KEMET Corporation: An Undervalued Opportunity With 40% Upside Potential
About: KEMET Corporation (KEM), Includes: DNR
by: JD Henning
Summary
KEMET Corporation has the potential to produce 40% stock price gains in the short-term.
Technical and Fundamental evidence supports a significant breakout with validated price patterns and EPS growth Q/Q higher than 300%.
Consensus analyst price target of 20.75 could be exceeded with continued strong performance and Sales Q/Q growth at 61%.
The valuations and key financial ratios are particularly strong going into 2018 with P/E of only 3.57 driven largely by rapid earnings growth.
In the Week 2 Breakout Forecast for January 5th, I identified KEMET Corporation (KEM) as a breakout stock at an initial share price of 16.57. Today I am writing a more in depth