Ep 47: Interest Rates, Upward Pressure On Treasury Yields And Why Investors Need To Care

Tematica's investing mixologists Chris Versace and Lenore Hawkins start this week's podcast dishing on Kroger's rumored acquisition target, continuing problems at General Electric (NYSE:GE) and the standout product is at this year's Detroit Auto Show. They then segue into a discussion on the ins and outs of investing in small-cap stocks and serve up several examples of what to look for, what to avoid and what to do to make sure you've identified the right small-cap stocks and finally how to make sure your investing thesis stays on track.

Chris and Lenore then tackle one of the bigger stories investors have been focusing on - interest rates and upward pressure on treasury yields. Lenore pulls the curtain back as to why this is happening, explaining the how and why the 10-year Treasury Bond yield is out of sync with its historical relationship to GDP. We rattle off a number of flashing warning signs when it comes to the overall U.S. stock market following its continued acceleration higher, but as we move through 4Q 2017 earnings over the next few weeks odds are tax reform led EPS hikes will lead the market even higher, making these flashing signs look more and more like a Stretch Armstrong doll that is poised to dislocate one of his shoulders. We end the episode talking about credit-related problems rearing their heads for consumers, why there was something funky going on in the December CPI report and how many might be jumping the gun on inflation concerns.

Companies mentioned in this podcast: