see in the data also that it's a more sensitive measure to have smaller p-values than we had with time-to-first-event, so that's another reason.

2. Frequency of exacerbations for patients with multiple exacerbations during the trial.

As stated earlier, the sickest patients in Aradigm's trial benefited the most. Aradigm provides supporting data in Table 10 on page 67 of its briefing documents. IMPORTANT: please note that (1) the p-values identified in this table are for time-to-first-exacerbation, not frequency, and (2) that twice as many patients were in the drug arm compared to the placebo arm:

In the table above, we can see that p-values for both ORBIT-3 (1201) and ORBIT-4, even for the not-so-great measure of time-to-first-exacerbation, were extremely low for patients with more than two events. Or, as Aradigm stated,

...there is evidence of a beneficial treatment effect of Linhaliq from the time to the third serial event onwards in subjects who had more than two events during the 48-week double blind period. -- page 67, Aradigm briefing documents

3. Quality of life. Aradigm determined that quality of life improvements were linearly associated with the reduction of bacteria in the lungs (i.e.: CFUs, or colony-forming units):

In my view, many patients, in real life scenarios, are likely to violate the 28-day on/off regimen and take smaller breaks between dosing. This should correlate to significant quality of life improvements overall. And there is evidence of significant quality of life changes for the sickest patients:

And also quality of life. What's interesting is the study didn't show benefit [in quality of life], but we heard huge, you know, we head stories of *amazing* changes. So, it's hard to imagine that if there is a good decrease in frequencies, that we wouldn't be able to somehow impact the quality of life as well. -- Barbara Gripshover

4. Aradigm provided multiple relevant analyses serving as a proxy for patient health and drug burden, in pages 81-82 of the Aradigm briefing document. This data included: [a]: a reduction in IV antibiotic drug exposure (42%), [b]: a reduction in oral drug exposure (42%), and [c]: a reduction in hospitalization days (31%).

ORBIT-3 vs. ORBIT-4

The discrepancy between ORBIT-3 and ORBIT-4 data identified to investors in September was mentioned in Aradigm briefing documents, but not in the most thorough way as I would have ideally preferred. For example, there is no full-analysis versus per-protocol graph as shown in the first section of this article.

Similarly, although both the off-protocol use and the macrolide use differences were identified by Aradigm, they were not cohesively connected in the FDA's analysis of Aradigm's data.

After discussing the matter with those who watched via live video recording as well as with those who were there, it does seem like Aradigm did mention this, and it may have been in the slides presented at the adcom (it is unclear to me); still, Aradigm did not thoroughly drive home this point home.

If it did, I think the vast majority of the committee would have been entirely supportive of approval (but would still have voted "no" to the question that was posed), rather than 10 out of 16 and perhaps 2 hesitant "maybe"s.

This was the one and only unforced error that Aradigm committed, in my view.

"So, 10-6, you say?"

After the vote, the wire that traders saw and the news that was reported was, for example (per Seeking Alpha news):

The FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee has voted 3 - 12 (1 - abstain) against approval for Aradigm's (OTC:ARDM) Linhaliq (ciprofloxacin for inhalation) for the treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis patients with chronic lung infections from Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

(And frankly, it's outrageous that this is even called "news". Does anyone remember Alder (ALDR)? It went up 50% last week. Does everyone remember the "SA news"? And what I wrote about it? Short memories...)

This kind of reporting on all the news wires caused the stock price to crash. The reality of the advisory committee's thoughts in the voting comments (made after the vote) is completely different from the vote itself.

The vote, according to many of the "no" comments, does not represent an approval opinion.

But this is the world we live in. And it has created an amazing buying opportunity, in my opinion. However, despite my analysis of the situation, there can be no guarantee of what the outcome will be. It is entirely up to the division director.

Quick Plug

Last week (Friday morning, 1/12/2018), I provided to investors an interactive transcript (note: tested on Chrome only) of the 30-minute voting comments, on Seeking Alpha, Stocktwits, and Twitter. The transcript combines audio and text, and allows investors to jump very quickly between specific speakers.

I do have further plans for this web application, which I designed (with some input from others) and programmed. Even though it is in the "alpha" stage and not entirely finished yet, I made some quick changes to make the content immediately accessible to curious investors.

More Quotes

I strongly urge readers of this article to carefully examine the transcript. I identified 6 "no voters" (see this attachment) who were very clearly in favor of approval of Linhaliq without post-approval clinical studies, and would have voted yes to the question of frequency of exacerbation and approval: Demetre Daskalakis, Michael Green, Barbara Gripshover, Randy Hawkins, Jasan Zimmerman, and Jonathan Green. I also believe that Joanna Schaenman favored such an approval, as she indicated that she would like Aradigm to attempt to acquire "more granular data regarding reasons for exacerbations and clinical response to FQs which could be performed perhaps as a follow-up of previous study patients would help us get to the level of evidence needed for us to feel more favorably about this type of medication."

Two things that stand out like a sore thumb in the voting comments are:

The majority of members (10 out of 16) did not consider the vote a vote for or against approval. Some explicitly stated this in their comments. Many suggested that the label be restricted to the sickest bronchiectasis patients -- perhaps those with four or more exacerbations, or those with P. aeruginosa already in their lungs. Many members struggled with the discordant ORBIT-3 vs. ORBIT-4 findings. Theoretically, at least, this was a completely avoidable issue. For what it's worth, on January 12, I did write a letter (email) to the Division Director, all other FDA employees present during the meeting, and every advisory committee member, re-iterating my view (which is Aradigm's view) on the per-protocol vs. full-analysis issue, and their findings as presented in two KOL presentations in September and November. In my email, I also emphasized to the FDA about the wishes of the significant majority of the committee -- to approve the drug without more clinical studies.

So far, no one from the FDA and no advisory committee member has written back, although I would be surprised if they did, due to concerns about breaking the law and such.

4) Some Comparison of Bayer Voting Comments and Aradigm Voting Comments (From The Same People!)

If we examine the Bayer voting comments (the webcast is publicly available), we see some similarities and stark differences. Overall, the weakness of the data and incomplete information on the trial designs were emphasized. Safety concerns and antibiotic resistance concerns were noted in a most significant fashion.

For example, we can take a look at Jonathan Green's Bayer and Aradigm comments, side by side:

Bayer Jonathan Green. I voted "no". I want to first frame it and say that, you know, I am very sensitive to the needs of the patients as a critical care physician who takes care of patients in their worst shape when they come to me in the ICU. I am not convinced that this drug is going to change that outcome. I think that the inconsistency of the data between the trials was important. I also think that the time-to-first-exacerbation is not the relevant endpoint here clinically. You know, if I'm a patient I guess it matters the first time if it takes longer to get an exacerbation. I am much more interested in the durability of this effect over the long term. This is a drug patients will be on potentially for many years, and I want to understand if it is going to help them after that 1st exacerbation, 2nd exacerbation, and over time. And I am not convinced that we're not in the long run going to cause more harm than good by removing what I think is a very important systemic antibiotic for this patient population and other patients in the future. Aradigm Jonathan Green and I voted "no". Um, again, I think many of the reasons have already been stated, so I won't repeat them. The question that was asked was quite specific, and I did not feel that that was met. That being said, does that mean I don't want this drug to be available? No [it doesn't]. I would like my colleagues who treat these patients in the outpatient setting to be able to have a drug such as this available for judicious use for the right subset of patients which are most likely, again, the most severely affected. But, however, you know, that was not the question that was posed. I think that there is a role for this. I would like the patients to have it available, on label, so we're looking at paid for. And I think that there is a group that it would be very usable for. But the specific question that was asked was that did they present substantial evidence for time to delay and time to first exacerbation? I did not think that was met.

Barbara Gripshover, in the Bayer adcom, stated that she believed reduction in IV antibiotic use would be a good endpoint, and was unconvinced about the efficacy. Unlike Bayer, Aradigm provided the IV antibiotic use data. In the Aradigm adcom, she stated that

But it does look like -- I hear and understand the huge need from patients, and it does look like the drug might have a good effect in the right population. So, which to me does seem to me people who had more frequent exacerbations for sure. -- Barbara Gripshover

Similarly, in the Bayer adcom, Jasan Zimmerman was concerned about safety, variability of results, and wanted to see hospitalization data -- which Aradigm provided. But in the Aradigm adcom, he stated that:

Um, if the question were, um, frequency of pulmonary exacerbations, I would have been closer to yes. I think that's really important, kind of like what Dr. Clark said. Frequency of pulmonary exacerbations, duration, antibiotic use, hospitalization -- those are much more important than time-to-first-exacerbation. ... And I know, like Dr. Weina alluded to, we can't do a 50-year study. But! Maybe we do a 10-year study. Or, maybe the answer is, approve it and follow the patients for 10 or 20 or more years. Thank you. -- Jasan Zimmerman

Michael Green, Jonathan Green, Barbara Gripshover, and Jasan Zimmerman were all unconvinced regarding the Bayer data. But on the Aradigm data, their opinions were quite different.

5) Reasonably Likely Considerations And Conclusions of the Division Director: Will the FDA Tell Investors to "Beat It, Beat It!"?

I think there are two -- maybe three -- paths that this could go down. Based on the previous two CRLs of the Division ([almost certainly] Bayer, and Cempra), I believe that the Division Director is incredibly hesitant to give the green light to drugs that may potentially have safety concerns. But, based on the adcom discussions, the consensus from the vast majority of the committee is that Linhaliq is, indeed, reasonably safe -- and much safer than Bayer's drug. If you compare the safety section side-by-side from both the Bayer FDA briefing and the Aradigm FDA briefing, there is a world of difference.

Another and perhaps not-so-minor point is that in the Bayer briefing document, high variability in pharmacokinetics for sampled patients is identified, but this is not an issue in Aradigm briefing documents.

The Two Paths

In the first path, which the market (going by option prices) believes is 98-99% likely, the Division Director will issue a CRL on or about January 26. I considered what that could look like, based on advisory committee comments:

A recommendation for a new 52-week crossover trial in 300 patients. The FDA will ask, perhaps, that at least 25% of patients have 3 or more baseline exacerbations yearly or 50% of patients having resistant P. aeruginosa, and that the primary endpoint should be frequency and duration of exacerbations, with secondary endpoints being IV use, hospitalization rates, and costs. The trial should [again] include cross-resistance monitoring of other types bacteria other than P. aeruginosa.

But, in fact, the reality is that the only differences between this hypothetical design and ORBIT-3/ORBIT-4 is the crossover design (which would potentially significantly reduce the power of results), and the severity of the patient population (~17% of patients already have resistant P. aeruginosa in ORBIT-3 & 4 trials, for example).

Without even considering the impact on investment in the sector, we know that Linhaliq is needed now, right now, for the most severely diseased patients. There were approximately two dozen comments submitted by patients and caretakers on regulations.gov. These comments all had a central theme: there are no good options, and very sick patients are extremely desperate for anything that can help them. And as I wrote in my letter to the Division Director, the rest of the review division, and the advisory committee, these extremely sick patients can't wait another 2-4 years for a pristine trial to be run and for another New Drug Application to be submitted and approved. Some of them could be dead by then.

(source)

The open public session, as evidenced by the following quote from Barbara Gripshover -- "we heard huge, you know, we head stories of *amazing* changes" -- featured several speakers who had actually participated in the Linhaliq clinical trial and seen a very significant decrease in the number of their exacerbations and their quality of life.

For example, consider someone who goes from 5 to 2 exacerbations. Recall 16 days is the per-exacerbation average, so that's 22% of their life down to 8.7%, or an increase in 48 productive days. And, again, as identified previously, Linhaliq does significantly help the most severely sick patients.

Thus, a CRL decision runs really counter to Gottlieb's new goal of patient-centric outcomes, and would unjustly deprive many patients of what could be a life-altering medication. Additionally, it would run counter to the advisory committee's strong majority opinion that the drug is safe and the majority opinion that it is effective -- and as we know, the FDA typically sides with the wishes of the advisory committee in its ultimate decision.

Additionally, after the first 2017 advisory committee meeting, final guidance for industry was released for Antibacterial Therapies for Patients With an Unmet Medical Need for the Treatment of Serious Bacterial Diseases:

This guidance is intended to assist sponsors in the clinical development of new antibacterial drugs. Specifically, the guidance explains the FDA’s current thinking about possible streamlined development programs and clinical trial designs for antibacterial drugs to treat serious bacterial diseases in patients with an unmet medical need, including patients who have a serious bacterial disease for which effective antibacterial drugs are limited or lacking. Antibacterial drugs that are pathogen-focused can be developed for the treatment of serious bacterial diseases in patients who have an unmet medical need.

This is exactly the kind of drug that fits within these parameters. In the advisory committee meeting, incentives to actually developing drugs like this was brought up. So, the decision as described above would run counter to the just-released guidance, authored in part by the Division Director.

In my view, the Division Director can choose at least two other outcomes, which would align with guidance to industry, bring a needed therapy to market, and correspond with the wishes of the advisory committee.

In the second path, the FDA could approve Linhaliq in a narrower sub-population of patients -- those with an initial history of 3 or more exacerbations in the prior year and/or evidence of existing resistant P. aeruginosa, with the requirement for two trials in order to expand the indication to a larger patient population: (1) a long-term antibiotic resistance monitoring trial (3-4 years?), and (2) a post-approval crossover trial as identified above. The Division Director may also choose to extend the PDUFA date by 3 months and ask Aradigm to collect additional data (for example, additional analysis to support the hypothesis of the ORBIT-3 placebo effect).

In December 2016, the advisory committee voted in support of approval of solithromycin by a narrow 7-6 vote. Further analysis of voting commentary revealed that Demetre Daskalakis was supportive of approval, despite a "no" vote. Yet, Cempra did receive a CRL on safety fears, which ran counter to the vote. But that vote was very close, and so it gave the FDA discretion to make a very strict decision on Cempra, and the overwhelming concern of the Division was about the very small likelihood of significant safety problems. As some readers know, I obviously do not believe there were such problems, but the FDA did.

In this case, the overwhelming concern is not of any immediate safety issues, but of long-term antibiotic resistance overpowering efficacy. Unlike Bayer's NDA, Aradigm's NDA focuses on much sicker patients -- those with P. aeruginosa. And, unlike the Bayer advisory committee meeting, in this meeting, the majority of the committee (by in my estimation, a 10-6 margin, or better), felt that by giving the drug to sicker patients within that subgroup (like those who already have antibiotic-resistant P. aeruginosa), the antibiotic resistance issue can be resolved.

This second path gives everyone something, and "keeps the peace": the sickest patients, many wrote in via regulations.gov and some presented at the adcom meeting, get the drug. The outcome would also fit the recommendations of the vast majority of the advisory committee. And investment interest in the sector would remain intact, preserving the pipeline for future therapies.

What if There's a CRL? (Bonus Section)

Well, that obviously wouldn't be great.

But, Aradigm does employ only a handful of people and still does have $7-8 million, plus the EMA -- the EMA did initially want frequency of exacerbations.

And they still have a few small research contracts with the government, but that isn't really important.

What's important is that they have Grifols, which has been financially supporting Aradigm for half a decade, and which owns 47% of the stock, fully diluted.

So, if there is a CRL, I suppose the stock would drop. But because of the low burn, the $7-8 in the bank, the potential European approval, and the financial support of Grifols (GALT and Uihlein rings a bell there.. $1.25 to $6.00), the company's value would still largely be intact.

And if there isn't a CRL?

Well, that's when things get really interesting.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.