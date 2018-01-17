PCI's Coverage Jumps
by: Left Banker
Summary
PCI is the only PIMCO CEF that carries a discount (-5.7%). It pay an 8.8% yield.
PCI has been beaten down over faltering distribution coverage in mid-2017.
Distribution coverage has moved to over 125% for the closing quarter of 2017, indicating that the fund is on track once again.
PCI's Coverage Jumps, CEF Is Back On Track
Regular readers are aware that for the past few months I've been commenting on UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income) and distribution coverage for the set of PIMCO