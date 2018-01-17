Arconic Is Back To Square One
by: Larry Saunders
Summary
At over $30 a share, Arconic is finally back to its February 2017 valuation.
Its steady rise over the last 2 months could be setting up for another pullback into earnings season.
While long-term prospects are promising, the short-term catalysts have probably run their course.
In the Midwestern town where I grew up during the 1980's and 90's, there were just a few large-scale factories. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) both built new plants during that