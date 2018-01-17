Blackhawk: Sell Before The Buyout Is Done

Summary

The stock is overvalued in the short-term because the stock currently trades too close to its buyout price when the deal is expected to be completed mid-2018.

The buyout price yields a return that is lower than the U.S. six month Treasury bill rate. There is also no compensation for the risk that the deal falls through.

The current buyout price ($45.25) values Blackhawk at a forward earnings multiple of 22.7 which is historically fair.

This is an opportunity to exit or sell short the stock at a slight premium.