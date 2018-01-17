Blackhawk: Sell Before The Buyout Is Done
by: Friedrich Chen
Summary
The stock is overvalued in the short-term because the stock currently trades too close to its buyout price when the deal is expected to be completed mid-2018.
The buyout price yields a return that is lower than the U.S. six month Treasury bill rate. There is also no compensation for the risk that the deal falls through.
The current buyout price ($45.25) values Blackhawk at a forward earnings multiple of 22.7 which is historically fair.
This is an opportunity to exit or sell short the stock at a slight premium.
After Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ: HAWK) agreed to a $3.5 billion buyout offer by Silver Lake and P2 Capital Partners, shares of Blackhawk rose 23.4% on the day of