Apple Opens Checkbook For Capex, Stock Bonuses
About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)
by: Feria Investor
Summary
We recently reported on the estimated $40bn Apple would pay as a result of the new GOP tax plan.
Today Apple offered more details on what will be actually a $38bn tax payment and more capital expenditures.
While we were in the general ballpark, Apple's press release offers clearer insight into its plan to spend some of its record-breaking cash on hand.
As the GOP tax plan became law, we reported on Apple's likely $40bn tax bill resulting from the deemed repatriation provisions of the law. While many investors speculated on how Apple (AAPL) would