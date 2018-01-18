CVS Health Reminds Us That Investing Is 90% Half Common Sense

Our bullish thesis on CVS reminds us that in Yogi Berra speak - investing is 90 percent half common sense.

The stock's valuation is compelling, and the downside is only acquisition-fueled debt away from a low-risk profile.

Will senior management share the estimated $1 billion in annual savings from the corporate tax rate cuts with employees and customers as well as shareholders?

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) endured a parallel rise with the S&P 500 in the current bull market, trading from the mid-$20-plus per share in 2009 to over $100 in 2015.

But the stock dropped to its current mid-$60s to mid-$80s range because of market concerns over its leveraged acquisitions - including the recent announcement of acquiring health insurer Aetna (AET) and the inevitable threat from Amazon's (AMZN) alleged foray into the retail pharmacy space.

If the speculation that Amazon is taking over the world is imminent, will the major airlines soon be ordering their new planes online with two-day free shipping as long as they have a Prime membership?

In all seriousness, many of the Amazon competitive threats are real, and the pharmacy business is undoubtedly scalable for the A to Z behemoth. However, the fears are merely fat pitches thrown down the middle of the plate allowing value investors to swoop in and buy quality compounders trading with wide margins of safety.

We think CVS may be one of those opportunities. Here is Main Street Value Investor's flagship research on the neighborhood drug store turned diversified healthcare provider.

From Local Pharmacy to Diversified Health Care Giant

(Source: CVS Health Corporation)

CVS Health Corporation is a large-cap provider of healthcare services focused on the retail pharmacy industry within the consumer staples sector. In recent years, the company has expanded its scope to pharmacy benefits manager (PBN) with the acquisition of Caremark, long-term care pharmacy services (LTC) with the addition of Omnicare (NYSE:OCR), and the expansion of its retail footprint with the purchase of Target (TGT) pharmacies.

Last December, the company took its most significant acquisition step with the announced purchase of health insurer Aetna for a reported $69 billion. The deal, pending Department of Justice approval, is expected to close in late 2018 or early 2019.

CVS Health also has innovated with the opening of its on-site Minute Clinics for acute primary care and the elimination of tobacco sales.

According to its most recent 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, CVS Health is the largest integrated pharmacy healthcare provider in the U.S. based on revenues and prescriptions filled.

The company has three reportable business segments: Pharmacy services, retail/long-term care, and corporate. A successful Aetna acquisition will add a health insurance unit to compliment the PBM and Minute Clinics.

Below is the stock's performance against the S&P 500 proxy, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), since the current bull market began on March 9, 2009.

Of course, past performance does not predict future returns, but we want to own quality companies represented by reasonably priced stocks with a history of beating its benchmark as CVS did from 2013 to 2017 before the Amazon veiled threats and acquisition leverage fears took hold.

CVS Health is Bullish on Shareholders

Main Street Value Investor considers a company's historical returns to shareholders as a leading indicator of the worthiness of owning a slice of that business.

Earnings Yield

CVS Health's trailing earnings per share (EPS) is $4.84, netting an attractive 6.09% earnings yield, i.e., annualized trailing EPS divided by the most recent stock closing price. We view earnings yield, the inverse of the price to earnings ratio, as the equivalent of a stock's equity bond rate or how a company's earnings compare to the 10-year Treasury rate. As of the market close on January 16, 2018, the 10-year Treasury was yielding 2.54%, or 355 basis points, i.e., 3.55 percentage points below the CVS earnings yield.

Free Cash Flow Yield

Some investors trust free cash flow over earnings due to the GAAP/non-GAAP controversy surrounding earnings calculations. Nevertheless, we prefer to analyze the yields on both as opposed to picking one over the other, as having more information about a company and its underlying stock is to our advantage. Nonetheless, free cash flow is a byproduct of earnings.

CVS Health's free cash flow yield or trailing free cash flow per share of $7.87 divided by the most recent closing stock price was a shareholder enticing 9.88%, against our target of at least 5.00%.

Dividend Yield

As of this writing, the stock was yielding 2.52% from a $2.00 annual dividend paid quarterly. Ultimately, dividends keep us compensated in the short term as we wait patiently for capital appreciation of the stock over time.

CVS Health's earnings, free cash flow, and dividend yields appear robust. We believe the company's generous shareholder yields provide an arguably bullish case on the stock.

Will Management Share Tax Windfall with Employees?

Pharmacist with Patient (Source: CVS Health Corporation)

When considering the worthiness of a company's inclusion in the Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (MSVI), the emphasis is placed on actual growth metrics as opposed to speculative forecasts of what may or may not occur with future revenues, earnings per share, free cash flow, or dividend growth.

Instead, we look for positive, trailing increases in revenue, earnings, and dividends. As defensive investors, we prefer companies that already are growing, not just promising to grow.

In the most recent three-year reporting period, CVS Health's compounded annual revenue and earnings per share growth rates were 11.88% and 9.35%, respectively.

The company's most recent three-year dividend rate growth was an eye-popping 18.81%.

Profitability

At MSVI, we prefer highly profitable, cash-generating companies that provide margins of safety in a literal sense.

Larry Merlo, president and chief executive officer - who is slated to run the Aetna vertical as well - and the ~250,000 employees of CVS Health are delivering a trailing 12-month operating margin (EBIT, or earnings before interest and taxes) of 5.41% of revenue, yielding a net profit margin of 2.78%, i.e., trailing 12 months of income after taxes divided by sales.

We prefer double-digit top and bottom line growth and margins. However, as a member of the highly competitive retail pharmacy industry, low margins are expected. Aetna brings similar mid-single-digit margins to the table with a recent operating margin of 5.95%, yielding a net profit of 2.93%.

The low margins present a fascinating paradox that although the U.S. harbors the industrialized world's highest healthcare costs, sub-industries such as pharmacies, health insurers, and primary care that directly serve a majority of patients, are competitively forced to do so at relatively small margins.

Returns on Management

As does Warren Buffett, we place a premium on the return on invested capital (ROIC), or how well a company is allocating its financial resources to generate returns for the business. We target companies producing 12% or higher in ROIC, and CVS at the time of this research was producing a marginal 8.13%.

To be sure, the return on invested capital is only as good as the company's weighted average cost of capital (WACC). When a business's cost of capital increases, it typically translates to an inverse decrease in valuation and an increase in risk. At 5.06% WACC as of this writing, CVS Health is leveraging the company's return on the average cost of its capital by a marginal 60%.

The potential for manipulation of equity from aggressive stock buybacks notwithstanding, the return on equity - or how well the company generates net income as a percentage of total equity in the stock - provides another excellent measure of management effectiveness. We note that CVS Health's most recent trailing ROE of 14.35% was comfortably near our 15% minimum threshold.

With massive inventory and logistics management, we also want to take a peek at CVS Health's return on assets (ROA), i.e., management's ability to efficiently deploy its assets. As of this writing, the company was leveraging assets at a respectable 5.40%.

However, CVS is not a retail sector real estate play, as the company leases most of its stores, including the Target pharmacy footprints.

Employee Morale

A unique contribution of the Main Street Value Investor series is the measurement of employee satisfaction, including the rank and file's evaluation of the CEO. Although gathered from non-scientific data of the all-too-biased Internet, we believe a snapshot look at employee morale is a worthwhile attempt at quantifying a company's cultural dynamic.

CVS Health Corporation Employee Reviews on Glassdoor

Employee satisfaction: 2.8 out of 5.0 (11,905 reviews)

CEO rating: 40% (4,271 ratings)

Based on the Glassdoor reviews, we interpret the overall employee morale and CEO rating at CVS Health as bearish. As one might suspect, ratings are typically lower at retail companies that employ large numbers of low wage, part-time workers. As a former resident of northern Rhode Island near the company's headquarters, I had become acquainted with several corporate employees who collectively seemed content with their employment.

That written, low wage service jobs - limited mostly to part-time status by companies to avoid the paying of benefits - stands out in a country where the wealthy just keep getting more prosperous since the so-called trickle-down tax cut craze began over 35 years ago.

And yes, as widely reported, some companies are giving $1,000 bonuses to all of their employees to celebrate the corporate tax cut. But the tax cut happens every year, not just the first one. Therefore, why not grant a permanent pay raise? Or at least do what Apple (AAPL) is reportedly doing by giving each non-senior level employee a $2,500 restricted stock bonus.

Equity is something that could be more valuable than a pay raise. And remember, many Apple employees work in the retail store and other customer service positions, so that makes the gesture stand out beyond well-paid Silicon Valley software engineers. At the very least, it puts the $1K cash bonuses to shame.

Plus, according to The New York Times, the company has other big plans for the money. Apple said it would create more than 20,000 new jobs in the U.S. and open a new campus in a location where it currently has no operations.

We are not aware of an offshore CVS cash hoard, but it appears the company will benefit from the tax cuts. Its effective tax rates for the prior three reporting years pave the way for a potential windfall from the new 21% federal rate.

(Source: CVS Corporation 2016 Annual Report)

Based on 2016's pre-tax income of $8.63 billion, the company would have saved more than $1.2 billion in federal taxes assuming the new rate.

More share buybacks? Dividend rate increases? We hope that CVS Health will follow Apple's lead and share the newfound wealth with employees and shareholders. And how about an automatic 10% off for customers using their CVS ExtraCare Card?

The magic of compounding protected by a wide margin of safety

CVS Health's recent stellar performance in shareholder yields on earnings, free cash flow, and dividends, positive top and bottom line growth and respectable retail-level margins, plus management returns on capital, equity, and assets reflect an operation with the potential for sustained compounding of annual returns on capital and dividends. Individually, capital gains are good, and dividends are nice, but total return from both is the zenith for a value investor.

However, the potential for the magic of compounding on total returns is more likely when the stock exhibits a wide margin of safety at purchase.

CVS Now Stands for Compelling Value Stock

(Source: CVS Health Corporation)

Determining the attractiveness of a stock's price based on valuation multiples relative to a company's fundamentals is one of the primary tenets of the Main Street Value Investor's search for stock investing nirvana or alpha.

Mr. Market has Oversold CVS

Founded in 1963 as Consumer Value Stores, today we read the acronym, CVS as Compelling Value Stock, i.e., a relatively inexpensive stock, trading at just 8.86 times enterprise value to operating earnings (EV/EBITDA). In general, less than 12 times reflects a reasonable stock price. EV/EBITDA is a useful indicator of whether the stock is overbought on the market or oversold as appears the current case for CVS.

As of this research, the price to sales ratio (P/S) for CVS was trading at a bargain basement 0.45 times. We interpret <2.00x as an attractive multiple when measuring a stock price relative to its revenue stream.

CVS also appears reasonably priced when considering its price to book, or P/B, ratio. As of this writing, the stock is trading at 2.31 times its net asset value. We focus on fundamentally sound companies selling at a P/B ratio of less than 2.00x.

Of note, CVS does book a sizeable amount of goodwill and other intangible assets on its balance sheet, amounting to a most recently reported net of over $51 billion. Thus, its price to tangible book deescalates to a negative multiple.

The price to earnings growth ratio (PEG) is a favorite among Wall Street's growth and momentum crowds. As value investors, we are more cautious based on the projection nature of PEG as opposed to actual trailing results. Nonetheless, it can provide a substantive peek into a stock's price worthiness.

We prefer the PEG ratio below 2.00, and CVS was recently trading at a captivating 1.16 times based on a five-year growth projection.

To be sure, quality companies trading at attractive multiples are hard to find in this secular bull market.

Cash Flow is King (and Queen)

We also measure cash flow multiples as a reliable predictor of the intrinsic value of a stock price. We look for stocks trading at a single-digit price to operating cash flow ratio (P/FCF), and CVS common shares were recently changing hands at a market discounted 8.01 times.

Some market pundits believe they can predict future price movements with abandon. Their proverbial crystal ball - disguised in the sophisticated clothing of technical charts, trends, and assumptions - wreaks havoc on the portfolios of unsuspecting investors. As disciplined value investors, we do pretend to know what CVS or any stock's price will be one, three, or five years from now, never mind next week.

To be sure, an attractive current stock price is a non-negotiable prerequisite to initiating the productive partial ownership of a quality company. However, preservation of capital becomes supreme immediately following the stock purchase. Thus, evaluating downside risk is a useful, if not required, measurement of the all-encompassing margin of safety.

Downside is Leveraged Debt Short of a Low-Risk Profile

(Source: CVS Health Corporation)

For us, the pursuit of alpha equates to a portfolio of dividend-paying common stocks of quality companies outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark over time, plus exceeding any other expectations we have placed on ourselves as disciplined, long-view investors. In our experience, practicing patience in waiting for our investment theses to play out is paramount to investing success and arguably the most challenging aspect of the investment paradigm.

We accomplish alpha by researching fundamentally sound companies that are trading at reasonable valuations and demonstrating the propensity for downside protection of capital invested, or margin of safety.

We then patiently wait through market and company gyrations for our thesis on the stock to play out over a long-term holding period.

Economic Moat

Within investing parlance, an economic moat is the subjective measure of the competitive advantages of a company's goods or services in the marketplace. A wide moat creates a barrier to entry for potential competitors.

Morningstar assigns CVS Health a wide moat rating based on its "claim volume, supplier pricing leverage, and centralized cost scale." We think that although it faces formidable retail level competition from the likes of Walgreens (WBA) and Rite Aid (RAD), its expansion into PBM and LTC has built a moat not previously experienced in the drug store trade.

But at what cost?

Debt Coverage

A company's long-term debt coverage, e.g., current assets divided by long-term debt (CA/LTD), was a favorite of Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing. Higher than 1.50 is ideal, as we want to own businesses that theoretically can pay down debt at least one and a half times using liquid assets.

Our most recent measure of CVS Health's CA/LTD was an acceptable 1.28 times. In simple terms, the company could pay off its long-term debt obligations using liquid assets such as cash and equivalents, short-term investments, accounts receivables, and inventories.

To be sure, the primary contributor to CVS Health's long-term debt is unsecured senior notes issued to finance its acquisitions. According to CVS Health's 10-K, its long-term debt is rated "Baa1" (medium risk) by Moody's with a stable outlook and BBB+ (investment grade) by Standard & Poor's with a stable outlook.

(Source; CVS Health Corporation)

We also measure short-term debt coverage via current ratio (CR), another simple but telling measure of a company's financial stability. CR is current assets divided by current liabilities, thus the higher above 1.00, the better. CVS Health's most recent quarterly balance sheet had a CR of 1.05, demonstrating that liquid assets are just adequate in fully funding near-term liabilities, such as accounts payable, accrued expenses, debt service, and income taxes.

Contemplating Beta in a Low Volatility Market

Beta or the fluctuation of a stock price to changes in the overall market is a controversial measure of a stock's volatility, but we look at three-year trailing beta to see how movements in the stock measure up to the market's current volatility, or lack thereof. At the time of this writing, the CVS beta of 0.79 suggests approximately 21% less volatility than the S&P 500.

Shorts in Time are Left Short and Then Cover Their Shorts

The current short percentage of float, i.e., the ratio of tradeable CVS shares sold short, is a somewhat negligible 3.19% in the context of downside risk. We think the shorts are betting against the Aetna deal or still fear pharmacists with the Amazon logo on their lab coats.

MSVI ranks CVS Health's overall market risk profile as below average. We like profitable, dividend-paying companies with low volatility plus the free cash flow and liquidity to pay its bills, both short and long term. CVS meets our criteria for below-average downside risk in growth, margins, earnings, cash flow, and wide-moat competitiveness, plus exhibits adequate short- and long-term debt coverage.

The uncertainty of the DOJ approval and successful assimilation, notwithstanding, the further balance sheet leverage necessary for the Aetna acquisition prevents an otherwise deserved low-risk rating for CVS.

Investing is 90 Percent Half Common Sense

We seek high-quality companies with attractive long-term prospects that are currently trading at perceived wide margins of safety.

CVS Health is a profitable, diversified healthcare provider, returning generous earnings, free cash flow, and dividend yields to shareholders, and reasonable returns on equity, assets, and capital from management. The stock is currently trading at attractive valuation levels from market concerns over the perceived imminent threats of the indomitable Amazon as well as the balance sheet bloat from multiple roll-up acquisitions.

To the contrary, our measure of CVS Health's downside risk of below average is rare for this bull market, and we do not insult our readers by predicting future revenues or stock prices as our crystal ball cracked years ago.

Paraphrasing baseball legend, Yogi Berra, we believe investing is 90 percent half common sense. Our quantitative research and what's left of our common sense lead us to believe that CVS Health will endure as a leading healthcare provider to the aging U.S. population for decades to come.

In the wisdom of Warren Buffett, "price is what you pay, and value is what you get." We think CVS is trading at a relatively low price to its likely enduring value.

Disclosure: I/we may initiate a long position in CVS over the next 72 hours.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: An advance reader copy of this article was posted on January 17, 2018, for members of Main Street Value Investor on Marketplace before its submission to the Seeking Alpha editorial team. Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are impersonal, i.e., not tailored to individual needs or intended for portfolio construction beyond the contributor’s model portfolio which is presented solely for educational purposes. David J. Waldron is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment, income tax, or estate planning decisions.