KEMET Corporation: An Undervalued Opportunity With 40% Upside Potential

Summary

KEMET Corporation has the potential to produce 40% stock price gains in the short-term.

Technical and Fundamental evidence supports a significant breakout with validated price patterns and EPS growth Q/Q higher than 300%.

Consensus analyst price target of 20.75 could be exceeded with continued strong performance and Sales Q/Q growth at 61%.

The valuations and key financial ratios are particularly strong going into 2018 with P/E of only 3.57 driven largely by rapid earnings growth.