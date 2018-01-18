Guidewire: Too Little Upside

Summary

Goodwill alone makes up 7.5% of GWRE's capital structure.

Two of GWRE's customers account for more than 20% of its revenues.

Licensing fees alone make up 22% of what GWRE receives in revenues from licensing its products.

GWRE's lower margin services are growing faster than its higher margin services. Gross margin is expected to be even worse in 2018.

At 9 times the industry average P/E, GWRE offers investors 1/12th of the industry average ROA and 1/9th of the industry average ROE.