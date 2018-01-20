SA Interview: Opportunistic Value Investing With Nat Stewart
About: National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ), Includes: BRK.A, BRK.B, MSB, RMR
by: SA PRO Interviews
Summary
Nat Stewart employs an opportunistic, value investing strategy.
Topics discussed include the opportunities created by factor investing, the negatives of the franchise model for restaurants and simple (yet often overlooked) ways to gain qualitative insight.
Nat Stewart shares his long idea on National Beverage, where he sees 65% upside potential within 15 months.
Nat Stewart is the Portfolio Manager of a concentrated, opportunistic value strategy. The objective of the strategy is to maximize investor returns while minimizing the risk of permanent capital impairment. Follow Nat Stewart