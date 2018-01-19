Yes, it is compressed and flat. No, it does not mean a recession is coming. We are of course referring to the yield curve. The spread between the 10-year and 2-year yields and also between the former and the 30-year bond yield has now compressed to extraordinarily low levels.

10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread data by YCharts

Over time, this has made life harder for mortgage REITs as their model of borrowing short and lending long has come under increasing pressure with the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) severely lagging the broader market.

SPY data by YCharts

From a total return perspective, things do look better; however, the underperformance is still quite severe.

MORT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Why we expect this to change

Mortgage REITs are currently facing two sets of headwinds. First, with the continuous yield compression, their spread income has been reduced. Second, the low 30-year yields have created no relief from high prepayments on mortgages. Both are due to change in our view.

We expect much stronger inflation and nominal GDP growth. We had previously described our reasons for a much stronger economy and higher inflation (see Part1, Part 2 and Part 3). However, we were not counting on tax cuts to be part of the equation. We have got massive tax cuts, and we estimate that this is the equivalent of lowering interest rates by 200-300 basis points. This is extraordinarily high stimulus for an economy running at full employment. Additionally, thanks to bond bulls' refusal to let go of extraordinarily low yields, the Federal interest rate hikes have had no impact on creating restrictive market conditions. The 30-year yield is now lower than when the Federal Reserve did its first hike in December 2015.

30-Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

All of this represents a gross market mispricing, and with labor market extremely tight and commodities on an upswing, we expect inflation in spades. We also expect "real" interest rates, i.e. rates the markets demand over inflation, to increase from one of their lowest levels in history. This should set up a relief valve for mortgage REITs and create much better spread income and much lower prepayments.

A leveraged play

To capture what we think is an extraordinary opportunity at a cyclical turning point, we decided to use a different instrument rather than the traditional mortgage REIT ETFs like MORT. We bought the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL). As described on its website:

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN ("MORL" or the "ETN") is an Exchange Traded Note linked to the monthly compounded 2x leveraged performance of the MVIS® Global Mortgage REITs Index (the "Index"), reduced by the Accrued Fees. MORL is listed on the NYSE Arca exchange, is denominated in USD, and pays a USD-denominated variable monthly coupon linked to two times the cash distributions, if any, on the Index constituents, less any withholding taxes.

The index itself is a bit more concentrated than most with the top 5 components constituting almost 40%.

Source: MORL website

But that still represents a better choice than us analyzing this space in great depth to find a winner or two and leverage those returns.

MORL has a history of generating very high distributions as it is designed to capture 2x the underlying component distributions adjusted for leverage costs and fees. These distributions have decreased with compression of the yield curve as individual mortgage REITs have cut their distributions.

We think the next 1-2 distributions could see an even lower trend as yield compression has worsened, but we believe we are at close to a trough, and conditions are about to get a lot better for the mortgage REITs. Due to high distributions, MORL has actually kept up with total returns from the broader market ETF (SPY), and we think it is now set to outperform.

MORL Total Return Price data by YCharts

Conclusion

MORL is a macro call rather than a yield-chasing exercise. The current yield is indeed enticing, and it is possible that it represents the cyclical trough for this security. Additionally, where mortgage REITs have credit risk, we expect it to decrease due to booming economic conditions. The 2x leverage is not something we have ever employed in the past, but we are doing this for a small portion of our portfolio as we believe the odds are stacked with us. The note is an exchange traded note and is the liability of UBS (UBS) and that can impact its pricing. That is another factor that has limited how much we invested in this security. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate MORL a BUY and at 7.0.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like, sound like it, but it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

