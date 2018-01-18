Why I Recently Bought Into Discovery Communications
Summary
Great company with a shareholder-friendly orientation.
Soon-to-be closed, very accretive acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive.
Looks to be misunderstood by the market, and, as a result, presents a compelling value opportunity.
I recently established a 10%-of-the-portfolio position in Discovery Communications (DISCA) at an average price of $22.50/share. In this article, I’m going to lay out my reasons for doing this, primarily as a basis