Conduent: Underearning BPO Priced For 60% Return

Brief Company Overview and Background

The recently independent Conduent is a business process outsourcing (BPO) company which serves a $260 billion total addressable market comprised of end markets growing 5-8% annually, including healthcare, transportation and financial services. Its reportable segments are: 1) Commercial Industries (Commercial), 2) Public Sector, and 3) Other. Conduent essentially provides select portions of commercial and government clients' business operations as an outside contractor, with >80% of sales recurring under ~3-5-year contracts. Services range from multi-industry customer care and back office functions (e.g., HR management, finance & accounting) to industry-specific (e.g., electronic toll collection, healthcare claims processing, hospital management software) and other niche offerings (e.g., electronic payment card processing, health savings account administration). Technology-enabled platforms drive >60% of business, and that percentage will increase as Conduent's Commercial segment catches up to peers in technology penetration.

Conduent became a standalone public entity in January 2017 via its spin-off from former parent Xerox (NYSE:XRX), following six years of mismanagement of its Commercial and Other segments and a correspondingly subpar overall track record. This subpar performance was despite a largely attractive, platform-based Public Sector segment that has outperformed the rest of the business. Under pressure from Carl Icahn, Xerox agreed to separate into two public companies and give Mr. Icahn three seats on Conduent's board and a role in its external CEO selection process. That search concluded in June 2016 with the selection of current CEO Ashok Vemuri. Mr. Vemuri had led the successful turnaround of IGATE Corporation, taking over as CEO in September 2013 when that IT services and outsourcing company's shares were trading at ~$28. As CEO, Mr. Vemuri helped deliver a 71% return to IGATE's shareholders in just ~21 months, as the company was acquired by Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF, CAP:PAR) in July 2015 for a cash consideration of $48 per IGATE share.

Investment Thesis

Introduction

The market is overly discounting execution risk associated with Conduent's restructuring program, while underappreciating its solid core businesses, creating an opportunity for investors to purchase the stock significantly below its intrinsic value. The Company is undergoing a restructuring led by a CEO with a proven turnaround track record. In my view, management's restructuring activities address a considerable amount of structural low-hanging fruit that will yield underappreciated benefits (and a correspondingly higher trading multiple). Nonetheless, investors remain skeptical of a successful turnaround or material improvement in the Company's financial results, leaving it priced well below fair value. I believe CNDT is worth ~$26-27 per share (54-62% above its current price) under long-term assumptions I consider well within reach, while I view $23/share (+37%) as a reasonable price target over the next ~12-18 months - consistent with my sum-of-the-parts valuation for Conduent based on 2018E results. Over the long term, CNDT could conceivably be a $30+ stock on exemplary execution. With disproportionately lower estimated downside, Conduent offers long-term investors a highly attractive risk/reward profile (>5:1 reward:risk).

Strategic Transformation

CEO Ashok Vemuri has implemented a credible three-year Strategic Transformation program targeting cumulative gross cost savings of $700 million over 2016-2018 (or $625 million, net of estimated standalone corporate dis-synergies). Transformation initiatives helped achieve 2016 target savings of $220 million (including $170 million of business-as-usual cost cuts to offset revenue pressure).

On its most recent earnings call in November 2017, management reported that Conduent was on track to achieve its $210 million cost savings target for 2017 (it reports 4Q17 results in February), and management also articulated confidence in achieving its 2018 target of $270 million, based on a robust pipeline of identified cost initiatives. I believe that de-risking the 2018 cost removal target in coming quarters through successful execution will drive multiple expansion for shares, given the inherent risk associated with Conduent's back-end-loaded three-year savings forecast. Management commentary suggests the bulk of further cost reductions will come from IT infrastructure and the Commercial segment, which represent approximately $245 million (~35%) and $210 million (~30%) of management's $700 million cumulative savings forecast, respectively. This seems reasonable: IT centralization/modernization is generally accomplished modularly and is potentially a multi-year process.

The Company also executed significant real estate consolidation in 2017 (an area in which it has overachieved), representing a critical path to management addressing some of its planned IT optimization work, such as consolidating its data center footprint. In regard to the Commercial segment, savings are tied to technology implementation and remediation of bad contracts, the latter of which is also dependent upon the former. Needed fixes are underway and, in my view, just beginning to produce results.

No Permanent Structural Damage to Commercial Segment

Conduent's underperforming Commercial segment represents a key source of negative sentiment, given its size (59% of revenue), its uninspiring track record under Xerox ownership, and its current Adj. EBITDA margin of ~9.5%, which conspicuously lags diversified commercial BPO peers' average of ~16%. The money-losing Customer Care business (1/3rd of Commercial revenue) has been a significant drag on margins, but its struggles are largely attributable to a handful of poorly executed, uneconomic legacy contracts, which the new management team is in the process of remediating.

Given Customer Care's ~$50 million operating loss in 2016, I estimate that optimizing the legacy Customer Care business alone represents a $140 million+ EBIT opportunity. The problem contracts and other key issues constraining Commercial profits have been isolated; they are relatively limited in number and, importantly, they have already proven to be correctable. In the August/September 2017 time frame, Conduent successfully renegotiated two large, previously uneconomic Customer Care contracts, which are now profitable. That successful outcome was a result of extensive discussions with those clients to facilitate increased pricing, improved terms under the SLA (service level agreement) and greater flexibility for Conduent to implement new technologies or utilize lower-cost locations to serve clients, thereby producing a win-win solution for both parties.

These developments, coupled with a 3Q17 step change in Commercial y/y improvement, thus offered preliminary evidence of a positive inflection in the Commercial segment's performance as a result of management's ongoing Transformation initiatives. After declining 1.4% y/y in 1H17, the Commercial segment's 3Q17 Adj. EBITDA climbed 9.4% y/y (despite a 6.4% revenue decline) on EBITDA margin expansion of +155 bps y/y (versus only a ~50 bps increase in 1H17). These results suggest it is a matter of when, not if, the new management team's ongoing self-help initiatives produce a string of favorable results over multiple consecutive quarters.

Benefits of Integration, Modernizing IT

Another key consideration in assessing Conduent's peer-lagging margins is that the legacy BPO business was never fully integrated, standardized or managed as a single operation. While this dynamic is not necessarily confined to the Commercial segment, the latter has probably been disproportionately disadvantaged, in part because it includes many more disparate underlying businesses than the Public Sector segment. As a result of legacy management's underinvestment, the Company inherited a disjointed and costly IT infrastructure, which, in turn, presents a straightforward opportunity to capture additional margin improvement. In the coming quarters, I anticipate accelerating margin expansion in the Commercial segment as Conduent eliminates inefficiencies by consolidating, modernizing and standardizing internal systems, and also by modernizing the IT functions that support platforms used to service clients. Management cited major progress in this area during 3Q17, but it expects much of the IT-driven benefit to come in 2018.

Commercial Segment to Benefit from Overdue Tech Investments

Key to IT modernization efforts is increasing the penetration of technology use in the Commercial segment specifically, an area in which it significantly lags both peers and the Public Sector segment. Insufficient legacy investment in Commercial's tech is apparent from Public Sector's revenue per employee of ~$222k, versus only ~$50k for Commercial: over 4x greater revenue productivity. As management balances margin expansion from cost savings with business reinvestment, it is aggressively adopting automated technologies to improve productivity, as noted on the Company's most recent earnings call for 3Q17, the quarter in which management also concluded the process of inventorying and rationalizing Conduent's existing portfolio of technology platforms.

Under Xerox ownership, the BPO business avoided outsourced technology, embracing only homegrown (or acquired) platforms. To Xerox's (and before that, Affiliated Computer Services' (ACS) credit, the former management team built a software-based transportation empire that includes a top-2 U.S. market share in electronic tolling and commercial trucking fleet management, a stronghold in commercial healthcare management, a platform-based workers' compensation business with ~50% market share, and a top-2 government payments business. But it would have benefited from outsourcing commoditized technologies that it could embed in, and thereby increase the value of, neglected Commercial segment businesses' offerings to customers.

In contrast to legacy management, Mr. Vemuri is appropriately looking beyond organic R&D to achieve tech modernization. For Customer Care, in particular, needed upgrades are largely comprised of commoditized analytics and automated process technologies already used by peers. Conduent can likely secure and implement these technologies more expeditiously and economically by obtaining third-party licenses (or potentially by paying monthly SaaS fees) than it could by developing them in-house. Choosing the right third-party vendors and, importantly, selecting available technologies that will scale well across Conduent's customers (as well as, potentially, its own businesses) is a more readily achievable goal than developing the tech from scratch. Further, expeditiously increasing the technology penetration in Customer Care is critical not only to its long-term competitiveness but also, in the near term, to the successful remediation of remaining loss-making contracts. Management's ability to negotiate more favorable terms largely depends on increased efficiency and/or productivity, both of which require upgraded technology.

At a high level, large clients view Conduent as a strategic partner. Assuming they get upgraded service in return, they are motivated to accommodate the Company's request for improved terms because the alternative is to develop an exit plan. For a major corporation, BPO switching costs are high and, therefore, likely subject to the scrutiny of its board of directors. The contract remediation process may persist through another couple of Conduent's earnings calls, but from a big-picture standpoint, it is a fairly straightforward fix already underway, the benefits of which are not yet reflected in the stock.

Verticalized Sales Strategy and Increased Sales Force a Long-Term Positive for Commercial Revenue

Excluding commercial healthcare, the legacy BPO's commercial business lacked a clearly defined sales strategy under Xerox ownership. Xerox naturally wanted to capture revenue synergies between its hardware and services businesses, but the legacy business's siloed, largely offering-specific structure, coupled with Xerox's underinvestment in its sales force, precluded printer and copier sales people from successfully selling outsourced services and vice-versa. For most of this time, the BPO business operated through 2,500 independent profit centers. That structure inherently limited the dissemination of best practices and information sharing about specific clients or offerings across units, and was thus also unconducive to cross-selling BPO services. To its credit, Xerox redesigned a more centrally managed BPO structure with improved focus on industry verticals for a more client-centric approach, albeit only in the final year before it announced its planned spin-off.

CEO Vemuri has realigned the Commercial sales force by industry vertical, ensuring greater domain expertise that Conduent's sales force can leverage toward better informed upselling and cross-selling activity. The Company is also looking to grow its underinvested sales force by 20%+, which has been a slow process - possibly slower than investors initially anticipated - as the Company has been aggressively replacing ill-fitting sales people with new hires, for a largely offsetting effect on sales headcount. However, Conduent finally added several net new sales people in 3Q17, and this growth trend should continue. While these initiatives cannot necessarily be expected to materially improve Commercial revenue trends in the next ~1-2 quarters, they collectively represent a logical strategy that charts the path for a probable return to top line growth over the longer term.

Valuable Businesses in Conduent's Portfolio Are Underappreciated

My Conduent long thesis is not confined to the Company's expected correction of inherited problems. Rather, Conduent has several highly attractive existing businesses in which it has a niche and a dominant industry position as a top 2-to-5 player. Two of these - Transportation and BenefitWallet - have already been highlighted as undiscovered "gems" by other buy-side and sell-side analysts. While investors thus may understand generally that these two businesses are attractive from a qualitative perspective, I believe that insufficient transparency around their financials, coupled with analysts' arguably murky valuation methodologies, have masked these businesses' true value. Even under fairly conservative assumptions, based on available public information from various sources, I find that Transportation (15% of revenue) and BenefitWallet are collectively worth at least ~$8.50/share, or over half of CNDT's current market value.

Conduent also has a heavily platform-based government Payment Services business (8% of revenue) in which it is a top-2 provider and a Workers' Compensation claims processing business (3% of revenue) underpinned by proprietary software; these are a couple examples of solid businesses for which the Company has not received much public attention, despite their largely recurring revenues and strong margins. As standalone entities, any of the above businesses - generally characterized by annuity-based revenue under long-term contracts, modest top line growth (MSD+) and estimated EBITDA margins in a range of ~16-25% - would trade at significantly higher multiples relative to the Company's present valuation in the market. The Valuation section below discusses in greater detail my valuations for these and other similarly attractive businesses in Conduent's current portfolio.

Further, management is pursuing $250-500 million of near-term divestitures of businesses that either show suboptimal margins or no clear path to growth without significant new investment. Essentially, CEO Vemuri is weeding out offerings that are not particularly scalable, a divestiture plan that I believe will favorably affect the Company's value. To the extent successful, business sales will allow Conduent to harvest proceeds to pay down debt, make select acquisitions and reinvest in its strongest existing businesses, such as those mentioned above. I believe these activities lead to a cleaner portfolio offering improved visibility on the strong financial performance of embedded "gems," prompting, in turn, further multiple expansion for shares.

Closing Thoughts

The inefficient cost structure and loss-making contracts inherited by new CEO Ashok Vemuri present multiple, readily obtainable opportunities to drive accelerating margin expansion and organic Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow growth over the near-to-medium term. Over the longer term, I expect that needed technology investments in previously neglected businesses, verticalization of the Commercial segment sales force, reinvestment in existing, highly scalable platforms and select divestitures of less profitable businesses - activities already underway - will all contribute to further margin expansion, increased profits and, eventually, top line growth. The Company has multiple ways to win.

Key Investment Points

Conduent will remove $700 million from its cost structure by YE2018, remediate unprofitable legacy Customer Care contracts, materially increase the penetration of analytics- and automation-based platforms across its underperforming Commercial segment, fortify its sales force and pursue an additional $250-500 million of divestitures in the near term to drive significant margin expansion, EBITDA growth and, longer term, a stronger organic top line growth profile.

Shedding lower-margin and/or stagnant businesses will allow the Company to unlock value by reinvesting sales proceeds into its higher-margin, core businesses through organic investments and/or M&A. Management is pursuing $250-500 million of additional divestitures, after disposing ~$80 million of businesses in 3Q17.

Setup: Market Expectations Ahead of Earnings

Conduent presently trades at 7.6x my and 7.5x consensus 2018 Adj. EBITDA estimates, respectively, which is approximately in line with customer care BPOs (~7.4x) and represents a 37% discount to hybrid commercial BPOs' current average of ~12x forward EBITDA. Since making its debut on the NYSE, the Company has traded at an average forward EBITDA multiple of ~7x (range of ~6x-7.5x), which compares to customer care BPOs' historical average of the same and hybrid commercial BPOs' historical average of ~10.5x (reflecting a range of ~9.5x-12x) over the same time frame, respectively.

A couple disclaimers on comparables: I exclude call center firm Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from peer valuation metrics, as it has historically traded at a significant discount to the group due to its exposure to developing nations and/or countries with elevated geopolitical risk (e.g., 50% of Atento's sales are in Brazil). Discussion of hybrid commercial BPOs or diversified commercial BPOs refer to a select group of BPO companies that serve mainly enterprise or private sector clients and provide services beyond customer care. Please refer to my Sum of the Parts Valuation for more detail on the comps I use for the hybrid commercial peer group.

Figure 1: Historical Valuation vs. Commercial BPOs and S&P 500

Source: Company materials; FactSet; GB calculations and chart.

Note: $142 million added to FactSet's historical values for CNDT Enterprise Value to account for preferred stock.

Both historically and today, the market values Conduent effectively in line with standalone customer care (call center) outsourcing companies; yet sell-side 2018-2019 EBITDA and EPS estimates imply that Conduent will boost its economic value by well more than call center firms, and by more than most hybrid commercial BPOs as well. That 5 of 8 analysts rate Conduent a Hold - despite largely undifferentiated forecasts versus consensus - suggests those analysts are, to some extent, incredulous of the relatively bullish outlook implied by their own published estimates. Similarly, investors are discounting the Street's forecast, while assigning no credit for Conduent's long-term earnings power or its superior, more diversified business mix relative to call center firms', resulting in an irrational mispricing of the stock.

Conduent is not even selling standalone Customer Care anymore. Its business more closely resembles that of hybrid commercial BPOs, which at ~12x forward EBITDA trade approximately in line with the S&P 500's forward multiple of 11.7x (per FactSet Market Aggregates). At CNDT's current levels, it appears investors are myopically focused on near-term execution risk and 2018 headline guidance, rather than the future profitability of Conduent and the intrinsic value of embedded platform-based businesses in which the Company has a stronghold, such as Transportation, benefits administration, government payments, healthcare claims processing and its healthcare management and analytics software (Midas+). Despite its recent outperformance, which I attribute primarily to tax reform, I consider Conduent a hated stock.

Figure 2: Sell-Side Analyst Estimates, Market Data and Relative Performance

Source: Company materials; FactSet; GB calculations and tables.

Considerable investor uncertainty surrounds the trajectory of Conduent's 2018 financials; largely as a result of the Company's planned near-term divestitures comprising an expected $250-500 million of revenue (per management), slower progress to-date in Customer Care relative to management's initial expectations entering 2017 and ongoing strategic exits from underperforming businesses. That uncertainty has weighed on shares and may limit a further re-rating of the stock until management initiates its official 2018 financial guidance in February (Conduent will likely report 4Q17 results around February 22). As a potential offset, however, CNDT has recently finally begun to benefit from the tailwind of a corporate tax cut, as well as some (likely related) short covering, which collectively have given the stock newfound momentum, as discussed further below.

On its earnings date, I expect CNDT to be heavily traded and believe shareholders should prepare for possible volatility in shares surrounding the event. Namely, relative to the midpoint of management's guidance, I anticipate downside to consensus Adj. EBITDA of $723 million, which implies 8.4% growth y/y, or +9.5% y/y excluding ~$7 million of annual EBITDA generated by businesses divested in 3Q17 (my '18E Adj. EBITDA is slightly below consensus at $712 million, or +6.8% y/y). Even if that downside materializes, it is difficult for me to handicap the impact on Conduent stock price. Given that buy-side expectations are already low, and investors are seemingly discounting the Street's outlook, a light guidance print versus consensus may prove relatively benign, or even positive, for CNDT.

The other current reality is that, to-date, investors have been unwilling to give Conduent a meaningful premium relative to call center BPO peers. Considering that backdrop and Conduent's present valuation, short-term risk/reward around the event appears fairly balanced. I contemplate a 7x multiple (CNDT's historical average), or a 10% decline, as the bear case; while another good quarter and clarity around the long-term outlook could boost shares by 11%, reflecting an 8x multiple, which represents a slight discount to the low end of hybrid commercial BPO peers' current range (8.3x-15.7x).

Importantly, management will provide improved disclosures in its 4Q17 earnings materials, which I expect to be a positive and likely aimed at providing greater visibility on the strong profitability of select platform-based businesses that have gone virtually ignored by investors, such Workers' Compensation (5% of Commercial segment revenue). The degree to which management clarifies its 2018 guidance in the context of M&A and provides further commentary or datapoints on its 2019+ outlook will be additional key items to monitor. In its short history as a public company, Conduent has reported earnings each quarter pre-market (by 7 am EST) and held its call at 10 am, which could translate to choppy waters early in that day's trading session, obviously depending on guidance and 4Q17 results. Beyond revenue and EBITDA guidance, while I do not expect changes to management's Free Cash Flow (FCF) targets, I note that any increase/decrease to management's outlook for FCF as a percentage of Adj. EBTIDA (20-30% in 2017 and 25-35% in 2018 and 2019) would almost certainly be a positive/negative catalyst for the stock. At a high level, I would likely view any weakness in shares associated with earnings and 2018 guidance - at least relative to Conduent's present valuation of ~7.5x EBITDA - as a buying opportunity, barring a fundamental shift in the Company's long-term outlook.

As background, the Company was originally targeting at least 10% EBITDA growth in 2018 (last reiterated on its May 10 1Q17 earnings call), but management has effectively backed away from that forecast in pivoting to the planned divestiture of non-core businesses representing $250-500 million in annual revenue, as first announced on August 9 (2Q17 earnings) after management had sufficiently completed its review of core versus non-core businesses across Conduent's portfolio. Conduent has acknowledged potential acquisitions could have a definite "timing impact" on 2018 Adj. EBITDA, as the Company may be unable to complete acquisitions quickly enough or produce sufficient organic growth in calendar 2018 to offset any EBITDA lost to divestitures.

Further, management reduced its 2017 guidance for both revenue and Adj. EBITDA growth over the course of 2017, largely reflecting incremental strategic decisions to run off businesses that management determined suboptimal under more disciplined contracting parameters, and the longer-than-expected process of remediating unfavorable Customer Care contracts relative to management's initial expectations. It initiated 2017 revenue y/y growth guidance at -4%, and has since reduced that to -6.5%. Adj. EBITDA guidance was tightened to +5% growth y/y (from >5% y/y).

In management's defense, it had not yet gained the clarity afforded by its holistic portfolio review, which prompted the plan to market select operations for sale. Divesting these businesses is the right thing to do. They are underperformers relative to the rest of the portfolio, a collective drag on margins and growth and, importantly, would be more valuable to the Company if monetized. Management will harvest proceeds to make acquisitions, reinvest in Conduent's growing, recurring revenue-based businesses with strong margins, and opportunistically pay down debt. And an improving balance sheet will free up additional dry powder, incremental to Conduent's 3Q17 cash of $352 million and untapped $750 million revolving credit facility, to deploy on select tuck-in acquisitions.

Still, from a sentiment perspective, investors have been and, in the near-term, may remain unwilling to give Conduent the benefit of the doubt in regard to potentially disappointing 4Q17 results or 2018 guidance, given the legacy BPO's poor track record under Xerox. Meanwhile, management's lightened 2017 guidance likely reinforced bears' view that the business is beyond repair. Another strong y/y performance in the Commercial segment would help on this front, and I expect the segment's solid 3Q17 momentum to carry over into an equally or more impressive improvement in 4Q.

Figure 3: Management's Preliminary 2017 Financial Guidance and Long-Term Targets

Source: Company presentation on December 5, 2016.

Conduent has outperformed the S&P and virtually all BPO peers since the beginning of December, presumably due to previously ignored tax reform benefits, and rightfully so. I am not entirely convinced that sentiment has turned, however. Short interest spiked during the month of November following Conduent's last earnings call, increasing by ~50% (+3.2 million shares) to a peak of 9.5 million shares before it began to decline in December. Short interest has declined by ~1 million shares off the peak (based on FactSet's most recent revision on Jan 1) but remains near its highs since Conduent's inception as a public company. And while the stock is liquid, trading >$35 million per day, short-sellers' buying back approximately half of CNDT's daily volume in less than a month may have contributed, at least slightly, to the stock's recent appreciation.

Finally, for what it's worth, CNDT's strong performance in December came on slightly lighter daily volume of 2.1 million versus the stock's average daily volume of 2.4 million over the prior three months, though it would be fair to discount that as purely seasonal. Conduent has continued to outperform in 2018 year to date on higher volume versus December, with an average of 2.2 million shares per day trading hands over the first couple weeks of this year (through Friday, January 12).

Figure 4: CNDT Price, Short Interest and Daily Trading Volume Since Inception

Source: FactSet; GB calculations and chart.

Benefits of Tax Reform Underappreciated?

I had been scratching my head as to why CNDT was not participating in a broader stock market rally on potential U.S. tax reform that would slash the U.S. federal corporate tax rate, despite the Company's relatively high ~35% adjusted effective tax rate and predominately U.S.-based business, which generates 89% of revenue from U.S. clients. While the stock has finally caught a bid after closing at nearly eight-month lows in early December, since President Trump publicly repositioned tax reform as a near-term legislative priority on September 27, 2017, CNDT has gained 8.2%, underperforming the S&P (+11.1%) and diversified commercial BPO peers (+11.7%). The S&P and hybrid commercial BPO group have both benefited from nearly a full turn of EBITDA multiple expansion over this time frame, while CNDT has seen only an incremental rerating, from 7.3x EBITDA in late September to 7.5x presently. CNDT's gains have been entirely driven by performance over the past six weeks, as in December, the market apparently woke up to the positive implications of a tax cut for the Company when the likelihood of corresponding legislation was on the rise.

Signed into law on December 22, the GOP tax reform package effects a 14% permanent reduction in the U.S. corporate tax rate to 21% (from 35%) effective January 1, 2018, among other changes to the tax code that appear benign for Conduent. I find that purely the direct, economic benefit of the tax cut to the Company is worth more than $3 per CNDT share today, based on the discounted incremental cash flows from lower U.S. taxes over the long term. For 2018+, I model a tax rate of 27% for Conduent (from 35% previously) that aims to provide sufficient contingency around the Company's foreign income and the portion of U.S. income that would be unaffected by the lower U.S. federal corporate tax rate (I estimate Conduent pays ~5% income taxes at the U.S. state and local level). Management is undoubtedly aware that analysts will be interested in how the new tax law affects the business, and I expect it to give prepared remarks on this front and to update its tax rate guidance.

Though I acknowledge the market may be slow to assign further credit for lower future taxes, as investors seek greater visibility on consistent GAAP profits, I believe that less than half of the permanent tax cut's value is presently baked into shares. Even conservatively assuming that CNDT's to-date increase of $1.65/share (+10.8%) since December was entirely tax reform-driven would imply an additional ~$1.70/share of arguably inbound money, or roughly another 10% upside from the new tax law. As of 3Q17, Conduent also had a ~$600 million net Deferred Tax Liability (DTL). The Company should be write down this liability to reflect the revised tax code when it reports earnings. Further, beyond the direct economic benefit of lower taxes, the less tangible knock-on effects may prove an incremental tailwind, as Conduent's primarily U.S.-based clients stand to benefit from the corporate tax cut as well. Given that it is a cyclical company, albeit with a defensive flavor, any financial windfall for its customers is likely a positive for Conduent, at least on a binary scale.

Valuation

I believe CNDT is worth ~$27 per share (more than 60% above its current price), based on a traditional unlevered DCF analysis underpinned by long-term assumptions I consider achievable and not particularly heroic. Under my levered DCF analysis, I derive a similar valuation for CNDT of ~$26/share, which implies 54% upside versus the stock today. Finally, using a sum-of-the-parts analysis predicated on 2018E results, I estimate a fair value of ~$23/share (+37% upside), which I view as a reasonable price target over the next ~12-18 months. Over the long term, CNDT could realistically be a $30+ stock on solid execution. I discuss in detail below my sum-of-the-parts valuation, followed by my unlevered DCF and levered DCF analyses, respectively.

Sum of the Parts Analysis

My sum of the parts analysis, predicated on 2018 estimates, points to a fair value of ~$23 per share, representing 37% upside versus CNDT's current price $16.91. I view this as a reasonable target price for shares to achieve over the next ~12-18 months, with the time frame dependent on the timing of planned divestitures and potential, offsetting acquisitions.

With literally hundreds of different businesses comprising Conduent's portfolio (I count 197 subsidiaries as of YE16), I believe that well-performing core businesses are easily overlooked, and that the intrinsic value of these more specialized, higher-margin operations is not fully reflected in shares' current market valuation as a result. To that end, I have attempted to separate the Company's business into the below categories to derive my sum of the parts valuation. I discuss these components of Conduent's business in greater detail below Figure 5, in the context of both its embedded businesses and my estimated valuation.

In the written content accompanying my sum of the parts valuation (below Figure 5), I note that "% of revenue" and "% of EBITDA" references reflect my 2018 estimates, EBITDA represents Adj. EBITDA, and peer multiples reflect sell-side consensus estimates for 2018.

Figure 5: Sum of the Parts Valuation Analysis

Source: Company materials; FactSet (for peer multiples); Grier Buchanan estimates.

Commercial Industries (58% of revenue; 54% of EBITDA; 11.2% EBITDA margin)

Commercial Customer Care (20% of revenue; 11% of EBITDA). I estimate a fair value of less than $1.50 per share for the Customer Care business, to which I ascribe a forward EBITDA multiple of 5.0x: a ~35% discount to pure play customer care BPO peers at 7.8x '18E EBITDA, on average. Conduent's call center business remains unprofitable through 3Q17, operating as recently as 1Q17 at a negative ~5% segment margin (which implies roughly -1% EBITDA margins); whereas standalone call center firms generate ~8% operating margins and ~12.5% EBITDA margins. I assume Customer Care swings to a modest profit in 2018 on cost savings benefits and further remediation of loss-making contracts. Specifically, my 2018 EBITDA estimate of $81 million is predicated on Customer Care segment margins and EBITDA margins of 2.5% and 7.0%, respectively.

The Company has attributed Customer Care's losses primarily to a handful of money-losing legacy contracts with large clients, indicating this service line is otherwise fairly profitable. In 3Q17 (after CNDT's 2Q17 call on August 9), management successfully remediated two of these contracts, partly driving the broader Commercial segment's strongest y/y performance in 2017 from an improved profitability standpoint, as Commercial 3Q17 Adj. EBITDA and EBITDA margins increased 9.4% y/y (versus ~1% y/y declines in 1H17) and 155 bps y/y (versus ~50 bps gains in 1H17), respectively. Though it is a small sample size, and the segment also benefited significantly from the realization of cost savings from Strategic Transformation initiatives, I view the 3Q17 Commercial results as an encouraging data point for Customer Care. The Commercial segment's 3Q17 financial performance underscores the immense value that could be unlocked if management continues to successfully remediate bad contracts, and I believe it has the opportunity grow the intrinsic value of the Customer Care business over time. Namely, I estimate that if management can bring Customer Care's margins in line with standalone publicly traded peers', that improvement would be worth in excess of $3/share for CNDT.

BenefitWallet (2% of revenue; 4% of EBITDA): I estimate the fair value of Conduent's BenefitWallet platform at approximately $1.25 per share, predicated on a 15x EBITDA multiple that represents a 42% discount to HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) at 26x FY19 EBITDA (i.e., FY ending January 31, 2019). HealthEquity represents BenefitWallet's closest direct public comp and, by my checks, the only public publicly traded pure play HSA provider. The key structural difference between the two is that HealthEquity has IRS approval to act as custodian for its HSAs, whereas BenefitWallet partners with third-party bank BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) to serve as custodian. A deeper dive into HealthEquity's financials shows the IRS-approved non-bank custodian designation translates to a powerful custodial fee cash flow stream (and thus, an even more impressive business model), but the exercise also offers Conduent shareholders welcome insight into the economics of BenefitWallet. HealthEquity filings, combined with other relevant available information, collectively allow one to calculate a reasonable approximation of BenefitWallet's key financials, in my view, including its revenue and EBITDA.

HealthEquity generates revenues of slightly less than $80 per account from the following three revenue streams: 1) account fees; 2) interchange (debit card) fees; and 3) custodial fees. BenefitWallet's business features the first two, but it does not get custodial revenues. Excluding the latter, HealthEquity's revenue per account would be <$50 and its gross margin would drop to <50% (versus ~60% gross margins as-reported, inclusive of custodial fees). Extrapolating these datapoints to BenefitWallet's ~1.89 million HSA accounts in 2017, I estimate it produced about $90 million in 2017 revenues, to which I apply 11% y/y growth for 2018E revenue of $100 million. I derive my 11% growth assumption from Devenir's mid-year 2017 HSA data, which indicates that BenefitWallet's HSAs and assets grew ~9% and ~15% y/y, respectively. Pulling together the available information, I estimate it will generate 2018 EBITDA of $25M. Specifically, in sizing its annualized EBITDA, I assume that BenefitWallet can achieve ~20% cash EBIT margins and 25% EBITDA margins on estimated gross margins of 50%, given HealthEquity produces ~30% cash EBIT and ~35% EBITDA margins on gross margins of ~60%.

For HealthEquity, its growing custodial revenues currently create ~$30 of additional revenue/account (+60% approx.) and produce a gross margin of ~85%, which is generally increasing. Its financials highlight the attractiveness of this business model and the value of its custodial fee income. The value of custodial fees is further punctuated by the following disclosure in HealthEquity's 10-K filings (within its "competitive strengths" discussion):

"Scalable operating model. We believe that our technology is scalable because our products and services are accessed primarily through our technology platform, which is cloud based. After initial on-boarding and a period of education, our service costs for any given customer typically decline over time. Our opportunity to generate high-margin revenue from existing HSA Members grows over time because our HSA Members' balances typically grow, increasing custodial revenue at very little incremental cost to us."

Though it remains unclear whether structural considerations or capital adequacy requirements might preclude Conduent from doing so, I would view it as a step change for BenefitWallet's earnings power - and a positive catalyst for CNDT shares - if management successfully pursued IRS approval for BenefitWallet to receive the nonbank custodian designation. The ability to earn custodial fees on accounts' AUM would unlock hyperbolic EBITDA growth potential for BenefitWallet, and I gauge that a potential IRS approval for BenefitWallet as a nonbank custodian would be worth an incremental ~$4.50/share for CNDT.

Embedded within the Commercial segment's HR Services businesses, BenefitWallet is one of the nation's top health account administrators. It offers a scalable, portable and integrated solution that simplifies the process of managing healthcare costs for clients' employees by consolidating administration of all health spending accounts onto one common platform, including Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) and Health Incentive Accounts (HIAs). Most notably, BenefitWallet is a top-5 HSA administrator that appears well-positioned to benefit from the tailwind of strong HSA industry growth. According to Devenir Research's 2017 Midyear HSA Market Report, total HSA assets increased at a 3-year CAGR of 24% over 2013-2016 and are projected to grow ~20% annually over the next two years to $64 billion by YE19, while HSA accounts are expected to grow by ~15% annually over a similar time frame to nearly 30 million accounts. BenefitWallet is the fourth-largest HSA provider, managing ~$2.2 billion across 1.9 million HSA accounts for a ~9% HSA account market share, per Devenir Research. (Note: BenefitWallet-specific data was sourced from UMB Financial's (NASDAQ:UMBF) 3Q17 slide presentation.)

HR Services, excl. BenefitWallet (13% of revenue; 17% of EBITDA): Excluding BenefitWallet, I value the remaining HR Services business at approximately $4 per share. My estimated valuation is predicated on a 9.5x EBITDA multiple - a 40% discount to HR services outsourcing peers' average of 15.5x, and a ~30% discount to the cheapest stock in the group, Accenture (NYSE:ACN), which trades at 13.9x consensus EBITDA for FY18 (FY ending August 31, 2018) and 13.1x FY19E EBITDA. For the non-BenefitWallet HR Services piece, my assumed 15.5% EBITDA margin offers ~150 bps of downside cushion versus the modestly increasing ~17% margins consistently achieved by Accenture, which I view as the closest public comp in terms of business mix; Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) are highly specialized businesses and have EBITDA margins in excess of 21% and 43%, respectively.

That said, Accenture's present stock valuation highlights up to 4x EBITDA turns of upside to my assumed 9.5x multiple. A 9.5x EBITDA multiple seems light for this business, but it is partly intended to reflect the current reality, whereby investors have little visibility on this component's profitability, y/y performance, signings or pipeline. I expect the market to ascribe a higher valuation to this business and Commercial segment overall, as the latter continues to shed light on the true earnings power of embedded businesses by growing its margins and, over the longer term, its top line. I estimate that if non-BenefitWallet HR Services were valued like Accenture with a similar margin profile, the implied incremental market value would be worth an additional ~$3 per CNDT share, relative to my current SotP valuation.

Even beyond BenefitWallet, Conduent's HR Services (HRS) houses a mix of platform-based offerings likely characterized by superior profitability relative to Conduent's overall LTM and 2018E Adj. EBITDA margins of ~11% and ~12%, respectively. Management has suggested as much (at the May 2017 JPM Conference, for example), and repeatedly characterized HRS as a core offering. Higher-margin offerings embedded in HRS include highly scalable employee engagement, health and wellness platforms (e.g., Life@Work; Life Connect), retirement and personal finance tools and consulting services, cloud-based HR outsourcing and the management consulting business. Lower-margin business likely includes more commoditized or labor-intensive offerings, such as on-site workforce training, payroll administration, processing and accounting, actuarial services and on-premises HR management.

Remaining Commercial (23% of revenue; 22% of EBITDA): I believe Conduent's remaining Commercial business is worth about $4.50 per share, predicated on an EBITDA multiple of 8.5x, which represents a ~30% discount to hybrid commercial outsourcing peers at ~12x and a ~20% discount to the broader commercial BPO peer group's average forward EBITDA multiple of 10.5x (i.e., including standalone customer care names). Within this piece, I estimate that at least half of revenue (anywhere from ~55% to 75%) is derived from Commercial Healthcare, which produced 12.3% Adj. EBITDA margins in 2016. I model 2018E EBITDA margins of 11.5% for the "Remaining Commercial" (RC) piece. Embedded businesses in RC range from more commoditized, likely lower-margin activities (e.g., multi-industry Transaction Processing or F&A work) to niche, platform-based offerings with stronger margins, such as CNDT's Workers' Compensation bill review and claims processing, select Learning & Legal support services, and its Midas+ analytics and hospital case management platform. Used in over 2,200 U.S. hospitals (~50%) and soon to be available over the cloud, Midas+ optimizes management of electronic health records, helping healthcare providers manage, measure, monitor and improve both clinical and financial outcomes.

I view the RC business as a relative area of strength, on balance, within the Commercial segment, and similar to the HR Services business, I believe my valuation could prove lighter than warranted. For example, 74% of "Other Commercial" revenues in 3Q17 came from industry-specific services, implying annualized sales of ~$460 million from industry-specific work that commands materially higher margins relative to more commoditized, multi-industry BPO services. If I assume flat growth y/y and an arguably conservative 12.5% EBITDA margin (only 30 bps above my projected 2018 Company average), applying a 12x multiple in line with the hybrid commercial BPO group average implies the industry-specific business in Other Commercial should be worth close to $700 million at the enterprise level, or ~$2.30/share, which accounts for more than half (55%) of my estimated RC valuation, despite representing only 34% of RC's 2018E revenue.

Remaining Commercial also includes the Workers' Compensation business (12% of RC revenue) underpinned by the Company's proprietary Strataware bill review software platform, through which Conduent processes 40% of all U.S. workers' compensation claims, facilitating cost savings for its payer and self-administered employer customers. Management has cited Workers' Comp as a core offering. RC also includes Conduent's Legal business services (focused largely on legal document discovery and review) and its Learning business, which collectively represent 10-15% of RC revenues. I perceive Learning & Legal as businesses in which the Company believes it has a relative edge: management has cited successful platform-based offerings in Learning and highlighted select litigation work as representative of the core businesses in which it will invest.

By way of clarification, "Remaining Commercial" (aka RC, in this write-up) is not a sub-segment that CNDT isolates in its financial schedules, management commentary or other Company materials. Rather, for modeling and valuation purposes (as discussed above), I attempted to dissect the economics of the Commercial segment by splitting a portion into Customer Care and HR Services, and I creatively named what was left "Remaining Commercial." RC consists of several service lines that CNDT has separated by their % contribution to Commercial revenue in its 2017 quarterly presentations (albeit not in 2Q17). These include: Workers Comp. (12% of RC revenue in both 1Q17 and 3Q17), Transaction Processing (31% and 15% of RC revs in 1Q and 3Q, respectively), Finance and Accounting (10% and 12% of RC revs in 1Q and 3Q), Learning & Legal (10% and 15% of RC revs in 1Q and 3Q), and Other Commercial (38% and 46% of RC revs in 1Q and 3Q).

Public Sector (37% of revenue; 46% of EBITDA; 15.2% EBITDA margin)

Transportation (16% of revenue; 22% of EBITDA): I estimate a standalone value of more than $7 per share for the Transportation business, predicated on a 13.5x multiple on 2018E EBITDA, which is only in line with Cubic Corporation's (NYSE:CUB) 13.6x forward EBITDA multiple and represents nearly a 30% discount to Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) at ~19x. A discount to Roper - the parent company to TransCore - is warranted by Roper's business model, which derives ~50% of EBITDA from software sales and thus produces structurally higher margins (~35% EBITDA margin) relative to Conduent's Transportation business. On the other hand, I believe that a premium valuation to Cubic's could easily be justified by Conduent's massive footprint in the highly specialized electronic tolling industry, coupled with its superior profitability and track record versus CUB. Conduent and TransCore combine for the vast majority of U.S. market share in electronic tolling, whereas Cubic is a recent entrant. I ascribe a multiple in line with CUB's, however, to hedge against potential downside to my estimates, and to acknowledge that Conduent's materials offer fewer disclosures regarding Transportation's financials versus a company that isolates its transportation subsidiary's financial results through segment reporting.

Transportation represents probably the single most impressive business across Conduent's portfolio, given its scale and underlying IP, coupled with the Company's dominant market position in electronic toll collection. Embedded offerings are heavily based on highly scalable platforms that Conduent has developed and improved over decades, translating to an attractive margin profile. I model 17% EBITDA margins for 2018, which I believe reasonable, if not conservative, considering the old public sector segment produced margins of 16.4% and 17.6% in 2015 and 2016, respectively (i.e., before Government Healthcare was reallocated to Public Sector). Over that 2015-2016 time frame, Transportation was driving ~50% of the segment's revenue - likely at a higher margin compared to the remaining, non-healthcare Public Sector average - which, if accurate, would imply Transportation EBITDA margins of at least ~16.5%.

Along with TransCore, Roper's transportation services subsidiary, Conduent is a top-2 electronic toll collection (ETC) provider in the U.S, where it processes over $2.4 billion annually in ETC transactions through its back office, representing a 49% U.S. market share by toll payments collected. Through largely automated processes, Conduent runs E-ZPass tolling systems for states' DOTs up and down the east coast. Its role begins with the front-end design of lane solutions, including the configuration of antennas that interact with end users' E-ZPass transponders and cameras that support Conduent's proprietary video and image analytics, which, in turn, effectively automate the license plate and vehicle recognition process. Once implemented, Conduent's back-office software provides real-time transponder validation for every interaction between transponder and toll gate. That software also processes all of the toll system's financial reconciliations and financial distributions, and the Company bundles those toll processing solutions with a customer care center for a fairly comprehensive tolling solution.

Over one-third of CNDT's Transportation revenues (37% in 3Q17) come from Electronic Tolling, in which Conduent's back office solutions are 80-90% scalable across clients and underpinned by its proprietary Vector software platform. Historically, Cubic's transportation business (40% of CUB sales) has focused primarily on public transit fare collection services, but it expanded into the ETC space in 3Q15 by beating out then-incumbent Conduent for a 5.5-year NHDOT contract to run New Hampshire's E-ZPass system. Based on NHDOT documents, I estimate the NH contract was producing ~$6 million per year in average Transportation revenues for Conduent over 4Q11-3Q16 and, as amended, an additional $4.3 million over 4Q16-1Q17. After its NH contract rolled off at the end of 1Q17, CNDT announced a major tolling award in 2Q17.

In addition to tolling, Conduent's Transportation business has similarly platform-based street parking management, Public Transit and Commercial Vehicle (trucking) fleet management offerings. In trucking operations services, the Company has a 40% U.S. market share.

Remaining Public Sector (21% of revenue; 24% of EBITDA): I believe the remaining Public Sector business is worth about $4.75 per share, based on an 8.0x EBITDA multiple that represents a ~30% discount to government outsourcing peers at 11.3x forward EBITDA. I believe investors will value the collective businesses in my catch-all Remaining Public Sector (RPS) piece at a discount to peers, largely to reflect the run-off of legacy Medicaid contracts in the Government Healthcare business, coupled with 2017 negative revenue trends in the State & Local and Payment Services businesses, which collectively have been driving declines in Public Sector revenue and EBITDA.

That said, I question whether an 8x multiple is overly punitive, as I estimate that even if I exclude projected Government Healthcare EBITDA - that is, not just Medicaid administration, but everything within Government Healthcare, including pharmacy benefits management - my valuation still implies that RPS would be valued at the low end of government BPO peers' 2018E EBITDA multiple range (9.7x-12.8x). That assumes 2018E Government Healthcare revenue of $200 million and 16% EBITDA margins, with the latter virtually flat versus Government Healthcare's implied EBITDA margin of 15.8% in 2016.

Conduent has a significant government Payment Services businesses (22% of Public Sector revenue, or ~$480 million annually), within which it is a dominant player in the prepaid card processing space. Conduent automates debit card transaction processing for entitlement programs such as social security and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as "food stamps"). Despite qualitative management commentary regarding its mixed revenue trends, Payment Services is a solid business for Conduent, in my view, and management did highlight it as one of areas contributing to its increased sales pipeline on the 3Q17 call. It represents another good example of a platform-based business that scales well across clients and produces strong margins.

While I am not aware of any direct public comps, I find it interesting that electronic payment processing companies WorldPay Group Plc (WPG-GB) - recently merged with Vantiv (VNTV) - and Total System Services, aka "TSYS" (NYSE:TSS), trade at nearly 16x and 14x forward EBITDA, respectively, or 14.7x, on average. These are not perfect comparables, since their businesses are not confined to government end markets, but they do compete in this space and thus offer relevant datapoints, in my view. Assuming, for illustrative purposes, that Conduent's Payment Services holds 2018 revenue flat y/y and produces 16% EBITDA margins, I highlight that, if valued at 10x EBITDA - a 32% discount to the aforementioned payment services peers to reflect lighter growth and margins - the Payment Services business would be worth $765 million at the enterprise level, or ~$2.55 per CNDT share, accounting for 56% of my RPS fair value estimate (while driving only 39% of RPS revenue). If valued in line with WorldPay and TSYS, Payment Services would be worth ~$3.60/share on a $1.1 billion enterprise value, implying shareholders would get the Public Sector's Government Healthcare, Federal and State & Local businesses for ~2.5x EBITDA.

Conduent's work related to outsourced management of U.S. states' legacy Medicaid systems represents the piece within Government Healthcare that is primarily driving revenue declines. The company operates legacy Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) as fiscal agent in eight states (though AK, NH, ND, CA and MT fall into the Other segment's Health Enterprise biz), and it also provides traditional BPO services to Medicaid or other Health and Human Services programs in >30 states, including Medicaid claims and enrollment processing and pharmacy benefits management. The state MMIS systems for which Conduent was responsible for system design and implementation are reported in Other, while Conduent's contracts to run states' legacy MMIS systems fall into the Public Sector segment.

In regard to the Company's MMIS contracts in Public Sector, virtually all of these states are in various stages of procuring new MMIS platforms to replace ~30-year-old+ legacy systems through either a modular or integrated "big-bang" approach. Conduent is no longer pursuing implementations of the latter, after having some success but incurring considerably greater costs trying to do so under Xerox ownership. Therefore, revenues in Public Sector's outsourced MMIS administration business will continue to decline, to some extent, as states transition to modernized systems. Given the massive upfront cost and well-documented vendor struggles associated with outsourcing a large-scale "big-bang" MMIS implementation, however, states are increasingly embracing modular implementations, and I expect Conduent will be able to partially offset business lost to MMIS contract roll-off by winning BPO contracts for select fee-for-service activities supporting states' next-generation MMIS systems, such as payment integrity (e.g., provider screening) and pharmacy benefits management.

Figure 6: Customer Care and Hybrid Commercial BPO Peers

Source: FactSet; Company materials; Grier Buchanan estimates (for CNDT) and calculations.

Figure 7: HR Services BPO Peers

Source: FactSet; Company materials; GB calculations.

Figure 8: Transportation Services Peers

Source: FactSet; Company materials; GB calculations. Note: CUB's 2018E valuation metrics reflect weighted average of consensus estimates for FY18 (YE Sept. '18) and FY19 (YE Sept. '19), weighted 75% and 25%, respectively.

Figure 9: Government-Oriented BPO Peers

Source: FactSet; Company materials; GB calculations.

Discounted Cash Flow (NYSE:DCF) Analysis - Unlevered

I estimate CNDT's fair value at approximately $27/share, or ~60% above its current price, based on my unlevered DCF analysis. Further, I believe it could realistically be a >$30 stock in the next several years on stronger-than-expected execution versus my forecast (my bull case implies ~$34 per share), while it is difficult for me to envision a scenario in which shares are worth less than ~$13.50, even under rather draconian long-term assumptions. Based on the aforementioned bull and bear case valuation estimates, I find that Conduent offers extremely attractive risk/reward of nearly 5.5:1 (reward:risk).

Unlevered DCF Assumptions

Discount rate: 10%.

Terminal growth of FCF: 2.0%.

2020-2021 annual revenue growth of 5% and annual EBIT margin expansion of 100 bps.

2022-2027 annual revenue growth of 1.5% and annual EBIT margin expansion 20 bps.

Tax rate: 27% held flat (accounts for U.S. corporate tax cut, effective January '18).

CapEx of $150 million/year in 2018 and 2019, increasing 2.5% annually in 2020 and beyond.

D&A: 4.2% of revenue (excludes amortization of intangible assets).

Restructuring and Separation expenses: I assume a combined $83 million in 2018 and $43 million in 2019 are treated as a use of cash (i.e., they are not excluded from DCF cash flow forecasts). Those estimated one-time costs, amounting to $126 million over 2018-2019, reduce my unlevered DCF valuation by $2.20/share (i.e., the calculated valuation would be $2.20/share higher if investors were to exclude those costs from the outlook).

$142 million of convertible preferred stock is treated as debt for calculation of CNDT equity value (for the preferred, I use its $142 million reported fair value versus par value of $120 million).

Cash added back in my calculation of CNDT equity value is $352 million, reflecting 3Q17 cash of $468 million, less $116 million to be paid out over 4Q17-4Q18 to participants of the legacy deferred compensation program (per management), which Conduent terminated in September 2017.

Figure 10: Unlevered DCF Model and Valuation

Source: Company materials; Grier Buchanan estimates.

Conduent Discount Rate Discussion: Unlevered DCF

At least as a starting point, I typically default to a discount rate of 10% for a DCF analysis. If a company's Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is >10%, that probably warrants further examination. While a company's WACC may present a relevant metric for management teams to apply as the discount rate in evaluating potential investments internally, I personally believe WACC represents an invalid metric for investors to apply indiscriminately as their discount rate, for reasons that go beyond the scope of my Conduent analysis - namely, that key inputs embedded in the WACC calculation have little bearing on an investor's ability to predict, or the inherent risks in forecasting, a specific company's financial performance 10 years into the future.

My 10% discount rate is primarily influenced by the approximate long-term return I would alternatively expect from owning a broad equity market index, such as the S&P 500, which has produced average total returns of ~10% annually going back to 1950. For Conduent specifically, I assume that investors will apply a discount rate above its WACC to account for company-specific restructuring risk, Conduent's limited history as a publicly traded company and the legacy BPO's unimpressive track record at Xerox; and I believe that a discount rate of 10%, coupled with my base case forecasts, adequately captures an investor's opportunity cost as well as company-specific risks.

However, academic theory dictates that one should discount forecasted unlevered FCFs to Conduent at the Company's WACC, which is only 5.8% for Conduent, if one applies the standard convention of designating the current 10-Year Treasury yield as a risk-free rate and makes no subjective adjustments. Using a 4.0% "risk-free rate" to reflect more normalized long-term Treasury yields, I calculate Conduent's WACC to be 6.7%, noting the calculation is skewed lower by currently depressed interest rates (which are rising, but remain very low by historical standards). Regardless of one's assumptions, the calculated WACC for Conduent will come in well below the 10% that I use for my discount rate. For additional perspective on the Company's valuation in the context of the assumed discount rate, please refer to the sensitivity table in my above DCF model, illustrating Conduent's estimated fair value under various discount rate assumptions.

Conduent's WACC Explained

For reference, my aforementioned WACC calculation for Conduent of 6.7% is predicated on: (1) a 4.0% risk-free rate (versus the current 10-year Treasury Yield of ~2.5%, which compares to the historical average 10-year yield of 6.3% since 1963); (2) an estimated 27% tax rate; (3) a 4.7% pre-tax cost of debt; (4) an 8.0% cost of preferred stock; and (5) an 8.6% cost of equity. Weighing debt instruments by their respective book values as of 3Q17 (CNDT's most recently reported quarter), I calculate the Company's pre-tax cost of debt based on an assumed cost of debt for each debt instrument - with the exception of the 2024 Senior Notes - equal to its respective YE2016 effective interest rate (per CNDT's 10-K), adjusted for to-date increases in LIBOR and any amendments to a given debt instrument's Applicable Rate (i.e., Term Loan B). Since Conduent's 10.5% Senior Notes due 2024 are publicly traded, the bond market dictates the cost of debt for these credits. The Senior Notes presently trade at ~117% of par for a 7.3% YTM and 5.8% YTW (i.e., Yield to Maturity and Yield to Worst, respectively). I use the 5.8% YTW for the Senior Notes' cost of debt, but one could instead use the Notes' 7.3% YTM, which would result in a negligibly higher WACC of 6.8% (from 6.7%), based on a higher pre-tax cost of debt of 5.1% (from 4.7%) for Conduent. I discuss my calculated cost of equity in the Levered DCF Analysis below.

Levered DCF Analysis

Given bears' concerns around Conduent's elevated leverage relative to BPO peers, I have also developed a levered DCF model and corresponding valuation, predicated on the Company's ability to generate cash for common shareholders specifically under its existing capital structure. Even accounting for the cash flow drag associated with Conduent's debt service obligations over the long term, I find that CNDT is worth ~$26 per share, which falls within ~$1/share of my unlevered DCF-based fair value estimate and represents 58% upside versus CNDT's current levels.

My levered DCF is predicated upon the same assumptions as above regarding terminal FCF growth, annual revenue growth and EBIT margin expansion, effective income tax rate, capital expenditures, depreciation & amortization and the inclusion of 2018-2019 estimated Restructuring and Separation costs (i.e., all of the items in "Unlevered DCF Assumptions," except for Discount Rate and the last two bullet points, which regard EV-to-equity value reconciliation and thus do not apply). In addition to the aforementioned items, the key assumptions unique to my levered DCF analysis are as follows:

Levered DCF Assumptions

Discount rate: 11%.

No revolver draws or new debt raises, except to refinance existing debt upon or approaching maturity.

No early debt repayments beyond the mandatory principal repayments on Term loans A & B stipulated in Conduent's Credit Agreement, except for assumed refi of Senior Notes (please see next bullet).

Regarding 10.5% Senior Notes due 2024, assume Conduent refinances the entire $510 million outstanding at a significantly lower interest rate of 5.0%, effective 2023 (terms of the indenture allow Conduent to redeem the Notes at 100% of principal after December 15, 2022). The refinanced debt is assumed to be interest-only with no mandatory repayments.

For floating rate debt - i.e., Term loan A, Term loan B and, I assume, Capital lease obligations (only $39 million as of 3Q17) - Conduent's applicable Base Rate is derived from Pensford Financial's 3-month LIBOR forward curve as of January 8, 2018.

At YE2018, Conduent negotiates repricing of Term B loan at LIBOR + 2.0% (from +3.0% currently), approximately in line with or slightly above applicable spreads on commercial BPO peers' term loans presently (e.g., Convergys (NYSE:CVG), Genpact (NYSE:G), Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) and SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE:SNX)).

Effective 2020, the applicable spread ("margin") on Term A debt declines by 25 bps to an estimated spread of 1.40% (from ~1.65% presently), as dictated by terms of the Credit Agreement when Conduent's net leverage ratio falls below 2.0x.

Upon maturity of Term loans A and B in 2021 and 2023, respectively, the entire amount of then-outstanding debt under the Term loans (i.e., current amounts outstanding, less scheduled repayments through maturity) is refinanced with new, identically priced term debt, such that the projected spreads versus LIBOR (discussed above) are held constant. Conduent receives zero net new proceeds from the refinances, and I assume no further mandatory principal repayments (or optional repayments) after term loans are refinanced at maturity.

Figure 11: Levered DCF Model and Valuation

Source: Company materials; Grier Buchanan estimates.

Leverage Outlook and Interest Rate on Senior Notes in 2023+

Although I am likely oversimplifying reality, I do not think my assumptions on Conduent's existing debt require any particularly heroic deal-making by the Company, except arguably for the repricing contemplated with an assumed YE2022 refinance of the Senior Notes. The Notes presently trade at an interpolated spread versus LIBOR of ~360 bps, whereas my assumed 5% interest rate (beginning in 2023) implies a spread of ~230 bps over 2027E LIBOR. Offering some support for the latter are the corporate fixed rate notes issued in 2017 by Atento, Genpact and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), which presently trade at interpolated spreads versus LIBOR of ~260 bps, ~160 bps and ~255 bps, respectively (even though comparing these metrics to an implied spread versus current forward rates represents an imperfect comparison). In regard to fair value sensitivity for Conduent, however, I note that every 100 bps increase/decrease in my assumed 2023+ interest rate on the refinanced Senior Notes implies only a ~$0.12 per share increase/decrease in my fair value estimate for CNDT (all else equal), so the model is not very sensitive to this input.

Based on my above assumptions around debt repayment and refinancing (which account for scheduled principal repayments on existing loans), and conservatively holding cash constant at the 3Q17 level of $352 million (i.e., ex-$116 million restricted cash) for 2017E and beyond, I forecast Conduent's net leverage ratio falling below 2.0x by 2020, as illustrated in the following chart:

Figure 12: Conduent Leverage Outlook

Source: Company materials; Grier Buchanan estimates.

Discount Rate Discussion: Levered DCF

Given my levered DCF bakes in all of Conduent's future preferred stock dividend obligations, debt service and other debt activity under what I consider reasonable assumptions, I believe a discount rate of 11% is reasonable and that investors could even justify leaving the discount rate at 10% under the logic that forecasted cash flows are further de-risked by accounting for cash outflows associated with scheduled debt service. I select a slightly higher discount rate of 11% in the spirit of accepted academic framework, which says that forecasted cash flows to equity should be discounted at a company's cost of equity, which is virtually always higher than its WACC - the discount rate we are told to use for estimated unlevered FCF under similar academic theory (and I have already dismissed WACC in favor of a 10% discount rate for my unlevered DCF, largely representing investors' opportunity cost relative to buying the market). I have included a more detailed sensitivity table in the above levered DCF model, illustrating fair value estimates for CNDT stock under a wide range of assumed discount rates.

Conduent Cost of Equity

Under the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), I find that Conduent's cost of equity is 8.6%, based on its Beta of 0.77 since inception against the S&P 500, an assumed risk-free rate of 4.0% (versus ~2.5% current 10-Year Treasury yield) and an assumed market risk premium of 6% that implies a market return of 10% (Note: My Beta calculation is derived from performance starting 1/4/17; I exclude CNDT's first day trading on the NYSE because it significantly reduces the calculated Beta to 0.63). Holding constant the 6% market risk premium and assuming a lower risk-free rate in line with the current 10-Year Treasury yield implies a 7.2% cost of equity for Conduent. In case anyone finds value in the CAPM, I highlight that under the CAPM calculation for cost of equity, my assumed discount rate of 11% for Conduent implies a Beta of ~1.2, holding my other assumptions constant (i.e., 4% risk-free rate and 6% market risk premium).

Bear Theses / Investment Risks

Risk #1: Conduent won't be able to grow amidst planned divestitures. The Company will likely sell businesses at a lower multiple than it pays to acquire.

My View: I agree with the latter, and I agree that top line growth will take longer than management initially expected. I expect EBITDA to continue growing. Investors should, and eventually will, appreciate that management is not handcuffing its strategy to preliminary long-term financial targets and, in turn, deluding itself and the market, when its portfolio review presented new evidence - that select businesses could not be readily optimized - justifying a change of course. The Company seems to understand that it's okay to be wrong, but it's not okay to stay wrong.

Regardless of the risk to near-term growth, the Company's permanently removing obstacles to higher profitability represents an appealing prospect, which, should it become a reality, would likely generate greater interest in Conduent from investors and, over the longer term, from potential acquirers. The presence of underperforming businesses is a key reason why the stock is currently cheap. Given management has identified existing businesses with either suboptimal margins or no clear path to growth without significant new investment, marketing them for sale represents a logical next step. What is the Company's alternative? A pivot to blind optimism for those underperforming businesses would not improve their performance, and management would risk their collective predicament growing until it had become obvious. Essentially, CEO Vemuri is weeding out offerings that are not scalable, reflecting a sense of ownership in the Company with an eye toward value creation.

Additionally, one could reasonably expect that any sales proceeds - even if incremental sales produce only a 6x multiple - could be organically invested at approximately half that multiple in Conduent's existing platform-based businesses, which generally produce EBITDA margins in the mid-to-high teens and substantially higher incremental margins (the example I just used implies 33% incremental). Investing at a high return organically would help offset EBITDA lost from paying a higher multiple on acquisitions than it receives on sales.

Further, in 3Q17, the Company sold five businesses generating ~$80 million in annual revenue and ~$7 million in annual EBITDA for $56 million in cash proceeds, reflecting an ~8x EBITDA multiple on the transaction. Those five companies were collectively producing ~8.5% EBITDA margins, below Conduent's 2017E average of 11.1%

In other words, management has demonstrated it can fetch an 8x multiple selling underperforming subsidiaries with inferior growth prospects and materially inferior profitability relative to Conduent's core businesses. Yet, investors can currently purchase shares of the remaining, more impressive business at only ~7.5x forward EBITDA, in line with call center firms. That is a disconnect.

Risk #2: Elevated Leverage vs. Peers Will Inhibit Cash Flows.

My View: Conduent has an unenviable capital structure, punctuated in particular by its $510 million of 10.5% coupon Senior Notes. Though the Company has not explicitly confirmed as much, I assess that absorbing this expensive piece of debt was effectively the price Conduent had to pay for its liberation from Xerox, as both current and anticipated losses (at the time) likely precluded it from obtaining a higher valuation, hence necessitating debt, which similarly did not come cheap due to its persistent losses. It also has the unfortunate 8.5% convertible preferred stock siphoning nearly $10 million off its free cash flow - the product of a settlement to resolve a lawsuit brought by ACS's founder against Xerox - a situation that I simply assume cannot be improved until further notice.

Its net leverage ratio is notably above competitors'. Among the hybrid commercial BPOs, most peers' net leverage levels are not even close, with the exception of Synnex. Given this dynamic, I developed a levered DCF to value Conduent based on the projected free cash flows that would be entirely available for distribution to common shareholders. Under this analysis, I still find that shares are significantly undervalued relative to my levered DCF valuation estimate of ~$26 per share. As discussed, the assumptions embedded in that analysis are reasonable, and possibly conservative. Namely, in regard to the 10.5% Senior Notes, I assume no refinancing occurs until the Notes can be redeemed without penalty and with no premium to par, which is not until YE2022. That said, one could reasonably assume the Company successfully refinances the Notes two years earlier, at YE2020, when the notes can be redeemed at 105.25% of par. That would represent a ~$27 million premium over par, for which Conduent would be repaid in just over a year: I estimate a ~13-14-month payback as a result of forecasted pre-tax interest expense savings of $28-33 million annually, predicated on a new interest rate of 5-4%, respectively, and a 27% tax rate. Conduent has optionality to pay down a portion or all of the Notes at that time as well.

Risk #3: My Estimates are Undifferentiated vs. Consensus.

My View: It gave me pause when I saw that I was virtually in line with consensus sales and EBITDA estimates for 2019, and actually below consensus EBITDA for 2018. In general, the strongest investment thesis would ideally offer both upside to consensus estimates as well as multiple expansion for the stock. In this case, however, Conduent is effectively a special situation. In light of its ongoing restructuring and the moving pieces around M&A, as previously discussed, Conduent's valuation signals that investors are presently unwilling to give the Company credit for achieving sell-side estimates, largely allaying this concern. But as a consideration for investors whose careers heavily depend on quarterly performance, I acknowledge the possibility that I may be too early in advocating a long position, although the GOP's recently legislated tax cut partially mitigated that concern, given my view that the corresponding benefits to Conduent are not fully baked into shares. Importantly, I believe that investors that have the flexibility to own the stock for a multi-year period need not agonize over the optics of 2018 guidance.

Segments Overview

Commercial Industries ($210 billion market, growing 6% annually): The Commercial Industries segment (Commercial) provides clients across multiple industries with business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) services, such as customer care, human resource management and finance and accounting (F&A) services. Those multi-industry competencies are complemented by Conduent's industry-specific offerings in the commercial Healthcare, Automotive, Manufacturing, Retail, Aerospace and Financial Services Industries.

Public Sector ($45 billion market, growing 5% annually): The Public Sector segment provides transportation services to government clients in over 30 countries, for which it manages and processes fee collection, compliance and violations, notifications, statements and reporting. Beyond its Transportation business, the Public Sector segment provides government-centric business process services for public assistance program administration, transaction processing, pension administration, records management, electronic benefits, eligibility and payment cards, unclaimed property, disease management and software offerings to U.S. federal, state and local government agencies.

Other: The Other segment has received little attention in this report because it consists entirely of businesses that are, to some extent, in various stages of run-off. Management is targeting a breakeven outcome by mid-year 2018 for Other, which has generated losses each year over 2014-2016, and Conduent appears on track to accomplish that breakeven result ahead of schedule: through 3Q17, 2017 Other segment losses have been limited to only $5 million on an adjusted basis (or a $7 million segment loss, including one-time charges).

Within Other, approximately 25% of revenues come from a legacy Student Loan portfolio that has been in run-off since Xerox exited the student lending business more than five years ago. The Other segment's remaining 75% of revenue is derived from the legacy Government Health Enterprise (HE) Medicaid Platform business, which aimed to develop and implement modernized MMIS platforms for U.S. states. Xerox successfully implemented MMIS systems in New Hampshire, Alaska and North Dakota, albeit after multi-year delays, and Conduent continues to manage those systems today. Montana, California and, most recently, New York had also awarded Xerox MMIS modernization contracts that were ultimately aborted, amidst persistent execution stumbles on what proved to be highly complex projects. Conduent continues to service the legacy MMIS systems for Montana and California. The Company finalized a settlement agreement with New York in late November 2017 to terminate its inherited NY MMIS contract, effective December 15, 2017, thereby releasing Conduent from all liabilities and obligations under that contract. Other also includes non-allocated corporate expenses, as well as inter-segment eliminations.

Figure 13: Segments Overview - 3Q17

Source: Company presentation on November 14, 2017.

Financial Outlook

Below are my Income Statement projections and segment forecasts for select financial metrics. I note that my 2018 and 2019 EPS estimates of $1.07 and $1.33, respectively, are notably above corresponding consensus estimates of $0.98 and $1.15. At present, investors should not tether expectations to sell-side EPS forecasts, as it appears that few, if any, Street analysts have published updated estimates to reflect the recent U.S. corporate tax rate reduction, based on FactSet's aggregated estimates.

Figure 14: Conduent Income Statement

Source: Company materials; Grier Buchanan estimates.

Figure 15: Financial Outlook by Segment

Other excludes 4Q16 $161 million charge for NY MMIS exit and $2 million net HE charges in '17.

Source: Company materials; Grier Buchanan estimates.

Background: The Path from ACS to Xerox to Conduent

Conduent is Xerox Corporation's former BPO business, which was spun off from Xerox in December 2016 and began trading as a standalone public company on the NYSE on January 3, 2017. The spin-off effectively concluded the unwinding of Xerox's unfortunate ~$8.4 billion acquisition of Affiliated Computer Services, which it bought in February 2010.

As demonstrated through the destruction of billions in XRX shareholder value, Xerox mismanaged Conduent, for reasons that include:

Xerox oriented growth strategy toward cross-sell activity between its BPO and printing divisions. The marriage did not work.

Xerox neglected needed investments to optimize operational structure and processes.

Xerox underinvested in Conduent's Commercial segment sale force and technology IPs, such as automation, analytics and AI.

Legacy management did not have proper guardrails around the contracting process. Overly aggressive underwriting assumptions and inadequate risk parameters led to money-losing contracts on poor execution in the Customer Care and Other segments.

Within Conduent's Commercial business, the ill effects of legacy management's misguided sales strategy were likely exacerbated by inadequate investments in sales force and technology, coupled with its failure to implement sufficient risk mitigants around the contracting process to ensure contracts' profitability. Further, the former management team neglected to address rampant inefficiencies impeding margin growth, with legacy ACS comprised of many standalone acquisitions that had been made over several decades. Under Xerox, the myriad disparate businesses underlying its BPO were never properly integrated, standardized or managed as a single operation; producing a highly fragmented and costly operational structure.

Perhaps prompted by the inherent value creation opportunity, activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed a 7.1% stake in Xerox in 4Q15, a month after company management announced its Board had authorized a comprehensive review of Xerox's business portfolio and capital allocation options, with the goal of enhancing shareholder value.

Two months later, Xerox announced its plan to separate into two public companies, one of which would ultimately become Conduent. Simultaneously, it announced an agreement with Carl Icahn that would give Mr. Icahn an advisory role in the external search for Conduent's CEO, as well as three seats on its nine-person Board post separation.

Six months later, Xerox named Ashok Vemuri Conduent's CEO, effective July 1, 2016, securing an experienced leader with a proven turnaround playbook for the planned BPO company. Mr. Vemuri had previously served as president and CEO of IGATE Corporation from September 2013 to October 2015, where he successfully transformed its operations, go-to-market strategy and balance sheet. Two years into its turnaround, Mr. Vemuri executed the sale of IGATE to Capgemini for $4 billion. Prior to joining IGATE, Vemuri was a senior executive at Infosys where he served as a Board member, head of Americas and the global leader of Manufacturing and Engineering Services.

The below timeline summarizes select developments that led to Conduent's separation and the selection of current CEO Ashok Vemuri:

Sept. 28, 2009: Xerox announces planned ACS acquisition.

Xerox announces planned ACS acquisition. Feb. 8, 2010: Xerox acquires ACS in ~$8.4 billion transaction.

Xerox acquires ACS in ~$8.4 billion transaction. Dec. 18, 2014: Xerox announces planned sale of legacy ACS's Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO) business to Atos SE (ATO:FR).

Xerox announces planned sale of legacy ACS's Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO) business to Atos SE (ATO:FR). June 30, 2015: Xerox completes ~$950 million divestiture of ITO business.

Xerox completes ~$950 million divestiture of ITO business. Oct. 26, 2015: Xerox's BoD authorizes comprehensive review of Xerox's business portfolio and capital allocation options to enhance shareholder value, as announced in the 3Q15 earnings materials.

Xerox's BoD authorizes comprehensive review of Xerox's business portfolio and capital allocation options to enhance shareholder value, as announced in the 3Q15 earnings materials. Nov. 23, 2015: Activist investor Carl Icahn discloses a 7.1% stake in XRX.

Activist investor Carl Icahn discloses a 7.1% stake in XRX. Jan. 29, 2016: Xerox announces plan to separate into two public companies by YE16: BPO (i.e., Conduent) and Document Technology (Xerox).

Xerox announces plan to separate into two public companies by YE16: BPO (i.e., Conduent) and Document Technology (Xerox). Jan. 29, 2016: Xerox announces agreement with Mr. Icahn, giving him three seats (out of nine) on Conduent's Board post separation, and allowing Mr. Icahn to select an individual to advise Xerox on the external search for Conduent's CEO.

Company Overview: Conduent

Conduent is a business process outsourcing (BPO), or business process services (BPS) company that serves clients comprised of both commercial enterprises, including 76 of the Fortune 100 companies, and Public Sector clients, which include U.S. federal, state and local government agencies and administrative offices and, within Conduent's Transportation business, government clients in >30 different countries. Clients pay Conduent to manage select operational processes and activities that are often recurring, and usually critical to their underlying business or key objectives, but which the clients typically view as non-core competencies that would present higher costs or risks if handled internally. The Company's outsourced services include transaction processing, customer care (call centers), payments, human resources, finance and accounting, legal, workforce learning, applied automation and analytics, transportation services and various other industry- or Public Sector-specific services. According to The Everest Group's 2017 BPS Top 50, Conduent is the second-largest business process outsourcing company by revenue, behind only the highly specialized firm Automatic Data Processing, which is effectively an HR services outsourcing pure play.

Figure 16: The Conduent Value Chain

Source: Company presentation.

Given the mission-critical nature of its work, Conduent's business is largely characterized by recurring revenues (90% and >80% of revenue at YE15 and YE16, respectively), high renewal rates and long-term contracts, which typically run 5+ years within the Public Sector segment (but can be as long as 10-20 years in select Public Sector deals). In the Commercial segment, Conduent has historically entered into contract durations of ~3-4 years, but the Company is now pursuing shorter deal tenures of ~2-3 years under the new management, reflecting its increased focus on incorporating more technology platforms and analytics into Conduent's Commercial work (particularly in Customer Care), and thereby ensuring - for the benefit of both the Company and the customer - that these technology-based solutions remain current.

Larger clients, in particular, tend to regard Conduent as a strategic partner in optimizing essential aspects of their business operations and the client/Conduent partnership as ongoing in nature, particularly given vendor switching costs typically increase with the size of the client, due to more complex processes and organizational structure, coupled with a greater number of stakeholders that would be affected by and thus more likely to scrutinize a change. To that end, Conduent has fairly strong renewal rates: across all contracts set to expire or otherwise eligible for renewal, it has seen a renewal rate of 84% over 1Q17-3Q17 (versus the same renewal rate for annual 2016). However, excluding unattractive contracts, Conduent's renewal rate YTD has been considerably stronger at 93% (versus 88% for annual 2016).

As part of its restructuring and turnaround efforts, Conduent is strategically exiting select contracts that management has deemed either unprofitable, outside its core geographies or unsuitable from a risk perspective; those contracts are now excluded from the Company's renewal rate calculation. As measured in Total Contract Value (or TCV, which represents estimated total revenues over the life of a contract), the Company has essentially walked away from an average of $67 million per quarter worth of bad business over 2Q16-3Q17, contributing to its present revenue declines.

Conclusion

The Conduent story features an underearning business currently bridging the gap versus peers, a seasoned CEO with successful turnaround experience, activist shareholder support and embedded gems that remain underappreciated by investors. In my view, potential divestitures, coupled with management's ongoing initiatives to optimize the business, will unlock significant value for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNDT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.